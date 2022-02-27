You are here

Four Saudis join UK's Jones Lang LaSalle as non-exec directors in Kingdom
Updated 27 February 2022
RIYADH: Four Saudis, Mohammad Al Khars, along with Huzan Nassif, Jihad Al Kadi, and Musaab Al Mouhaydib, have been assigned as non-executive directors in Saudi Arabia for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, or JLL.

The new board of directors is tasked with helping JLL advance its strategic directions in the Kingdom in the medium and long term, in addition to offering guidance on the company’s major business initiatives, according to JLL.  

“I ask God to help me and the rest of my colleagues in harnessing all our capabilities and experiences to provide advice and contribute to the renaissance of the real estate sector,” Al Khars said in a tweet on Sunday.

Updated 27 February 2022
RIYADH: Bahrain-based Islamic investment bank GFH Financial Group is considering listing on the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, Argaam reported on Sunday.

The financial group will reportedly discuss the option with its shareholders at the general meeting scheduled on March 20.

In a filing to Bahrain bourse, the company said shareholders will mandate the board of directors to complete the listing process and issuance of relevant documents and licenses, including setting the stock listing price.

According to Argaam, shareholders will vote on carrying forward $8.422 billion of 2021 net profit to the legal reserve, as well as allocating $1.483 billion to the non-profit, civil society organizations, and zakat fund. They will also discuss carrying forward $1.431 billion as retained earnings.

 

 

Updated 27 February 2022
Updated 27 February 2022
ALGIERS: Algeria’s state energy firm is ready to supply Europe with more gas in view of a possible decline due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, its CEO said Sunday.
Sonatrach CEO Toufik Hakkar said the firm was ready to pump additional gas to the EU from its surplus via the Transmed pipeline linking Algeria to Italy.
Sonatrach is “a reliable gas supplier for the European market and is willing to support its long term partners in the event of difficult situations,” Hakkar was quoted as saying in the daily Liberte.
Hakkar nonetheless said this would be contingent on the availability of a surplus of gas or liquified natural gas (LNG) once the national demand and “contractual engagements” are met.
He pointed to an “unused capacity” in the Transmed pipeline that could be used to “increase the supplies to the European market.”
The Transmed pipeline, jointly operated with Italy’s ENI, has a capacity of some 32 million cubic meters per year — four times that of the Medgaz pipeline to Spain.
The top executive added that Sonatrach could expand its supplies to countries not currently served by existing pipelines via LNG tankers.
Hakkar said Europe is the “natural market of choice” for Algerian gas, which accounts for about 11 percent of Europe’s gas imports.
Former Algerian energy minister Abdelmajid Attar meanwhile told AFP that “Algeria exports a maximum of 22 billion cubic meters (of gas) via the Transmed pipeline,” leaving a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters.
He nonetheless noted that Algeria alone will not be able to “compensate for the decline in Russian gas supply,” noting that it can offer a maximum of two or three million additional cubic meters.
Attar, who also previously served as Sonatrach’s CEO, added that LNG can also be transported via tankers, noting that existing liquefaction plants are only operating at 50-60 percent capacity.
The former minister said that in the medium term, “in four or five months, Algeria can send larger quantities,” however noting that the country must first “develop new reserves” of shale gas.
Sonatrach announced in January that it would invest $40 billion into oil exploration, production and refinement, as well as gas prospecting and extraction, between 2022 and 2026.

Updated 27 February 2022
RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended Sunday on a high note, as oil prices dropped and earnings were strong, despite Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, rose 0.98 percent to 12,418 points. The parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.04 percent to 24,952 points

Brent crude reached $97.93 a barrel, while US benchmark WTI stood at $91.59  a barrel

Amara Cooperative Insurance Co. was the top gainer, with a 9.95 percent rise.

Despite leading the gainers in last week's closing session, Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. led the losers today, dropping 5 percent.

The stock of oil giant Aramco ended the session down 0.97 percent.

Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.13 percent, while Alinma Bank rose 2.97 percent.

 

 

 

Updated 27 February 2022
RIYADH: AMAALA, the ultra-luxury destination located along Saudi Arabia’s north-western coast, has signed a major contract for the infrastructure development of the first phase of its world-class accommodations at the Employee Village in Triple Bay.

The contract was awarded to the local contractor Haif Trading and Contracting Co. to build infrastructure for world-class accommodations to lodge over 20,000 AMAALA employees.

“We are proud to partner with Haif Trading and Contracting Company, who share our vision to shape a new standard of excellence in accommodation, that addresses both the diverse needs of our workforce and ensures that each member of this community lives and breathes our sustainability ethos,” said John Pagano, CEO of AMAALA. 

The village will include residential homes, recreational facilities and amenities to provide employees with a central hub to live, work and relax, according to the company’s statement.

The works have started with site mobilization activities, followed by bulk earthworks in February and deep levels services in April.

Updated 27 February 2022
RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has discovered natural gas fields in four major areas around the Kingdom including the Empty Quarter, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the ministry of energy’s statement.

The four major areas are in the Central Region, the Empty Quarter, the Northern Border Region and the Eastern Region.

Located in the Central Region, the Shadun field was discovered following a flow of gas from Shadun-1 well at a rate of 27 million standard cubic feet per day, with 3,300 barrels of condensate. 

The Shehab natural gas field, located in the Empty Quarter, was discovered after gas flowed from the Shehab-1 well at a rate of 31 million standard cubic feet per day.

Al-Shorfa field has also been found in the same area. 

In the northern border area, Um Khanasser unconventional natural gas field has been uncovered after the flow of gas from Umm Khanasser-1 well at a rate of 2 million standard cubic feet per day with 295 barrels of condensate.

The Samna field of unconventional natural gas was found in the easter region, where gas flowed from the Samna-2 well at a rate of 5.8 million standard cubic feet per day with 24 barrels of condensate.

 

