Alshaya brings unique shopping experiences to Dubai Hills Mall

Alshaya Group, a global brand franchise operator, is set to help make Dubai Hills Mall the hottest new shopping destination in Dubai. Visitors to the mall, which opened recently, will discover an exciting range of family, fashion, health and beauty, and dining experiences, expertly curated by Alshaya to reflect the tranquil and modern surroundings of Dubai’s newest shopping and dining destination.
With 22 stores covering almost 105,000 square feet of retail space, Alshaya brings customers a hot pick from its portfolio of well-loved international brands. Dining choices include family favorites such as Starbucks, Shake Shack and Pinkberry. Shopping opportunities feature major fashion, footwear, health and beauty, and home furnishings brands, including: American Eagle, Bath and Body Works, Boots, Claire’s, Dr. Vranjes, H and M, Foot Locker, Jo Malone, Le Labo, Mothercare, M·A·C, Muji, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Victoria’s Secret, and West Elm.
Ben Shearer, senior vice president — property at Alshaya, said: “We are delighted to be part of the opening of Dubai Hills Mall, a world-class retail destination located in the heart of this important new Dubai neighborhood. We are very pleased to be working once again with Emaar Properties, the mall’s developer and operator, and look forward to extending our mutually successful partnership.
“Dubai Hills Mall will provide a vibrant focus for the evolving Dubai Hills development and will serve both the local community and visitors from across the city. It is great to be part of the launch of this stylish new addition to Dubai’s globally renowned retail scene. We look forward to welcoming customers to some fabulous new store environments and bringing them an exciting range of international brands to enjoy and experience.”
Alshaya Group is a family-owned enterprise, which was first established in Kuwait in 1890. Its portfolio extends across MENA, Russia, Turkey, and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a growing online and digital business.