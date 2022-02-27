You are here

Alshaya brings unique shopping experiences to Dubai Hills Mall
Visitors to the Dubai Hills Mall will discover an exciting range of family, fashion, health and beauty, and dining experiences, expertly curated by Alshaya.
Alshaya Group, a global brand franchise operator, is set to help make Dubai Hills Mall the hottest new shopping destination in Dubai. Visitors to the mall, which opened recently, will discover an exciting range of family, fashion, health and beauty, and dining experiences, expertly curated by Alshaya to reflect the tranquil and modern surroundings of Dubai’s newest shopping and dining destination.

With 22 stores covering almost 105,000 square feet of retail space, Alshaya brings customers a hot pick from its portfolio of well-loved international brands. Dining choices include family favorites such as Starbucks, Shake Shack and Pinkberry. Shopping opportunities feature major fashion, footwear, health and beauty, and home furnishings brands, including: American Eagle, Bath and Body Works, Boots, Claire’s, Dr. Vranjes, H and M, Foot Locker, Jo Malone, Le Labo, Mothercare, M·A·C, Muji, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Victoria’s Secret, and West Elm.

Ben Shearer, senior vice president — property at Alshaya, said: “We are delighted to be part of the opening of Dubai Hills Mall, a world-class retail destination located in the heart of this important new Dubai neighborhood. We are very pleased to be working once again with Emaar Properties, the mall’s developer and operator, and look forward to extending our mutually successful partnership.

“Dubai Hills Mall will provide a vibrant focus for the evolving Dubai Hills development and will serve both the local community and visitors from across the city. It is great to be part of the launch of this stylish new addition to Dubai’s globally renowned retail scene. We look forward to welcoming customers to some fabulous new store environments and bringing them an exciting range of international brands to enjoy and experience.”

Alshaya Group is a family-owned enterprise, which was first established in Kuwait in 1890. Its portfolio extends across MENA, Russia, Turkey, and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a growing online and digital business.

Saudi Arabia’s energy sector is set to transition into a more sustainable and balanced industry, driven by the rapid rebalancing of the country’s economy and the strengthening of its pace of growth, according to MUFG. Powered by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia will continue to deliver on its stated structural reform, which will have a strong pivot toward sustainable energy based on its Energy Strategy 2050, in which the country pledged a net-zero economy by 2060.

Hiroaki Fujisawa, head of MUFG’s Riyadh branch, said: “Saudi Arabia’s net-zero pledge is central to its efforts for an orderly transition through energy market stability. The Kingdom’s comprehensive transformation strategy has a strong focus on carbon neutrality and ESG, which are aligned with MUFG’s own purpose of ‘Committed to empowering a brighter future.’ Today, we see increased demand from our clients in Saudi Arabia for green finance, which is set to shape the Saudi energy sector. In addition to our own ‘green’ commitments, we aim to extend an even broader range of financing to customers covering innovations and initiatives that promote carbon neutrality.”

Ehsan Khoman, head of MUFG’s EMEA Emerging Markets Research team, said: “We expect investment to gain pace as the Kingdom steps up delivery on its capital spending program in line with Vision 2030 objectives, with ESG management anchoring transformational plans. At 7.8 percent, the growth rate we now anticipate for 2022 will be the fastest pace of expansion in more than a decade and will run at more than double the rate of 3.3 percent recorded in 2021, when the economy bounced back from its pandemic-driven contraction.”

The Kingdom’s commitment to embracing energy transformation is rising, as is the pace of this transition. With plans to become the world’s largest exporter of hydrogen by 2030, the country is building the world’s largest hydrogen plant, powered exclusively by 4 GW of solar and wind energy for a $5 billion investment. The Saudi Green Initiative is another project that is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 270 million tons per annum; NEOM will feature integrated renewable energy systems that rely 100 percent on renewable energy sources; and “The Line” project, a mega-development which brings to life a city with a length of 170 km, will have a zero automobile community that preserves 95 percent of the natural environment and will be completely powered by clean energy.

Another strategic project in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia that MUFG is involved in, and which will be commissioned in 2024, Jubail 3B, comprises a reverse osmosis independent water plant with a capacity of 570,000 m3/d, and includes solar energy units to reduce the electricity consumption from the grid.

“We are committed to supporting growth in Saudi Arabia, especially in the energy transition and green financing. We are steadfast about equipping stakeholders with bold, innovative financing solutions that will help them deal effectively with drastic shifts in economic, social, and lifestyle norms. MUFG provides strong support not only for renewable energy but also for the implementation of innovative technologies such as hydrogen/next-generation energy. The Saudi government has drawn its roadmap to the future, and MUFG is well equipped to assist clients in the Kingdom in addressing their financing requirements to achieve their goals safely, securely, and consistently.

Our deep insights, strong presence, and long-term partnerships in Saudi Arabia and the region, where we have had a footprint that goes back to more than 100 years, give us additional advantage,” added Fujisawa.

Governments representing more than half a billion people are urgently calling on global technology companies to better protect user data, through a joint statement released by the Saudi-led Digital Cooperation Organization.

The Joint Statement on Data Privacy Policies urges global technology companies to work with governments to develop privacy and user terms that protect user data and ensure that data use aligns with informed user consent.

The statement was issued by the DCO, a global multilateral organization launched in the Kingdom to enable digital prosperity for all, with a focus on digital economy initiatives supporting youth, entrepreneurs and women. The DCO’s member state countries — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan and Rwanda — have a combined population of more than half a billion people and a combined GDP of nearly $2 trillion.

Referring to the joint statement, DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya said: “In 2021, almost half of global data breaches involved personal user data. Through the DCO, our member states, representing more than half a billion people, are today calling on global tech leaders to better protect users from the misuse of personal information.

“To truly realize the potential of the internet and digital technologies to improve peoples’ lives and open the doors to economic opportunity, we must strengthen trust that personal data will be protected. This is especially true for groups that are underrepresented in the digital economy or more vulnerable to data privacy violations.

“We believe that the best way to achieve this is by sitting programmers and policymakers at the same table, working collaboratively with other nations and with private companies to better align privacy terms and government regulations to overcome this emerging economic challenge.”

The joint statement highlighted several privacy standards issues to be addressed, including ensuring that data is used in line with the informed user consent, is not transferred to third parties that breach member state privacy regulations, and enables users to migrate or remove their data from platforms.

According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach report, personal customer information now accounts for 44 percent of all data breaches, in addition to being the costliest type of data breach. The report found that the average cost of a data breach involving personal customer information averaged $4.24 million per breach in 2021, 10 percent more than the year before.

Working to maintain economic prosperity, the joint statement supports several DCO initiatives to better enable the inclusive growth of the digital economy while addressing the growing challenges of data privacy protection. These include the Center of Excellence for Data Flows, a world-leading initiative to better enable data flows among countries and align data protection policies.

Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) has launched “Mobily Fast,” a new service to provide a cutting-edge digital experience to customers, by introducing smart links for quick and seamless bill payments as a start, and more to come in the near future.

Customers can use “Mobily Fast” without the need to download the Mobily app or to login to the Mobily website. The service leverages the technologies of App Clips by Apple and Google Instant, positioning Mobily as a pioneering telecommunications provider in Saudi Arabia, adopting advanced innovative technologies.

“Mobily Fast” links will cover multiple customer transactions via different digital and traditional communication channels that would remarkably reduce transaction time, providing a delightful experience.

In a statement, the Saudi telecom giant said that the launch of “Mobily Fast” comes in line with its commitment toward enabling the Kingdom’s digital transformation as part of Saudi Vision 2030. The move also reflects Mobily’s constant efforts to maintain its leadership position in customer experience. The company was recently granted the “CX Award 2021” by CITC.

Microsoft announced the general availability of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 for businesses and organizations across industries in the Middle East, at the LEAP conference in Riyadh. Built to be modern and essential devices for today’s hybrid workforce, the new Surface products protect productivity, promote innovation, and prioritize accessibility, while ensuring the safety and security of all users and promoting sustainable tech solutions.

“After the global pandemic of the last two years, I feel privileged to be able to attend this year’s LEAP event in person and announce the arrival of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 in the Middle East,” said Thamer Alharbi, president of Microsoft Arabia. “The Surface range has been developed to keep up with the needs of today’s modern workplace in an increasingly digital economy.”

The new devices reflect Microsoft’s commitment toward designing technology that fosters productivity, creativity, and inclusion in a secure digital environment. Accessibility was a key priority in development to enable users of all abilities to personalize their device to best suit their digital experience. Paired with Microsoft’s Surface Adaptive Kit, the Surface range can be easily adapted for better ease of use and navigation.

The Surface range is supported by Microsoft’s built-in enterprise-grade security for a frictionless experience. Devices are shipped with the latest security policies in place to ensure the very best in device and data protection.

In addition, Microsoft has also made the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse available to consumers in the Middle East as a step forward in the company’s larger sustainability journey. In keeping with the organization’s goal to have 100 percent recyclable devices and packaging by 2030, Microsoft partnered with Saudi Basic Industries Corporation to develop a new mouse that is made up of 20 percent recycled ocean plastic and its packaging is 100 percent recyclable.

“At Microsoft our mission is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more. We hope to continue to fulfill this mandate with the Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8 for industries in the Middle East,” said a Microsoft Surface spokesperson. “With these devices comes the opportunity to transform more individuals to do their best work.”

The Surface Laptop Studio will transform the way users work. It is built for performance with the highest graphics horsepower of any Surface laptop, and can seamlessly multitask as well as handle heavy workflows with quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel Core H Series processors, blazing enterprise-grade NVIDIA RTX A2000 laptop GPUs, and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The new Surface Pro 8 is a powerful, ultra-light and slim device packed with processors to handle intensive workloads. Users can enjoy the flexibility of writing in laptop mode, present multiple screens in desktop mode, or sign a contract on screen with Slim Pen 2 in tablet mode.

Hyundai Santa Fe has made a brilliant start to the new year, gaining wide recognition by top-tier global automotive awards, winning top titles in Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award, Large SUV of the Year at 2022 What Car? Award, and US News 2022 Best Car for the Money.

The new Santa Fe, coming to 2022 with a refreshed design of its exterior and interior, has also gained an array of novelty features and an enhanced dynamic driving experience providing a balance of optimal performance and comfort, giving the driver a choice of driving modes that suit every road and driving situation.

“This wide recognition of Hyundai’s Santa Fe in the eyes of automotive experts and enthusiasts is a strong indication of the added value that Santa Fe is bringing to the market,” said Hyoungjung Im, vice president of Hyundai Motor Company. “The Santa Fe has proven for many years now to be Hyundai’s potent class-leading contender in the large SUV segment across the world.”

Im added: “Such accolades motivate us to continue our dedication toward our valued customers and to meet and exceed their expectations.”

The fourth-generation Santa Fe came with a bold new design, and a bouquet of “Smart Sense” safety features. With an overall length of 4,785 mm, and a width of 1,900 mm, the model provides a wide choice of family-oriented features, such as flexible seat variations, one-touch walk-in and folding, and smart power tailgate.

Santa Fe is among the safest in its class, receiving the maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP safety assessment program. It is also equipped with the latest technologies such as an in-house developed and industry-first rear occupant alert system, which uses an ultrasonic sensor to detect the movement of children or pets in the rear seat and alert the driver when leaving the car. This is in addition to remote smart parking assist, which enables the driver to control the forward/backward functions remotely from outside, and surround view monitor that involves 4 HD cameras mounted on the front, sides, and rear of the vehicle, showing the surroundings in real time.

