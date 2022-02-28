Saudia marks launch of direct flights to Thailand

You are here

Mai Almarzoogi

  • The first flight took off on Monday from Jeddah
  • The move came after Riyadh and Bangkok turned a new page in their relationship with a restoration of full diplomatic ties
JEDDAH: Thailand is preparing for more tourist arrivals from Saudi Arabia following the launch of direct flights to the southeast Asian country, with three a week from Jeddah and Riyadh.

The first flight took off on Monday from Jeddah, almost three decades after all direct flights to Thailand were suspended due to downgraded diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The launch of the new flights was celebrated during a special ceremony — attended by Thai Consul General in Jeddah Soradjak Puranasamriddhi — in carrier Saudia’s international lounge (Alfursan) at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The move came after Riyadh and Bangkok turned a new page in their relationship with a restoration of full diplomatic ties and a planned exchange of ambassadors following Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s official state visit to the Saudi capital last month.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Essam Akhobany, vice president of marketing and product management at Saudia, welcomed the new route.

He said: “We at Saudia are proud to open a new chapter in the recently strengthened bilateral relations between the kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Thailand. The launch of this new route builds on our already strong operational footprint in Asia and will provide greater connectivity and convenience for guests.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the leadership of both nations for enabling Saudia to become a bridge between our great kingdoms. We look forward to welcoming guests from Thailand to Saudi Arabia as we continue to serve as the wings of Vision 2030,” he added.

Saudia recently announced the launch of 10 new destinations with direct flights, namely Bangkok, Chicago, Barcelona, Malaga, Marrakesh, Moscow, Beijing, Seoul, Amsterdam, and Entebbe.

The launch event included an exchange of gifts between both countries and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the gate of the Bangkok flight.

Image: Shutterstock
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Export Development Authority, or Saudi Exports, has organized a trade mission of over 30 manufacturers and exporters to Oman.

This follows a $30 billion initial agreement between both parties to enhance cooperation in several economic sectors, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The move will provide Saudi exporters with opportunities available in the Omani market for all sectors, particularly the building materials and food sectors, said Deputy Secretary-General of Saudi Exports for strategy and planning, Abdulrahman Al Othman. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the authority seeks to diversify the economy by increasing non-oil exports. 

RIYADH: Uber Inc.’s Careem is investing an undisclosed sum in elmenus, a leading Egyptian food delivery app, according to a Bloomberg report. 

Mudassir Sheikha, Careem co-founder and chief executive officer, said the partnership will help connect the company with more than 12,000 eateries in five Egyptian cities and their customers. 

Careem, in a statement, as reported by Bloomberg, said the agreement with elmenus is a crucial step in launching its Super App across the region. 

Uber bought Careem in 2019 for a whopping $3.1 billion. 

Now, elmenus offers 11 services in UAE that include ride-hailing, food, and grocery delivery and payments. The food delivery service of elmenus is operational in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and Pakistan.

Tokyo: Agence France Presse: Japanese automaker Toyota said Monday it was halting operations at all its domestic plants for a day after a reported cyberattack on a parts supplier.


“Due to a system failure at a supplier in Japan, we have decided to suspend the operation of 28 lines at all 14 domestic plants on March 1 (for both 1st and 2nd shift),” the world’s top-selling automaker said in a statement.


The Nikkei newspaper reported that the decision came after a suspected cyberattack hit a parts manufacturer supplying Toyota, but a spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.


She told AFP that the stoppage, which for now will last a day with the situation to be assessed again Tuesday, would affect production of 13,000 vehicles.


Toyota has already been forced to adjust production goals because of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the global chip crisis.

 

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has signed an agreement to buy a 60 percent stake of First Abu Dhabi Bank's Magnati Payments, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The remaining 40 percent will be retained by the bank, which turned Magnati Payment Solutions into a fully-owned subsidiary in April.

The new agreement is expected to add to a flurry of dealmaking in the payments industry, as several banks are offloading payment operations due to tough competition from specialist providers. 

Brookfield Asset Management is headquartered in Canada. The company is an active investor in the Middle East and it was one of the parties that made first-round bids to buy a stake in Alshaya's Starbucks franchise.

RIYADH: Danish multinational power company Orsted AS has announced that it has stopped buying Russian gas and biomass to fuel its power stations after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The wind power giant will also no longer sign new contracts with Russian firms and will make sure that its renewable energy projects are not receiving direct supplies from them, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement by the company.

Even though several corporations have cut ties with Russian firms as a symbolic move, orders of Russian natural gas from energy corporations have rather increased post the political tensions.

“The dependency on Russian gas and any ban on import of gas from Russia need to be decided and enforced by clear political sanctions,” Bloomberg reported, citing Orsted CEO Mads Nipper.

Accordingly, Western nations have decided on imposing new sanctions to hit the Russian economy as well as its financial system.

Possible EU or national sanctions affecting the gas supply will be immediately supported and implemented, Nipper added.

