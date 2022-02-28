LuLu ushers in new shopping experience at NEOM

MBSC partners with stc for knowledge exchange

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with stc Academy, which aims to offer the college’s Executive MBA program in stc Academy’s facilities in Riyadh.

The move is in line with MBSC’s efforts to nurture a new generation of transformative leaders with unique entrepreneurial competencies.

The exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two parties is another focus area of the agreement. MBSC and stc will invite senior executives and subject matter experts from both sides to participate in each other’s conferences and summits as panelists and guest speakers. Furthermore, MBSC will develop several case studies for stc through its Case Center, the first of its kind in the Kingdom. MBSC will also provide several hundred of memberships to stc employees to access the college’s world-class, digital library. Also, the college will provide academic consultation to stc Academy to help develop its internal training programs.

Under the agreement, MBSC’s Executive MBA program, which is specially designed to cater to the busy schedules of working professionals and to address the needs of the local market, will be delivered by the college’s global faculty at stc Academy’s campus in Riyadh over a period of three years. Moreover, stc will fully sponsor a selected number of its employees to enroll in the program. In addition, stc employees will also be eligible for special offers in the open enrollment programs of the Executive Education department.

Prof. Zeger Degraeve, executive dean at MBSC, said: “In line with MBSC’s efforts to enhance our partnerships with the Saudi industry, we are pleased to partner with a leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Kingdom, which reflects our growing prominence as a reliable partner of the leading players in the public and private sectors. Our expanding presence in Riyadh will be further accelerated through this partnership and will allow us a greater reach to our targeted students. The agreement also demonstrates the growing popularity of our programs, which are aligned with the needs of local, regional, and global markets to produce job-ready graduates across the key sectors and priority areas of Vision 2030, and form the backbone of the nation’s human capital for the future.”

Dr. Moudhi Al-Jamea, vice president at stc and the dean of stc Academy, said that the partnership with MBSC marks a major step in the company’s continued efforts to improve its capabilities and consolidate its position as a leader in telecommunications services and digitization technologies. “As we pursue an ambitious growth phase in line with Vision 2030, we are pleased to collaborate with MBSC with its globally relevant curriculum, emphasis on developing an entrepreneurial mindset, and world-class education that will equip our employees with the distinctive competencies they need to successfully lead our organizations forward in the 21st century. We are also keen to share our expertise with the college as they continue to shape future decision-makers and leaders for the nation’s key sectors. I am confident this collaboration will benefit both organizations in many ways while strengthening our contributions to the nation’s progress,” she said.

Established in 2016 in partnership with Babson Global, a wholly owned subsidiary of Babson College, the No. 1-ranked business college in the US for more than two decades, MBSC has grown into one of the region’s most renowned institutions specializing in business and entrepreneurship.