LuLu ushers in new shopping experience at NEOM

The store was inaugurated on Feb. 28 in the presence of Antonio Valenzuela, sector head, senior executive director NEOM operations, and senior LuLu officials. (Supplied)
Updated 28 February 2022
The store was inaugurated on Feb. 28 in the presence of Antonio Valenzuela, sector head, senior executive director NEOM operations, and senior LuLu officials. (Supplied)
  • Lulu Xpress NEOM runs on renewable solar energy, and will have paperless transactions and zero consumption of single-use plastic, in line with the hypermarket’s ongoing efforts to maintain sustainability and eco-friendly business processes
NEOM: Positioning itself at the forefront of a smart city revolution sweeping Saudi Arabia, LuLu Hypermarket has opened the first express store in NEOM Community 1. The new store features all the conveniences that LuLu offers in terms of a wide variety of food and non-food items as well as quality and affordability.

The store was inaugurated on Feb. 28 in the presence of Antonio Valenzuela, sector head, senior executive director NEOM operations; Hamad Alsulaiman, director, NEOM operations support; Keith Mitchell, senior manager — engagement and leisure services NEOM operations — community services; and Mahmoud S. Lasheen, lead, NEOM Community retail. Also present were Shehim Mohammed, director, LuLu Hypermarkets, Saudi Arabia, and Rafeek Mohamed Ali, regional director, LuLu Hypermarkets, western province, Saudi Arabia.

Lulu Xpress NEOM runs on renewable solar energy, and will have paperless transactions and zero consumption of single-use plastic, in line with the hypermarket’s ongoing efforts to maintain sustainability and eco-friendly business processes.

Commenting on the new launch, Yusuffali M.A., chairman of Lulu Group, said: “First of all, I want to thank the leadership of this country for giving us this opportunity to set up the first Lulu store in the futuristic NEOM City. We are very excited by the immense prospects that are opening up in the Kingdom and we are firm in our commitment of further investments and expansion in the Kingdom.”

The single-level shop, built over 8,476 square feet, has “green” checkout counters for customers to complete their eco-friendly shopping. Fresh fruits and vegetables, grocery, meat and poultry, and fresh and frozen food sections are the main focus of the store, with greater emphasis on quick service.

“We are excited to be a part of the NEOM project — it is a futuristic steppingstone and LuLu sees this as the start of a new retail experience in Saudi Arabia,” said Shehim Mohammed. “Though hypermarkets continue to be our primary focus area, we also intend to open more of these express stores to cater to the growing demand of suburbs and gated communities. The strong brand loyalty and location advantage will surely help LuLu Express become a dominant player in this sector also.”

