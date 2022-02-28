You are here

  • Home
  • Ukrainian civilians pour out in search of shelter and safety
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian civilians pour out in search of shelter and safety

Ukrainian civilians pour out in search of shelter and safety
“More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries,” said the UN’s high commissioner for refugees on Monday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2mb2

Updated 13 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Ukrainian civilians pour out in search of shelter and safety

Ukrainian civilians pour out in search of shelter and safety
  • Humanitarian crisis approaching the worst-case scenario the UN chief hoped would be avoided
  • Interviews with refugees in Poland and Hungary reveal the depth of suffering and displacement
Updated 13 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: On Feb. 15, nine days before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the UN, sounded an ominous warning: “There is no alternative to diplomacy. The price in human suffering is too high to contemplate.”

Two weeks later, the UN’s Refugee Agency, and countless other humanitarian organizations are faced with what seems like the worst-case scenario Guterres hoped would be avoided.

In a message posted on Twitter on Monday, Filippo Grandi, the UN’s high commissioner for refugees, wrote: “More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries.”

His post was the latest update of a figure widely viewed as the most reliable indicator of the scale of the human suffering and displacement caused by the Russian invasion, which began on February 24.




There has been a palpable softening of attitudes toward refugees. (AFP)

By all accounts, the exodus is expected to far exceed the continent’s “refugee summer” of 2015, when about 1 million refugees and asylum seekers, most of them from Syrian war zones, made their way to Central Europe, primarily Germany.

Grandi has conveyed his “heartfelt thanks to the governments and people of countries keeping their borders open” — but the crisis is still in its early days and the UN Refugee Agency has said it is planning to deal with up to 4 million refugees if the situation continues to deteriorate. Unless the direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials that began on Monday in Belarus succeed in ending hostilities, it seems likely the tide of refugees will grow.

Janez Lenarcic, the EU’s crisis management commissioner, fears the number of refugees could could be even higher. He warned on Sunday that up to seven million people could be displaced and 18 million “affected in humanitarian terms.”

He added: “We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years.”

So far, five of Ukraine’s neighbors are bearing the brunt of the refugee crisis: Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia, all of which have proved welcoming.

In Hungary, more than 60,000 Ukrainians have crossed through the border town of Zahony and continued on to nearby villages and towns in the Eastern Great Plain.

One teenager who made it with a group of family and friends to Hungary described to Arab News, in a video call on Monday, the shock of sudden displacement and the agony of leaving loved ones behind. Lina, a 16-year-old from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is now staying in Debrecen with a couple who opened their home to her group and another family, nine people in total.

She said she and her family are unharmed but the journey was harrowing and physically exhausting. The dangers along the route kept her, her cousin Bohdan, 15, and Natasha, a family friend acting as their guardian, constantly on edge as they traveled for four days, with minimal sleep, to reach the border before the shelling got worse.

Her father and mother remained behind as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law, temporarily preventing men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, Lina said. She added that an exception was granted for her 18-year-old brother, who has cerebral palsy.




The exodus is expected to far exceed the continent’s “refugee summer” of 2015. (AFP)

The past few days have gone by in a blur for Lina’s group. “When we were in Kyiv, we did not know when the war would start, so we had food, water and some stuff,” she said. “Last Thursday we woke up to news that the war had started. We were scared. We went to hide in the basement; there were three families in total, including three mothers and 11 children.

“We wanted to protect our family, so we decided to either leave the country or do anything to be safe since we did not know what would happen next.”

Lina says she hopes that the war will end soon, Ukraine will remain free and she can return home. But for now, she said: “Our (family) are still there, so we are worried about them.”

One positive development has been a palpable softening of attitudes toward refugees. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, declared: “Everyone who has to flee (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.”

Just weeks ago Poland, which was already home to 1.5 million Ukrainians before the Russian invasion, was fortifying its border with Belarus to keep out refugees and asylum-seekers from Iraq and Afghanistan, along with other migrants.

But on Sunday the AFP news agency, quoting Polish frontier guards, said that 196,000 Ukrainians had already crossed the border, with 50,000 arriving on Friday alone. It said 90 percent of the refugees are being put up by friends or relatives, and that nine reception centers have been set up close to the frontier.




Antonio Guterres: “There is no alternative to diplomacy. The price in human suffering is too high to contemplate.” (AFP)

Nancy Faeser, Germany’s interior minister, commended Poland for “taking in refugees and doing it in an excellent way” and added: “We are now trying to support Poland logistically.”

Across Poland, people are mobilizing with offers of accommodation, money, clothes and work for the new arrivals, according to the AFP report.

However, many Ukrainians trying to leave their country have to run a gauntlet of queues at border crossings, some of which are said to be 40 miles long. At some of the 80 or more checkpoints, the process of getting to the other side takes days.

For 62-year-old Petro Kranic and his wife Luba, for example, the relief they felt on arriving at the border with Poland was mixed with disappointment when they had to wait a whole day to cross, even though their final destination was not Poland but Estonia.

“On Thursday, as soon as the bombing started, we headed straight to Palats Sportu (a station on the Kyiv Metro line), where we took shelter for two nights,” Kranic told Arab News.

“When the situation seemed to get worse, we knew that we had to leave. My wife’s sister, who lives and works in Estonia, had been asking us to come and stay with her from the time Russian troops began massing on Ukraine’s borders.”

In addition to the threat of war, the Kranics could not risk remaining in Ukraine for another important reason: Luba has just completed a final round of treatments for breast cancer and will require follow-up medical therapy.

Kranic said that after an exhausting wait at the Polish border, they went to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine around 70 kilometers away, where they have relatives, before returning to the border to continue their journey.

“It took us many hours before some Ukrainian volunteers allowed us to pass through,” he said. “A train ride that would normally take seven hours exceeded 15 hours in the end.”

Most members of Kranic’s family are still in Ukraine as the men are of military age. One brother, a truck driver who transports goods across Europe, is returning to the country to join the reserve, while another is waiting for a call for reservists to report for duty.

“They insist on staying back to defend their country,” said Luba. “None of us believed that there would be an attack but once it happened, they decided to fight for the land they love and not lose it again.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Editor’s Choice Russia Ukraine

Related

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine
World
Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine
Special Arab League following Ukraine developments with ‘great concern’
Middle-East
Arab League following Ukraine developments with ‘great concern’

US would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence: State Department

US would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence: State Department
Updated 10 sec ago

US would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence: State Department

US would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence: State Department
Updated 10 sec ago
WASHINGTON: Washington is prepared to walk away from the effort to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if Iran displays intransigence, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
“We are prepared to walk away if Iran displays an intransigence to making progress,” Price told reporters at a regular press briefing of the indirect talks taking place in Vienna.
The United States and its allies and partners will pursue “alternatives” if Iran is “unwilling to engage in good faith,” he added, without detailing those alternatives.

Police arrest man linked to 2011 assault on Saudi Consulate in Karachi

Pakistani security officials gather outside the Saudi consulate in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on May 11, 2011, following a grenade attack. (AFP)
Pakistani security officials gather outside the Saudi consulate in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on May 11, 2011, following a grenade attack. (AFP)
Updated 28 February 2022

Police arrest man linked to 2011 assault on Saudi Consulate in Karachi

Pakistani security officials gather outside the Saudi consulate in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on May 11, 2011, following a grenade attack. (AFP)
  • Counter-terrorism officials described the suspect as a ‘most wanted terrorist’
  • Police say suspect also involved in attack on mosque, murder of a doctor
Updated 28 February 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Police in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province said on Monday they had arrested a “most wanted terrorist” linked to the attack on the Saudi Consulate in Karachi in May 2011.

Pakistan has witnessed several waves of terrorist attacks since the 1980s, and its commercial capital Karachi has frequently been a hotspot for such incidents.

In May 2011, unidentified attackers threw hand grenades at the Saudi Consulate in Karachi, but no one was hurt, police said. A few days later, gunmen attacked a car belonging to the consulate, killing a Saudi diplomat.

“A CTD (counter-terrorism department) team has arrested a most wanted terrorist in a raid who was involved in sectarian acts and remained associated with the Mehdi group,” an official handout circulated by the agency said, referring to a Karachi-based banned militant outfit.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Investigations at the CTD Naeem Ahmed said Mehdi was a separate cell that operated out of Karachi and was not linked to any other proscribed outfit.

“Mehdi is a cell operated from Karachi that has been involved in sectarian target killing,” Ahmed told Arab News.

The CTD has identified the accused as Syed Zaki Kazmi.

“He carried out a grenade attack on the Saudi [Consulate] with his other accomplices and was arrested in the case in 2011,” the CTD statement said.

Ahmed said the accused was sentenced in the Saudi Consulate attack case by a trial court, but he appealed the verdict in the high court, from where he was acquitted.

The CTD spokesperson said the accused was also linked to the murder of a doctor at his clinic and an attack on a mosque but had not been indicted in either case yet.

Last month, Pakistani police asked for assistance from authorities in Tehran to catch the suspected killers of the Saudi diplomat assassinated in May 2011. Local officials believe the killers are hiding in Iran.

Last November, Pakistani authorities established a special team to investigate the murder after previous probes yielded no results, though Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid has said his team was now working on some “fruitful leads.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan Karachi

Related

Special Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
World
Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
Updated 28 February 2022

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM

Pakistan’s opposition prepares no-confidence motion against PM
  • Parties say they have the numbers in Parliament to oust Imran Khan’s government
  • Minister claims alliance poses no serious threat to the administration
Updated 28 February 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s opposition parties are working out the details to bring a no-confidence motion against the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, with one opposition leader saying the move will be finalized in less than two weeks. 

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an opposition alliance comprising nine parties, first announced plans to bring the motion on Feb. 11.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said Pakistanis are disillusioned with the current government. 

“People are fed up with the performance of this government, and they want us to overthrow it,” Abbasi, a former prime minister, told Arab News on Sunday. 

The alliance, 16 votes short of the 172 needed to oust the government at Pakistan’s National Assembly, has been trying to woo smaller parliamentary parties who are currently allied with the government. 

“We have the required numbers in the National Assembly to dislodge this government,” Abbasi said. “Hopefully, we will be moving the no-confidence against the government in the next ten days.”

The alliance was formed in September 2020 against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and originally consisted of 11 opposition factions. They held several anti-government rallies across Pakistan, but developed differences over political strategy and lost two factions. 

The PDM is now working out the details before submitting the no-trust motion, as they “want to be ready beforehand for any government retaliatory movement,” Aslam Ghauri, a spokesperson for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal, told Arab News. 

Ghauri also said the alliance has secured at least six extra votes to oust the incumbent government. 

The Pakistan Peoples Party, a major opposition party and former member of the PDM alliance, launched an anti-government march in Karachi on Sunday, in another attempt to oust the administration in Islamabad. The rally is expected to cross more than 30 different cities and towns before reaching the federal capital on March 8. 

“Our protest march will prove a last nail in the coffin of this government,” Sen. Palwasha Khan, deputy information secretary of the PPP, told Arab News.

Khan also said the opposition has secured the numbers required to win the no-confidence motion, adding: “The government’s allied parties will also see public sentiment through our march and decide to quit.” 

Prime Minister Khan took office following the 2018 general elections, which Pakistan’s opposition parties alleged were rigged. 

Officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting did not immediately respond to requests seeking comments for this story. 

In a statement issued Sunday, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain referred to the alliance as “leaderless” and “aimless,” while adding that it did not pose a serious threat to the government. 

“We have been hearing for the last fifteen to twenty days that the no-trust move was around the corner,” he said, “but in reality that is beyond their power as they lack the capacity to bring the motion.”

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan's opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)

Related

Dhaka’s last traditional market stirs nostalgia for shopping the old way

Dhaka’s last traditional market stirs nostalgia for shopping the old way
Updated 28 February 2022

Dhaka’s last traditional market stirs nostalgia for shopping the old way

Dhaka’s last traditional market stirs nostalgia for shopping the old way
  • Meradia market has been attracting city dwellers to the Rampura area of Dhaka for over a century
  • Traders arrive from rural areas with food and hand-made home appliances
Updated 28 February 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Vibrant colors burst from baskets full of fresh fruits and vegetables. Nearby, artisans display hand-crafted home appliances and items made from bamboo. 

The array of produce and craft at the oldest market in central Dhaka connects the Bangladeshi capital with rural areas, stirring a nostalgia for traditional life.   

The weekly Meradia market has been attracting city dwellers to the Rampura area for over a century. The scene beside the Narai canal is noisy and not very clean, but buyers find it authentic, as Meradia is the last remaining haat, or traditional open-air marketplace, in a city where shopping has gradually moved to multistory malls. 

“This weekly market brings a nostalgia in my mind as it has the noise and ambience like the traditional village haats,” Mohammad Solaiman, a 64-year-old resident of Dhaka, told Arab News as he bought fruits from one of the sellers. 

Haat bazaars, the main trading venues in Bangladeshi villages, are usually set up on riverbanks, with traders sheltering from the heat of sunlight in the shadow of huge banyan trees. 

“I don’t get this feeling in the air-conditioned super shops in the capital,” Solaiman said. “Nothing can stop me from coming to this market.” 

Meradia traders do not have any reserved space at the market and sit wherever they find an empty spot — some in makeshift stalls, others right on the ground with their products spread out on newspapers or mats. 

Ibrahim Mollah has been selling fruits in the market for the past 16 years. Every Wednesday, he arrives in Meradia from Rupganj — some 18 km east of Dhaka — at dawn and returns when the market wraps up after sunset. 

“My father and grandfather used to sell fruits in this market,” he said. “I heard from them that this market was launched during the British era in the subcontinent.” 

For Boloram Kormokar, a septuagenarian blacksmith from Rupganj, Meradia is also a part of family tradition.

“I am a man from a blacksmith family, and I learnt this craftsmanship from my father who also used to sell our goods in this market,” he said. “I have a permanent shop in the city’s Basabo area. I come here every week as it has a different kind of flavor, which I don’t get in a formal setting at my shop.”

Some of the traders arrive in Meradia on small boats, which they anchor beside the market, and others travel by car if their farms are closer.  

Most of the traders arrive with food and items they produce themselves, with no middlemen involved. 

Kamran Patwary, who sells vegetables from his farm, sometimes also takes green groceries grown by his neighbors. 

“There is no middleman in between, which allows the buyers to buy the fresh vegetables at a cheaper rate,” he said. “I am a farmer. I produce different kinds of seasonal vegetables on my own land.”

At Meradia, products are relatively cheaper, but for modern Dhaka homemakers like 35-year-old Fatema Rahman, what matters even more is that green goods at the market are grown naturally and do not contain any chemical preservatives. 

“There are many markets in the capital, but a real fresh product is not available in most of the places,” she said. “I wait for Wednesday to buy fresh vegetables and fruits from this haat.”

Topics: Dhaka Traders

Related

Bangladesh-UAE to launch business council to boost trade in the ME region
Business & Economy
Bangladesh-UAE to launch business council to boost trade in the ME region
Women carry aluminum pot to fetch safe drinking water for their families in Gabura, an area comprising 15 villages in southern Bangladesh, on Feb. 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy of LEDARS Bangladesh)
World
In coastal Bangladesh, rising sea levels erode lives and livelihoods

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine
Updated 28 February 2022
AFP

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine

Minute’s silence as UN General Assembly meets on Russia-Ukraine
  • Assembly president Abdulla Shahid led all of the UN’s 193 members in the moment of meditation before calling for ‘an immediate cease-fire’
  • Russia is due to find out just how isolated it is on the world stage during the meeting, only the 11th time in the UN’s history that such a session has been held
Updated 28 February 2022
AFP

The United Nations opened a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly on Monday to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by observing a minute of silence for those killed in the conflict.
Russia is due to find out just how isolated it is on the world stage during the meeting, only the 11th time in the UN’s history that such a session has been held.
Assembly president Abdulla Shahid led all of the UN’s 193 members in the moment of meditation before calling for “an immediate cease-fire.”
More than 100 countries were expected to speak as the global body decides if it will support a resolution condemning Russia’s “unprovoked armed aggression” in Ukraine and demanding its immediate withdrawal.
“The fighting in Ukraine must stop,” warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the session began.
“Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected.
“Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons. The guns are talking now, but the path of dialogue must always remain open,” he pleaded.
A vote on the resolution may not come until Tuesday. Its authors hope they may exceed 100 votes in favor — though countries including Syria, China, Cuba and India are expected to either support Russia or abstain.
It will be seen as a barometer of democracy in a world where autocratic sentiment has been on the rise, diplomats said, pointing to such regimes in Myanmar, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, Venezuela, Nicaragua — and, of course, Russia.
If Moscow wins in Ukraine, the international order could be “changed forever,” one senior diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity, underscoring the gravity of the moment at the body charged with global peace and security.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Since then Russia has become an international pariah as its forces do battle on the streets of Ukraine’s cities, facing a barrage of sanctions including a ban from Western airspace and key financial networks.
On Sunday Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear “deterrence forces” onto high alert, prompting an international outcry, with the United States calling the order “totally unacceptable.”
Russia has pleaded “self-defense” under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
But that has been roundly rejected by Western countries and the UN, which accuse Moscow of violating Article 2 of the Charter, requiring its members to refrain from the threat or use of force to resolve a crisis.
They were due to repeat those accusations Monday.
The move to hold the emergency session was sparked by Russia on Friday using its veto to block a Security Council resolution that condemned Moscow’s invasion and called for the immediate withdrawal of its troops.
Russia voted against the resolution, but it did not have veto power to derail the referral of the war to the General Assembly, allowed under a 1950 resolution called “Uniting for Peace.”
It allows for members of the Security Council to seize the General Assembly for a special session if the five permanent members — Russia, the United States, Britain, France and China — fail to agree to act together to maintain peace.
Only the support of nine of the council’s 15 members is required to call an emergency special session of the General Assembly.
Eleven countries voted in favor. Russia opposed, while the United Arab Emirates, China and India abstained.
“The council members who supported this resolution recognize that this is no ordinary moment,” said US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
Separately Monday, the Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, where up to seven million people are expected to flee the fighting.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Antonio Guterres

Related

Rare UN session to consider collective action on Russia-Ukraine crisis
World
Rare UN session to consider collective action on Russia-Ukraine crisis
US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin
World
US convening national security council meeting to discuss Ukraine, Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Putin

Latest updates

‘Vision 2030 reforms brought myriad opportunities for Saudi women in science’
Women in Saudi Arabia continue to pursue their passion and make progress in various industries under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030. (Shutterstock)
Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles
Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles
Magician Criss Angel captivates Riyadh audience
Magician Criss Angel’s show ‘Raw’ was filled with stunning illusions and levitating tricks, leaving audience dazed and amazed. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
US would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence: State Department
US would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence: State Department
Ukrainian civilians pour out in search of shelter and safety
Ukrainian civilians pour out in search of shelter and safety

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.