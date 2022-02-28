International banks put Russian sanctions into action

LONDON: British banking group HSBC, France’s Societe Generale and South Korean lenders are winding down relationships with a host of Russian banks, as they put Western sanctions against Russia into practice.
The US, Britain, Europe and Canada announced new sanctions on Russia on Saturday — including blocking certain banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system — following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
An advisory notice from HSBC, seen by Reuters, told staff how they should apply the new global sanctions on Russia.
Headed “Action Require” and dated Feb. 27, it highlights the fact that the UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation had authorized “The wind down of certain transactions involving VTB Bank and certain UK subsidiaries.” VTB, one of Russia’s biggest banks, is affected by British sanctions.
The London Stock Exchange has suspended the membership of VTB Capital, which is owned by VTB. The suspension means VTB Capital can no longer trade on the LSE.
Two leading banks in South Korea confirmed on Monday that while they have not yet received specific guidelines from SWIFT, they stopped trade financing with at least seven Russian banks.
International departments of Chinese banks are likely to be monitoring their links with Russian banks, Han-Shen Lin, senior adviser for advisory firm The Asia Group, said.
Default on debts
Russia is extremely likely to default on its external debts and its economy will suffer a double digit contraction this year after the West launched sanctions unprecedented in their scale and coordination, the Institute of International Finance said on Monday.
The IIF estimates that half of the foreign reserves of the central bank, which on Monday hiked interest rates and introduced some capital controls, are held in countries which have imposed asset freezes, severely shrinking the firepower policymakers have to support the Russian economy.
Forex transfer ban
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ban on foreign exchange loans and transfers by Russian residents to outside of Russia from March 1, the Kremlin said on Monday, in retaliation for economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West.
Putin also signed into a law an order for exporting companies to sell 80 percent of their forex revenues received from Jan. 1, 2022, on the market.
Saudi Arabia's actual budget deficit in 2021 narrows to $19.6bn
Rinat Gainullin
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported a narrower budget deficit for 2021 from what was previously estimated in December, Ministry of Finance showed in a new data release.
Despite a jump in government spending, the Kingdom's actual deficit went down to SR73.4 billion ($19.6 billion) from the estimated deficit of SR85 billion.
Revenues for the year stood at SR966 billion, up by SR36 billion from the estimates in December, while expenditures went up by SR24 billion to SR1.04 trillion, the data released late on Monday showed.
The deficit for the fourth quarter alone was SR68.1 bn as the results were little changed from what the government announced in December. The total revenues were SR269 billion and expenditures hit SR337 billion.
Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia
Russians rushed to ATMs and waited in long queues on Sunday amid concerns that bank cards may cease to function, or that banks would limit cash withdrawals after Western sanctions
Reuters
KIEV: Mastercard Inc. said late on Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mastercard will continue to work with regulators in coming days, the company said in a statement. It also promised to contribute a $2 million for humanitarian relief.
On Saturday, the United States and its allies said they would take action against Russia’s central bank and bar some of the country’s banks from the SWIFT international payments system.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
Russians rushed to ATMs and waited in long queues on Sunday amid concerns that bank cards may cease to function, or that banks would limit cash withdrawals after Western sanctions.
High female participation at WDS reflects their growing presence in the region’s defense sector
An increasing number of women are joining the military in the Gulf Cooperation Council region
Updated 01 March 2022
Mona Alami
RIYADH: The World Defense Show has traditionally been dominated by men, but more than 25 women are down to speak at next week’s Riyadh WDS conference.
This reflects a change in the GCC, where an increasing number of women are joining the military. This fresh dynamic prevails now in the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The UAE has been the leading GCC country to integrate women into the defense sector.
“It goes back as far as 1991. The Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School was established to train women for service in UAE’s military sector. Every year, a batch of women soldiers graduate and begin their national service duties,” said Myriam Sfeir, director of the Arab Institute for Women at the Lebanese American University, in an interview with Arab News.
While the participation of women in the defense sector has been slow in the region compared to the western world, the trend has showed signs of changing recently, with some of the incredibly talented women taking up national duties for their countries.
One such inspiring story is of Captain Reem Al Buainain, who became the first female officer from the GCC to train in Germany. A programmer for the UAE military, she was chosen in 2018 to attend the NATO school for military personnel.
Looking at another example, Sfeir said that “in 2014 Major Mariam Al Mansouri became the UAE and the Arab world’s first woman to fly a fighter jet (F-16), in an air campaign against Daesh in Syria.”
The headlines these women make in the local media fuels the aspirations of young women who have begun to look at defense as a respected career option.
Defense isn’t always about war— armed forces play equally important roles in peacekeeping and saving people’s lives.
As part of a UN drive to create a force of female peacekeepers, the UAE Armed Forces decided to train hundreds of women from war-plagued nations in Africa and Asia.
And in 2019, the UAE partnered with the UN Women to launch the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative to train more than 300 women from Arab, African and Asian countries to join the security forces in their countries.
Other countries are also joining the fray.
Last December, the Kuwaiti Army started accepting women’s applications from women who had a university diploma or secondary school degrees.
On the first day of eligibility, 137 Kuwaiti women applied for various military positions according to the US-based Al-Monitor.
“However, (in Kuwait) women are not allowed to hold weapons without the consent/permission of a male guardian. Therefore, their roles will be limited to the service and medical sectors,” said Sfeir.
Last year, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced the recruitment of its first female members. Now Saudi women will be allowed to join the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force and Armed Forces Medical Services.
Female applicants to the defense sector must be between 21 and 40. Women can be recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants, according to the Saudi news magazine Al-Majala.
“Saudi Arabia also allows the recruitment of women in the military as border guards,” Sfeir said.
This comes on the back of Princess Reema bint Bandar’s appointment in 2019 as the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US — a role long dominated by the Kingdom’s defense and diplomatic concerns. She will be a speaker at next week’s WDS.
Saudi women are also taking high positions in defense-related posts. For example, Moudhi Al-Jamea, who is also a speaker at next week’s forum in Riyadh, is the vice president of Saudi Telecom Co. and dean of STC’s technology and leadership academy.
“In 2018, Qatar also allowed the voluntary participation of women in the country’s national service,” Sfeir said.
Women joining the military across the GCC reflects the region’s transformation. The momentum unlocks technological and economic sectors through diversification and encouraging women’s role in society, government and businesses.
This transformation has also faced opposition in certain countries.
“Women’s integration in Arab armies has been slow, inconsistent and socially and politically problematic,” said a joint report by the Carnegie Middle East Center and the Arab Institute for Women entitled: Women in the Arab Armed Forces.
However, Sfeir said, “things are changing, gradually.”
The WDS underlines the transition of women into the world of defense. A number of women with illustrious resumes will be leading and speaking at the WDS military panels.
Events like this on the back of changing trends in the region will provide wings to the aspirations of millions of young women who can become the pride of their nations.
Walid Abukhaled is leading his company ‘to be benchmark globally’
Abukhaled holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and management systems engineering from the University of South Florida
George Darley
RIYADH: Walid Abukhaled is the acting CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, a leading Saudi manufacturer and service provider in the fields of aeronautics, land systems, weapons and missiles, and defense electronics.
His appointment, on April 23, 2020, was made in recognition of his “in-depth knowledge and almost three decades of distinguished career in the military industries,” according to the company’s website. He succeeded Andreas Schwer, who had held the position since January 2018.
Abukhaled gained his corporate experience through a succession of prominent executive positions, including spells as CEO for the Middle East at Northrop Grumman; president and CEO of General Electric in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain; and chairman of the Operations Board and director of the Strategic Investments Group at BAE Systems in the UK and Saudi Arabia, among others. He also served as deputy minister of industrial affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Industry
As CEO of SAMI, Abukhaled leads the management of the company’s operational business and its mission to achieve its stated objective “to provide world-class military products and services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its allies,” while contributing to efforts to localize 50 percent of total government military spending in the Kingdom.
He defines his personal goal as “managing a respected company and leading it to be the benchmark globally … and setting the strategy for growth and prosperity to enable the organization to maximize its profit and shareholders’ value and to build on its reputation.”
Abukhaled holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and management systems engineering from the University of South Florida. While serving as CEO of SAMI he also maintains his positions as director of the board of the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company, also known as Dussur; vice chairman of the board of Northrop Grumman Mission Systems Arabia; and a member of Northrop Grumman Council for Diversity and Inclusion.
He has received several prestigious awards and accolades, including being ranked in the Top 3 Revolutionary CEOs in the Middle East in 2011, Saudi CEO of the Year in 2015, and Middle East CEO Thought Leader of the Year 2018.