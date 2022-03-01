Russia bans exit of foreign investments as sanctions tighten

Amid fresh sanctions and pressure tactics from the EU and US, Russia has temporarily halted the exit of foreign investments from the country, Reuters reported, citing a statement by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



The move comes after several energy giants, including BP and Shell, announced their exit from Russia due to the ongoing invasion in Ukraine.

"In the current sanction situation foreign entrepreneurs are forced to be guided, not by economic factors, but to make decisions under political pressure," said the prime minister.

Mishustin added: "In order to give business a chance to make a considered decision, a presidential order was prepared to impose temporary curbs on exit from Russian assets."

Mishustin asserted that Russia is open to dialogue with constructively-minded investors.

He also made it clear that current sanctions will eventually subside.