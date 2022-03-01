You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Faisal Museum for Arab-Islamic Art reopens in Riyadh with exhibition of rare manuscripts

Al-Faisal Museum for Arab-Islamic Art reopens in Riyadh with exhibition of rare manuscripts

An exhibit in Asfar: Treasures of the King Faisal Center for Research and Studies exhibition. (Supplied)
1 / 5
An exhibit in Asfar: Treasures of the King Faisal Center for Research and Studies exhibition. (Supplied)
An exhibit in Asfar: Treasures of the King Faisal Center for Research and Studies exhibition. (Supplied)
2 / 5
An exhibit in Asfar: Treasures of the King Faisal Center for Research and Studies exhibition. (Supplied)
Ibn Khaldun’s Kitab al-Ibar (Book of Lessons), with the author’s handwritten comments. (Supplied)
3 / 5
Ibn Khaldun’s Kitab al-Ibar (Book of Lessons), with the author’s handwritten comments. (Supplied)
The second oldest copy of Kalila and Dimna (1346/747 AH, Baghdad). (Supplied)
4 / 5
The second oldest copy of Kalila and Dimna (1346/747 AH, Baghdad). (Supplied)
Al-Faisal Museum for Arab-Islamic Art reopens in Riyadh with exhibition of rare manuscripts
5 / 5
Short Url

https://arab.news/wv2ay

Updated 17 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Al-Faisal Museum for Arab-Islamic Art reopens in Riyadh with exhibition of rare manuscripts

An exhibit in Asfar: Treasures of the King Faisal Center for Research and Studies exhibition. (Supplied)
  • Turki Al-Faisal, chair of the museum’s board of directors, said they are “outstanding” examples from a collection of 28,500 manuscripts owned by the King Faisal Center for Research and Studies
  • The exhibits have also been refreshed in the museum’s permanent gallery, which now contains 92 examples of Arab-Islamic art under the title Narrative of Arab-Islamic Civilization
Updated 17 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: The Al-Faisal Museum for Arab-Islamic Art reopened in Riyadh on Monday, following renewal work that began last year, with a new exhibition showcasing 36 rare manuscripts from a collection of more than 28,500.

The exhibition is titled Asfar: Treasures of the King Faisal Center for Research and Studies. Turki Al-Faisal, chair of the museum’s board of directors, said during a reopening ceremony on Sunday that the new exhibition aims to acquaint visitors with some of the most “outstanding” manuscripts and printed works owned by the center, with which the museum is affiliated.

It was inaugurated by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Riyadh, who emphasized the importance of Arab-Islamic heritage and praised the work the center is doing to help preserve it.

The 36 manuscripts on display are divided into six thematic chapters: The Journey of Knowledge, Millennium-Old Manuscripts, Women and the Endowment of Knowledge, By the Author’s Hand, Rare Manuscripts, and Gutenberg’s World.

The exhibits include: “Kalila and Dimna” (1346), which contains ancient animal fables translated into Arabic by Ibn Al-Maqaffa and is believed to be the second-oldest version in the world; a 14th century edition of the Qur’an from Cairo, written during the Mamluk era; a copy of only the second edition of the Qur’an printed in Europe, dating from 1694 (the first copy of the Qur’an in Europe was printed in Venice in the 15th century); “The Description of Egypt” from 1809, one of only five copies of the first edition of the encyclopedia; and a copy of “Book of Lessons” (“Kitab Al-Ibar”), written in 15th century Cairo by Ibn Khaldun, a prominent Muslim intellectual, that contains the author’s handwritten comments.

The Museum has also refreshed the display in its permanent gallery, which now includes 92 examples of Arab-Islamic art under the title Narrative of Arab-Islamic Civilization. Another exhibition, Takwin: Sciences and Innovation, showcases manuscripts related to scientific fields.

The museum is open Saturday to Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Islamic Art Riyadh

Related

House of Islamic Arts takes visitors on a cultural voyage of discovery through history
Saudi Arabia
House of Islamic Arts takes visitors on a cultural voyage of discovery through history
Showcasing mosque aesthetics, evolution and function, the exhibit brings together the most extensive collection of Islamic art masterpieces ever displayed in Saudi Arabia. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Islamic Art Conference examines history of mosques

World Civil Defense Day marked in Saudi Arabia with workshops, demos

A firefighter from the civil defense team in Hail (northern Saudi Arabia) tries to put out a fire in a factory in October 2020. (Photo/Civil Defense)
A firefighter from the civil defense team in Hail (northern Saudi Arabia) tries to put out a fire in a factory in October 2020. (Photo/Civil Defense)
Updated 12 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

World Civil Defense Day marked in Saudi Arabia with workshops, demos

A firefighter from the civil defense team in Hail (northern Saudi Arabia) tries to put out a fire in a factory in October 2020. (Photo/Civil Defense)
  • The events included presentations of the procedures and equipment employed in disasters, occupational safety workshops and a rally displaying the latest vehicles used by firefighters
Updated 12 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh: The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense (GDCD) launched activities on Tuesday in dozens of cities and towns across Saudi Arabia, focusing on civil defense vehicles, workshops and modern equipment presentations

The activities come as part of the GDCD’s celebration of World Civil Defense Day, which falls on March 1 each year.

GDCD Lt. Gen. Suleiman Al-Amr said that the events aim to enhance societal participation in civil defense and civil protection, and help employees in various countries deepen safety concepts and spread preventive awareness.

“GDCD activities are in partnership with all government and private sectors. The activities focus on learning about the dangers surrounding humans and how to avoid them, providing the necessary safety requirements to prevent them, and enhancing the concept of protection from risks and human continuity,” said GDCD spokesman Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi.

The events included presentations of the procedures and equipment employed in disasters, occupational safety workshops and a rally displaying the latest vehicles used by firefighters.

Al-Hammadi said that the GDCD was keen to emphasize the importance of safety and prevention in the Kingdom.

He added that the slogan for the Kingdom in this year’s World Civil Defense Day, “Human Safety is Building and Development,” stresses the concept of risk prevention as a responsibility that all Saudis should promote.

Muzahim Al-Mohawes, a certified occupational health and safety international trainer, told Arab News of the importance of protecting individuals and workers from potential dangers, in accordance with local and international protocols.

He stressed the need to safeguard property and create work environments free of accidents and injuries.

Al-Mohawes, who is certified by the US firefighting board, said that Saudis should look to prevent accidents before they occur, and employers should raise awareness among workers of the importance of safe environments.

He described the role of civil defense as a “spearhead” in promoting professional awareness in society.

Al-Mohawes said that civil defense means raising performance levels, avoiding risks that could lead to accidents and raising the skills of industrial security inspectors.

Topics: Saudi Civil Defense

Related

Saudi civil defense calls on everyone to be vigilant as weather warnings issued until Thursday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi civil defense calls on everyone to be vigilant as weather warnings issued until Thursday
Saudi civil defense issues weather warnings until Saturday, calls on public to be vigilant
Saudi Arabia
Saudi civil defense issues weather warnings until Saturday, calls on public to be vigilant

Saudi crown prince, Cyprus president hold talks in Riyadh

Saudi crown prince, Cyprus president hold talks in Riyadh
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, Cyprus president hold talks in Riyadh

Saudi crown prince, Cyprus president hold talks in Riyadh
  • Prince Mohammed and Nicos Anastasiades held talks during which they discussed relations and cooperation
  • Efforts to enhance joint coordination and issues of common interest were also reviewed
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted the president of Cyprus at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

After a welcoming ceremony, Prince Mohammed and Nicos Anastasiades held talks during which they discussed relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)

Efforts to enhance joint coordination in various fields and regional and international issues of common interest were also reviewed.

In a tweet, Anastasiades said that he “reaffirmed the mutual commitment to intensify the strategic nature of our bilateral partnership and enhance political, trade, and socio-economic links between Cyprus and Saudi Arabia,” during his visit.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cyprus Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades

Related

Cyprus president, foreign minister receive Saudi FM
Saudi Arabia
Cyprus president, foreign minister receive Saudi FM
During his meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, El-Sisi praised the continuous development in bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries. (Supplied/Egyptian Presidency)
Middle-East
Egypt affirms keenness on Cyprus ties

Saudi Arabia reports 563 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 563 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 563 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 563 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 724,388
  • A total of 9,001 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 563 new infections on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 158 were recorded in Riyadh, 56 in Jeddah, and 30 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded less than 25 new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 724,388 after 839 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 9,001 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 61 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Coronavirus-ravaged Iran finds brief respite with mass vaccination
Middle-East
Coronavirus-ravaged Iran finds brief respite with mass vaccination

Saudi Arabia supports de-escalation in Ukraine: Cabinet

Saudi Arabia supports de-escalation in Ukraine: Cabinet
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia supports de-escalation in Ukraine: Cabinet

Saudi Arabia supports de-escalation in Ukraine: Cabinet
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia supports de-escalation efforts in Ukraine, a statement by the Saudi Cabinet  said Tuesday. 

The statement came during the Cabinet meeting headed by King Salman, Tuesday afternoon, at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

It emphasized Saudi Arabia’s “support for international efforts to reduce escalation in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.” 

“This would contribute to restoring security and stability, and pave the way for discussions leading to a political solution to the crisis,” it added. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ukraine

Related

677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
World
677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN

Expats illustrate love of Saudi Arabia through artwork

Expats illustrate love of Saudi Arabia through artwork
Updated 01 March 2022
SALEH FAREED

Expats illustrate love of Saudi Arabia through artwork

Expats illustrate love of Saudi Arabia through artwork
Updated 01 March 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: In honor of Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day, 20 female artists from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt and Yemen came together to show their love and appreciation of the Kingdom through the medium of art.

The exhibition, “Saudi Arabia in their Eyes,” was held at the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts and was inaugurated by former director general of the Ministry of Culture and Information in Makkah region and Mohammed Al-Subaih, director of SASCA.

The event attracted crowds who witnessed artworks documenting the heritage of Saudi Arabia and the loyalty of the international artists to their second home.

Speaking to Arab News, the exhibition curator, Moona Mohammed, said that the event aimed to express “love through an actual interpretation of belonging to Saudi Arabia.”

She said: “We are much honored to be invited by the esteemed Saudi Arabian Society for Arts and Culture to display our talents for the occasion of Saudi Founding Day. This gives us immense pleasure to be able to express our love and dedication and appreciation for this country we call a home, away from our homes. We are thankful to Saudi Arabia and its people for letting us be a part of their country and lives and for giving us opportunities in their visions and development of this great land.”

Moona, from India, has been living in the Kingdom for ten years. “And on this opportunity we would like to take a chance to represent Saudi Arabia through our eyes as an artist, we are thankful to Allah for the bountiful lives we have spent here,” she said.

Honorable guest, Saud Al-Shiekhi, said: “It is a great initiative from those expatriates to show their love to this country through their creative art works. Art does not know a homeland, nor a nationality, nor a color, but the real artist is the one who can bring out what is inside him.”

“What I saw today is a fine art comparable to international works.”

Artist Rehan Aziz, who is of Indian heritage, completed a drawing for the crown prince, Vision 2030 and famous landscapes from various parts of the Kingdom, and said the painting was an expression of her love of the country, adding that it featured the culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia.

Asked why she was doing this for Saudi Arabia, the 22-year-old artist said: “Because I was born here, I love this country, love the people and wish to live here forever.”

Inspired by the Saudi airshow during the celebration of the national day, 13-year-old Alyza Khan participated with a painting of a Saudi Arabian Airline aircraft. Her father, Captain Mohammed Tariq Khan, who has worked for Saudi Arabia Airlines as a pilot for the past ten years, said: “My daughter loves to go the Corniche to watch the Saudi Air Show and she is looking forward to make more paintings about Saudi Arabia that we as a family love.”

Topics: Saudi Founding Day

Related

Students were asked to make videos talking about Saudi Arabia’s history, the battles that took place, and the leadership throughout the history of KSA as part of the school activities. (AN photo by Saleh Ghanaim) photos
Saudi Arabia
Pupils in Saudi Arabia commemorate Founding Day with special school activities

Latest updates

Al-Faisal Museum for Arab-Islamic Art reopens in Riyadh with exhibition of rare manuscripts
An exhibit in Asfar: Treasures of the King Faisal Center for Research and Studies exhibition. (Supplied)
US officials target corruption, terror funding in Beirut talks
Buildings are seen in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS file photo)
NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level
NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level
Al-Ohali overseeing localization of Kingdom’s defense sector
Al-Ohali overseeing localization of Kingdom’s defense sector
How GCC can harness emerging defense technologies to strengthen domestic capabilities
How GCC can harness emerging defense technologies to strengthen domestic capabilities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.