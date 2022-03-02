You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site

Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site

Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site
Short Url

https://arab.news/g44pq

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site

Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia facilitated the world’s first trial of 5G transmitters 14 km above land at the Red Sea Project site, the Communications and Information Technology Commission said in a statement. 

The trial, carried out by the UK-based Stratospheric Platforms Ltd, which is a partner of German firm Deutsche Telekom, was the “world’s first demonstration of the High-Altitude Platform System using aircraft to extend a 5G service” covering an area of 450 sq. km.

The aims of the new service include ensuring continuity of services, extending coverage to remote areas, and increasing environment-friendly technologies.

Also referred to as the 5G HAPS, the trial provided downlink speeds of up to 90 Mbit/s using 10MHz channel.

 “This successful demonstration puts us at the technological frontier globally and takes us closer to our Vision 2030 goal of extending high-quality ICT access to every part of the country,” the statement quoted CITC Gov. Mohammed Al-Tamimi as saying.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia CITC 5G Telecom

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based fintech AlaanPay has raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by investment firms, 468 Capital, Global Founders Capital, and Presight Capital. 

AlaanPay claims to be the Middle East’s first corporate spend management platform that enables multi-currency spend via corporate cards and automated payments. 

Founded in 2021 by Parthi Duraisamy and Karun Kurien, the company is now planning to launch its platform and has already secured multiple partners in several countries in the region. 

Topics: AlaanPay UAE fintech

Related

Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021
Business & Economy
Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 
Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 
  • MasterWorks is not planning to raise any additional funds through debt
Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based data and digital information company, MasterWorks has closed one of the biggest tech deals in Saudi Arabia, raising $40 million from investment firm Merek Capital.  


MasterWorks told Arab News that it is going to use the funding mainly to prepare for a public listing in Saudi Arabia. 

MasterWorks also added that it plans to serve more clients in the Kingdom’s private and government sectors. It will also accelerate its research and development strategy to create more market-ready solutions and expand geographically. 

MasterWorks is not planning to raise any additional funds through debt. 

The company has launched multiple in-house developed software such as Digital PMO, Digital SMO, Baseer, and Diwan.   

Founded in 2010 by Hani Al Lehaibi, the company has support from over 20 global technology providers, and has offices in Egypt, UAE, Jordan, India, and headquarters in Saudi Arabia.  

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Arab startups technology

Related

Saudi Fintech signs deals with local companies to reduce cost on SMEs 
Business & Economy
Saudi Fintech signs deals with local companies to reduce cost on SMEs 

Egyptian parent and child ecommerce platform Mumerz raises $1.2m

Egyptian parent and child ecommerce platform Mumerz raises $1.2m
Updated 22 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian parent and child ecommerce platform Mumerz raises $1.2m

Egyptian parent and child ecommerce platform Mumerz raises $1.2m
Updated 22 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based platform for parent and child needs, Mumerz, has raised $1.2 million in a pre-seed round led by investment firm Disruptech. 

 

The startup is planning to use its funding to expand its market share in Egypt and grow its e-commerce offerings, MAGNiTT reported. 

Mumerz is a femtech platform that offers a support community for parents alongside child-need products.  

Co-founders Amir Shenouda and Nadia Gamal Eldin are utilizing their past experience in the parent-child market to support parents in Egypt. 

Topics: Mumerz

Related

Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  
Business & Economy
Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car’s profit doubles in 2021 on higher demand

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car’s profit doubles in 2021 on higher demand
Updated 32 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car’s profit doubles in 2021 on higher demand

KSA’s Theeb Rent a Car’s profit doubles in 2021 on higher demand
Updated 32 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent a Car Co. doubled profit to SR126 million ($34 million) in 2021 compared to SR63 million a year earlier, fueled by a surge in demand for car rental services.

Revenues increased by 14 percent, with short-term rentals contributing a total of SR358 million, against SR255 million a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

 The Riyadh-based vehicle rental firm said that the solid figures were mainly driven by an increased demand in 2021.

 Established in 1991, Theeb Rent a Car, which started trading on the Saudi exchange in the first quarter of 2021, has a wide presence across domestic and international airports.

Saudi stocks slide losing 3 day streak of gains: Closing bell

Saudi stocks slide losing 3 day streak of gains: Closing bell
Updated 51 min 55 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks slide losing 3 day streak of gains: Closing bell

Saudi stocks slide losing 3 day streak of gains: Closing bell
Updated 51 min 55 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks declined at the closing bell on Wednesday, following three days of gains, as investors scrambled to assess the impact of rising energy prices.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.16 percent to reach 12,654, while the parallel market Nomu dropped 0.15 percent to reach 24,962.

Brent crude oil spiked to an 8-year high, reaching $111.24 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI crude oil hit  $109.53 per barrel as of 3:40 p.m, Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco shares surged 3.86 percent to an all-time high of SR43.05 ($11.48).

Saudi Cable Co. led the gainers with a 5.45 percent gain, while Saudi Amiantit Co. led the faller with a 8.98 percent loss.

Among the fallers, Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co dropped 8.68 percent, after it announced that it had lost 61 percent of its capital.

Saudi Industrial Services Co., better known as SISCO, fell 2.60 percent after its profit fell 58 percent to SR57.9 million ($1.4 million) in 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank shares fell 0.70 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank's shares dropped 2 percent.

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

Related

Update OPEC+ agrees to stick to existing plan: Reuters
Business & Economy
OPEC+ agrees to stick to existing plan: Reuters

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site
Saudi Arabia facilitates world’s first 5G trial on Red Sea project site
IGCAT nominates Asir region for Gastronomy Award 2024
IGCAT officials accepted the nomination of Asir to compete in the contest for the 2024 Region of Gastronomy Award in a press conference held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Abha on Tuesday. (Supplied)
UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round
UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round
Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 
Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40m 
Apple joins Google and other Western firms spurning Russia over Ukraine
Google said it had blocked mobile apps connected to Russian state-funded publisher RT from its news-related features

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.