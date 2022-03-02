Countries welcome UN Security Council designation of Houthis as a terrorist group

JEDDAH: More countries are welcoming the UN Security Council’s decision to designate the Houthi militia as a terrorist group in line with international efforts to confront and counteract terrorism.

The UN Security Council for the first time on Monday classified the Houthis as a terrorist group, with many countries welcoming the decision.

Submitted by Britain, the bill was adopted by 11 permanent and non-permanent UN Security Council members, while four — Brazil, Mexico, Norway and Ireland — abstained for humanitarian concerns.

Albania, Gabon, Ghana, India, Kenya, the UK, USA, UAE, Jordan, Egypt, China, France and Russia adopted Security Council Resolution 2624 condemning the Houthis’ cross-border attacks and extending an arms embargo against them.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf welcomed the resolution, with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and the UAE labeling the Houthis as a terrorist organization.

The council decided on Monday to extend the arms embargo on Yemen for another year, in addition to a travel ban for those disrupting the country’s peace.

On March 1, the Muslim World League, Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation all stood behind the adopted bill. They expressed their aspirations that this classification would contribute to disrupt the activities of the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia and its supporters.

Security Council Resolution 2624 condemns the ongoing supply of weapons and their components to the Houthis from outside of Yemen, which violates the arms embargo established in 2015 by Resolution 2216.

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed Al-Eisa expressed his hope that the resolution would support the noble endeavors of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen. He added that he hoped for the end of the criminal rebellion led by the terrorist Houthi militia to achieve the sectarian and criminal goals of its supporters.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul Gheit reiterated his support for all efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution based on the three agreed references, the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, and the relevant international resolutions.

The official spokesperson for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Haitham Abu Al-Foul affirmed Jordan’s support and absolute standing with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in all the measures they take to protect their security and interests.

He added that Jordan rejects any aggression against its brothers, reiterating his country’s support for all steps that support the stability of the Arab Gulf region.