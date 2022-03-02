You are here

Countries welcome UN Security Council designation of Houthis as a terrorist group

The UN Security Council for the first time on Monday classified the Houthis as a terrorist group, with many countries welcoming the decision.
The UN Security Council for the first time on Monday classified the Houthis as a terrorist group, with many countries welcoming the decision. (Reuters/File Photo)
Ghadi Joudah

Countries welcome UN Security Council designation of Houthis as a terrorist group

The UN Security Council for the first time on Monday classified the Houthis as a terrorist group, with many countries welcoming the decision. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Submitted by Britain, the bill was adopted by 11 permanent and non-permanent UN Security Council members
JEDDAH: More countries are welcoming the UN Security Council’s decision to designate the Houthi militia as a terrorist group in line with international efforts to confront and counteract terrorism.

The UN Security Council for the first time on Monday classified the Houthis as a terrorist group, with many countries welcoming the decision.

Submitted by Britain, the bill was adopted by 11 permanent and non-permanent UN Security Council members, while four — Brazil, Mexico, Norway and Ireland — abstained for humanitarian concerns.

Albania, Gabon, Ghana, India, Kenya, the UK, USA, UAE, Jordan, Egypt, China, France and Russia adopted Security Council Resolution 2624 condemning the Houthis’ cross-border attacks and extending an arms embargo against them.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf welcomed the resolution, with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and the UAE labeling the Houthis as a terrorist organization.

The council decided on Monday to extend the arms embargo on Yemen for another year, in addition to a travel ban for those disrupting the country’s peace.

On March 1, the Muslim World League, Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation all stood behind the adopted bill. They expressed their aspirations that this classification would contribute to disrupt the activities of the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia and its supporters.

Security Council Resolution 2624 condemns the ongoing supply of weapons and their components to the Houthis from outside of Yemen, which violates the arms embargo established in 2015 by Resolution 2216.

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed Al-Eisa expressed his hope that the resolution would support the noble endeavors of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen. He added that he hoped for the end of the criminal rebellion led by the terrorist Houthi militia to achieve the sectarian and criminal goals of its supporters.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul Gheit reiterated his support for all efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution based on the three agreed references, the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, and the relevant international resolutions.

The official spokesperson for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Haitham Abu Al-Foul affirmed Jordan’s support and absolute standing with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in all the measures they take to protect their security and interests.

He added that Jordan rejects any aggression against its brothers, reiterating his country’s support for all steps that support the stability of the Arab Gulf region.

African scholars attend Forum for the Service of Revelations in Tanzania

African scholars attend Forum for the Service of Revelations in Tanzania
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

African scholars attend Forum for the Service of Revelations in Tanzania

African scholars attend Forum for the Service of Revelations in Tanzania
  • Three-day event hosted by Muslim World League focuses on latest research and studies into Holy Qur’an and Sunnah
  • Forum ‘an opportunity to remind each other of the importance of peace and goodwill,’ Zanzibar president says
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Muslim World League is hosting the Tanzania Forum for the Service of Revelations in cooperation with prominent African scholars and in coordination with the Zanzibar regional government.

The three-day event, titled “The Qur’an and Sunnah are a way of life and development,” is the first of its kind in East Africa and includes presentations of the latest studies and research into the holy texts.

It also features training courses and workshops in the areas of recitation, means and methods of memorizing the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah, introducing the Prophet’s guidance, and research into the scientific inimitability of the Qur’an.

Inaugurated by Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, the event is also being attended by Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, who is secretary-general of the MWL and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars.

In his opening speech, Mwinyi said the gathering of scholars was of great importance in light of the global changes and day-to-day challenges that societies face.

“This forum will give us an opportunity to remind each other of the importance of peace and goodwill,” he said.

Mwinyi also highlighted the key role religious leaders and institutions have to play in condemning evil and confronting threats to nations, and urged governments to support them in achieving their goals.

He called for the rejection of all acts of violence, discrimination, corruption, the ill-treatment of women and children, and everything that threatens peace, security and development.

He concluded his speech by thanking the MWL and Muslim scholars in Tanzania, and said his government would provide all possible support to ensure the forum’s success and implement its recommendations.

In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, Al-Issa expressed his happiness to be able to take part in the event.

“Out of our firm belief in the place of the revelations in every Muslim’s heart, words and deeds, we are very keen to ensure that this important foundation is based on a correct understanding of the texts of the Qur’an and Sunnah,” he said.

Al-Issa stressed the importance of teaching children the correct understanding of the texts, adding that learning their values at a young age helped to instill the principles of Islam and its lordly values in their hearts.

“The significant difference lies in the combination of memorizing texts and reflecting on them,” he said, adding, “it is not possible for us to reflect upon them until we understand them correctly.”

Al-Issa also drew attention to the fact that the MWL is constantly working to ensure that the Qur’an and Sunnah represent the personality of every Muslim with high moral values through a department specialized in serving the revelations.

Several senior scholars also made speeches before the start of the various workshops and courses. The sessions addressed several topics, most notably the role of the Makkah document in highlighting the tolerance of Islam and spreading societal awareness of contemporary issues. They also emphasized the importance of a peaceful coexistence with other religions, especially in Tanzania.

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard
Updated 02 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard
  • The cinema opened with 25 screens and includes a wide range of unique concepts such as a 4DX screen that promises to give moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience
Updated 02 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Muvi Cinemas opened the Kingdom’s biggest movie theater in Riyadh Boulevard City on Wednesday, premiering the new “The Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano and other marquee actors.

Sultan Al-Hokair, founder and CEO of Muvi Cinemas, said: “As the largest movie theater in Saudi Arabia, our customers will experience best-in-class entertainment experiences while enjoying the latest cinematic technologies.”

The cinema opened with 25 screens and includes a wide range of unique concepts such as a 4DX screen that promises to give moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience.

Muvi Cinemas is also known for its VIP experiences, offering its luxury Muvi Suites and its latest concept called Muvi Boutiques.

Muvi Boutiques are theaters with a theme, each boutique features a different city or popular place including London, Beverly Hills and a Hollywood-themed boutique.

The cinema is also the biggest in the world in terms of the number of seats it offers, according to the organizers.

Established in 2019 in Jeddah, Muvi Cinemas now has 21 theaters across the Kingdom and 195 screens.

The premiere of “The Batman” was the ideal occasion for the company to launch its newest location due to the superhero’s many fans. The latest franchise installment features a darker-than-ever take on the iconic comic book character.

A selected list of specially invited guests and officials from various industries attended the opening ceremony and screening of the new Hollywood blockbuster, becoming the first lucky people to experience Muvi Cinema’s stunning state-of-the-art facility located in the heart of Riyadh’s newest, biggest and most exciting entertainment complex.

Makkah governor chairs Central Hajj Committee meeting

Makkah governor chairs Central Hajj Committee meeting
Updated 02 March 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah governor chairs Central Hajj Committee meeting

Makkah governor chairs Central Hajj Committee meeting
  • The committee reviewed plans to intensify field service and oversight tours to provide the best services to Umrah pilgrims
Updated 02 March 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to King Salman and governor of Makkah, chaired a meeting of the Central Hajj Committee to review plans for the holy month of Ramadan.

The committee reviewed plans to intensify field service and oversight tours to provide the best services to Umrah pilgrims, and raise the readiness of land, sea, airport and sorting facilities.

The strategy also aims to expand the automation of reception and farewell procedures, reduce the waiting times of Umrah pilgrims in airports and increase the number of alternative buses dedicated to transporting pilgrims.

The committee discussed a number of topics as well as issues and recommendations by the Executive Committee of the Central Hajj Committee.

Dean of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research Dr. Turki Al-Omar said that the Saudi state and the leadership are keen to improve all services related to Hajj and Umrah, believing in their historic role in serving Islam and Muslims.

He added that all state institutions strive to fully carry out their roles, including the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research, which relies on scientific methodology to improve services.

This methodology can be summarized in several steps, including studying the status of the service by evaluating it with specific criteria, measuring the satisfaction of beneficiaries and studying the best global practices related to the service.

Al-Omar said the institute has developed many proposed solutions to improve services to reach the required quality standards. It also chooses some solutions through determinants to ensure that the selected solutions are the most appropriate for the Hajj and Umrah environment. They have tested the proposed solutions through simulation techniques and then apply solutions on the ground, evaluate them and continue the process of improvement.

Ahmed Bajafer, an investor in Umrah companies, said that as part of increased transport efforts, there will be more frequent train services from King Abdulaziz Airport to Makkah.

He stressed that entrances and access to the Grand Mosque in Makkah “must be facilitated” from several points. He said that the needs of the elderly must be taken into account in transportation improvements.

Patrols, drones to protect forests and parks in Asir

Patrols, drones to protect forests and parks in Asir
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Patrols, drones to protect forests and parks in Asir

Patrols, drones to protect forests and parks in Asir
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

ASIR: Saudi Arabia is stepping up efforts to protect forests and parks in the Asir region, with patrols and drones being used to monitor infringements and apprehend perpetrators.

The Kingdom’s National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification said that 100 patrols and five drones have been launched as part of the initiative.

According to Ali Al-Asmari, general supervisor of licenses and regulations at the center, the new initiative will monitor and detect infringements and violations of vegetation cover, apprehend perpetrators, and take appropriate measures to protect the environment.

Al-Asmari said: “The launch of the patrols and drones in Asir will be conducted by qualified and trained national cadres in the field of monitoring and communications.”

The National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification is tasked with combating desertification, development and rehabilitating forest vegetation cover, local endangered plant species protection, and developing and managing national parks.

It also aims to conduct studies and support vegetation-related research.

IGCAT nominates Asir region for Gastronomy Award 2024

IGCAT officials accepted the nomination of Asir to compete in the contest for the 2024 Region of Gastronomy Award in a press conference held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Abha on Tuesday. (Supplied)
IGCAT officials accepted the nomination of Asir to compete in the contest for the 2024 Region of Gastronomy Award in a press conference held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Abha on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Updated 02 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

IGCAT nominates Asir region for Gastronomy Award 2024

IGCAT officials accepted the nomination of Asir to compete in the contest for the 2024 Region of Gastronomy Award in a press conference held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Abha on Tuesday. (Supplied)
  • Two weeks ago, Saudi Arabia announced it had nominated Asir as a global culinary region for 2024
Updated 02 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Independent experts from the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism have concluded their visit to Asir, approving the region for the 2024 Region of Gastronomy Award.

In a press conference held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Abha on Tuesday, IGCAT officials accepted the nomination of Asir to compete in the contest for the prestigious award. The conference was held in collaboration with the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society and the Saudi Culinary Art Commission.

Two weeks ago, Saudi Arabia announced it had nominated Asir as a global culinary region for 2024 to help it qualify for the international award offered by IGCAT, which is granted every year to five regions worldwide. According to Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission, the nomination intends to encourage local communities to take pride in their culture and creative capabilities in the culinary sector.

IGCAT’s standards for winning the award focus on six main areas including sustainable food production; innovation, creativity and employment opportunities; education for the future; balanced and sustainable tourism; linking urban and rural areas; and creating a healthier lifestyle.

The award grants the winning region several advantages, the most important of which is highlighting the region’s culinary heritage at the international level.

According to the IGCAT website, the award aims to highlight distinctive food cultures, stimulate creativity and gastronomic innovation, educate for better nutrition, improve sustainable tourism standards, and strengthen community well-being.

The Abha Chamber of Commerce and Industry described the nomination as a big support to the region’s local culinary arts that can attract global tourists to Asir.

“This can increase the region’s tourism marketing opportunities and introduce it as a distinguished global culinary arts destination. It can also encourage local communities to be proud of their culture and creativity in this field,” the chamber said in a statement on its website.

The Asir region, abundant in natural beauty, possesses all the necessary elements to win the award. Its Soudah Mountain, over 9,800 feet (3,000 meters) above sea level, is rich in honeybees, making the area one of the best places to produce different types of honey, a staple of the Asir dining table. The region also claims plentiful juniper trees and is known for its friendly, hospitable residents and their deep-rooted customs and traditional dishes, such as areeka, aseeda, tasabea and haneeth.

Last November, UNESCO included the Saudi city of Buraidah in its Creative Cities Network for its achievements in gastronomy.

