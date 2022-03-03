You are here

All you need to know before Tadawul opens on Thursday 

All you need to know before Tadawul opens on Thursday 
(Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
Salma Wael

All you need to know before Tadawul opens on Thursday 

All you need to know before Tadawul opens on Thursday 
Updated 22 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended on a lower note yesterday following three days of gains, as investors continued to assess movements in oil prices which spiked to their highest levels in years, amid intensifying geopolitical tensions. 

The main index,TASI, fell 0.2 percent to reach 12,654, while the parallel market, Nomu, slipped 0.15 percent to 24,962.

Other GCC bourses registered gains on Wednesday, with Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, and Kuwait all rising between 1.2 and 2.5 percent. 

Stock indexes of Bahrain and Oman ended flat. 

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian EGX30 index inched 0.8 percent lower, reversing gains from a day ago.

In early Thursday trading, international benchmark Brent crude topped $117 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI hovered near $114 per barrel.

Despite the significant rise in oil prices seen recently, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to stick to the existing policy of increasing oil output by 40,000 barrels per day in April.

Stock news

  • Shares in oil giant Aramco touched their highest level in  history at SR43.1 ($11.5) on Wednesday, propelled by a rally in the energy market
  • Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. recorded an 18 percent decline in profit to SR17 million in 2021
  • Southern Province Cement Co.’s board recommended distributing dividends of SR1.25 per share for the second half of 2021
  • Saudi-listed food chain Herfy Food Services received a letter from a shareholder with over a five-percent stake requesting to hold a general assembly meeting to vote on suspending the board chairman
  • Theeb Rent a Car Co. doubled its profit to SR126 million in 2021, compared to SR63 million a year earlier

Calendar

March 3, 2022

  • Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., known as Tibbiyah, will list on the parallel market Nomu
  • Saudi Ceramics will distribute cash dividends of almost SR60 million, or SR0.75 per share, for the second half of 2021
  • Saudi fitness chain operator Leejam Sports will payout dividends of SR0.87 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 

March 7, 2022

  • Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO book-building ends

March 9, 2022

  • Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., or AMAK, will start IPO retail subscription 

 

Topics: #finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

RIYADH: Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s downgraded Russia by six notches to “junk” status, saying Western sanctions threw into doubt its ability to service debt and would weaken the economy.

Highlights:

  • Russia’s financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

  • The ruble fell sharply at the start of currency trading, reaching 100.96 to the dollar, compared to 83.5 on Wednesday, the day before the invasion of Ukraine, and 113.52 to the euro, compared to 93.5 before the assault
  • The invasion has triggered a flurry of credit rating moves and dire warnings about the impact on Russia’s economy. S&P lowered Russia’s rating to junk status last week.
  • It also prompted index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI to announce on Wednesday that they will remove Russian equities from all their indexes, after a top MSCI executive earlier this week called Russia’s stock market “uninvestable.”
  • FTSE Russell said the decision will be effective from March 7, while MSCI said its decision will be implemented in one step across all MSCI indexes as of the close on March 9. MSCI said it is also reclassifying MSCI Russia Indexes from emerging markets to standalone markets status.
  • Russia has a weighting of 3.24 percent in MSCI’s emerging market benchmark and a weighting of around 30 basis points in the index provider’s global benchmark .
  • The Institute of International Finance predicts a double-digit contraction in economic growth this year.
  • Italy has stopped funding for the Arctic LNG 2 project which is worth $21 billion, according to a Reuters report. 
  • India-Russia trade comes to a standstill as banks are not processing payment documents, CNBC reports. 
  • The United States blamed Russia for launching a full war on media freedom and the truth, as the European giant bans independent news outlets in the region. 
  • Japan is all set to freeze the assets of four additional Russian banks, said Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki. 
  • Rising energy prices due to Russia's Ukrainian invasion will heighten risk of inflation in Asia: Moody's 
  • Sanctions imposed on Russia have significantly increased the chance of the country’s defaulting on its dollar and other international market government debt, analysts at JPMorgan and elsewhere said on Wednesday.

Fitch and Moody's

Fitch downgraded Russia to “B” from “BBB” and placed the country’s ratings on “rating watch negative.” Moody’s, which last week had flagged the possibility of a downgrade, also cut the country’s rating by six notches, to B3 from Baa3.
Fitch said the only other precedent to such a large six-notch downgrade on a single sovereign entity was South Korea in 1997.
“The severity of international sanctions in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine has heightened macro-financial stability risks, represents a huge shock to Russia’s credit fundamentals and could undermine its willingness to service government debt,” Fitch said in a report https://www.fitchratings.com/research/sovereigns/fitch-downgrades-russia-to-b-on-rating-watch-negative-02-03-2022.
Fitch said that US and EU sanctions prohibiting any transactions with the Central Bank of Russia would have a “much larger impact on Russia’s credit fundamentals than any previous sanctions,” rendering much of Russia’s international reserves unusable for FX intervention.
“The sanctions could also weigh on Russia’s willingness to repay debt,” Fitch warned. “President Putin’s response to put nuclear forces on high alert appears to diminish the prospect of him changing course on Ukraine to the degree required to reverse rapidly tightening sanctions.”
Fitch said it expects further ratcheting up of sanctions on Russian banks.
Moody’s said on Thursday the scope and severity of the sanctions “have gone beyond Moody’s initial expectations and will have material credit implications.”
The sanctions imposed by Western countries will also markedly weaken Russia’s GDP growth potential relative to the ratings agency’s previous assessment of 1.6 percent, Fitch said.
“In this case, the sanctions-driven frozen/falling assets tail-wagged the ratings dog,” analysts at Mizuho wrote. They added that “ratings and benchmark risks revealed may compound further capital exodus as benchmark funds are forced to liquidate rather than hold.”
Russia has responded to the sanctions with a range of measures to shore up its economic defenses and retaliate against Western restrictions. It hiked its main lending rate to 20 percent, banned Russian brokers from selling securities held by foreigners, ordered exporting companies to buttress the rouble, and said it would stop foreign investors selling assets.
The government also plans to tap its National Wealth Fund (NWF), a rainy day cushion, to help counter sanctions.

RIYADH: Research conducted by the World Travel and Tourism Council, or WTTC, has projected that the travel and tourism sector in the Middle East could reach $246 billion this year, just 8.9 percent behind pre-pandemic levels.

Before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, the travel and tourism sector in the Middle East had witnessed massive growth, and in 2019, it was generating $270 billion in the region’s economy.

However, in 2020, due to strict Covid restrictions, the travel and tourism sector was impacted heavily, and the sector’s contribution dropped 51.1 percent by more than $138 billion.

“2022 is poised for a strong recovery if governments across the region continue to open up their borders and remove restrictions to travel which will have a massive positive effect on both the economy, society, and jobs,” said Julia Simpson, WTTC president and chief executive officer.

Julia Simpson


The report also noted that governments across the globe should continue focusing on the vaccine rollout and allowing fully vaccinated travelers to move freely to achieve pre-pandemic business levels.

According to the WTTC research, the sector is now on the path of revival as major markets have reopened borders and travel restrictions are getting eased.

The research study also noted that the sector’s contribution to employment could almost reach pre-pandemic levels this year.

 

Topics: tourism

RIYADH: Saudi-listed food chain Herfy Food Services received a letter from a shareholder with over a five-percent stake requesting to hold a general assembly meeting to vote on sacking the chairman of the board, Moataz Al Azzawi.

The shareholder also requested to vote on removing one of the members of the board, according to a bourse filing on Thursday. 

Shares in Herfy, which is one of the largest food-chain operators in the Kingdom, last closed 2.4 percent lower at SR56.4 ($15).

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $118 a barrel as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries, while US crude stocks fell to multi-year lows.
Brent crude futures rose as high as $118.22 a barrel, the highest since February 2013. The contract was at $116.60 a barrel, up $3.67, or 3.2 percent, by 0415 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate crude hit an 11-year high of $114.70 a barrel and was at $113.01 a barrel, up $2.41, or 2.2 percent.
The gains followed the latest round of US sanctions on Russia’s oil refining sector that raised concerns that Russian oil and gas exports could be targeted next.
So far, Washington has stopped short of targeting Russia’s oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and US energy prices.
“They may be saying that, but global financial institutions are doing the heavy lifting and blanket banning anything with Russia written on the documentation,” OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“I think as long as the West holds its nerve, oil will still go higher.”
Australia’s ANZ raised its short-term target for oil to $125 a barrel, adding that supply shortages could see further upside.
Russia is the world’s No. 3 oil producer and the largest exporter of oil to global markets, according to the International Energy Agency. Russian crude and oil products exports reached 7.8 million barrels per day in December, the agency said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, decided to maintain an increase in output by 400,000 barrels per day in March despite the price surge, ignoring the Ukraine crisis during their talks and snubbing calls from consumers for more crude.
“OPEC+ essentially punted on sending any production signals to calm the runaway oil market, rolling over the 400 kb/d production increase in record time,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note.
“While some remain transfixed with the idea that an Iran agreement will provide much needed relief, we again caution that the deal is still not done and the sums entailed would simply be too small to backfill a major Russian disruption.”
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, will visit Tehran on Saturday, Iranian news agency Nournews reported, suggesting this could help pave the way to a revival of Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers.
Meanwhile, US oil inventories continued to decline. Tanks at the key Cushing, Oklahoma crude hub were at their lowest since 2018, while US strategic reserves dropped to a near 20-year low — and that was before another release announced by the White House on Tuesday in tandem with other industrialized nations.

Topics: Oil energy

Amazon.com Inc. said on Wednesday it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying toys and home goods in the United States and United Kingdom, ending some of its longest-running retail experiments.
The news marks a turning point for a company that began as an online bookseller and helped drive established rivals such as Borders to bankruptcy. Amazon said it would focus more on its grocery markets and a department store concept going forward.
After opening its first book shop in Seattle in 2015, Amazon has tried out an array of ideas in retail: convenience stores without cashiers, supermarkets, and a format called “4-star” in which it sells toys, household items and other goods with high customer ratings.
Amazon had aimed to reach shoppers in more places and bring its online touch into the real world. Its bookstores would pull from its vast data trove and showcase what people were reading, even the reviews they left on Amazon’s website.
But the company’s innovations were not enough to counter the march toward online shopping that Amazon itself had set off. Its “physical stores” revenue — a mere 3 percent of Amazon’s $137 billion in sales last quarter, largely reflective of consumer spending at its Whole Foods subsidiary — has often failed to keep pace with growth in the retailer’s other businesses.
Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said Internet-savvy Amazon was right to forgo the niche market of brick-and-mortar book shoppers, as bad a match as electric car maker Tesla Inc. opening gas stations.
Pachter said Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new chief executive, likely made this call as he reviewed the retailer’s myriad businesses since taking the top job in July. “Retail is hard, and they’re discovering that,” he said.
The company’s vice president of physical retail, Cameron Janes, departed Amazon after 14 years in November, he said in a LinkedIn post. Now chief commercial officer at retailer REI, he did not immediately return a request for comment.
Amazon will close its 4-star, pop-up and bookstore locations on various dates and notify customers via signage. Workers will receive severance or can receive help finding jobs at any company stores nearby, such as more than a dozen Amazon Fresh grocery locations it has announced, the retailer said.
Amazon declined to specify how many jobs would be cut. 

Topics: Amazon Online shopping

