RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries aims to become one of the top 25 defense companies in the world by 2030, said CEO Walid Abu Khaled.
In a statement issued on the eve of the World Defense Show, Abu Khaled said: “We have been building up our capabilities across our five business divisions of aerospace, land, sea, advanced electronics, and defense systems. Simultaneously, our efforts to support localization and strategic partnerships continue to accelerate our journey towards this goal through the transfer of technology, knowledge, and production to the Kingdom.”
Since its inception, SAMI has demonstrated its commitment to participate in supporting the strategic objectives of localizing the defense and security industries and building technical and human capabilities.
Inspiring young Saudi male and female professionals to join defense and security careers is yet another achievement of SAMI. The on-the-job training launched by its joint venture company SAMINavantia has been instrumental in attracting young Saudi engineers and technicians to the sector, providing them with key training and upskilling programs and the opportunity to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and future aspirations. More than 30 Saudi engineers have completed their training to date.
SAMI has made remarkable strides in transferring production, knowledge, and technology to the Kingdom, attracted foreign direct investments, and supported the growth of the SME sector through its affiliates.
SAMI Chairman Ahmed Al-Khateeb thanked the Kingdom’s “visionary leadership” for the supervision and guidance of the General Authority for Military Industries and strategic partners in the sector.
SAMI aims to become one of the top-25 defense companies by 2030, says CEO
https://arab.news/n3dtq
SAMI aims to become one of the top-25 defense companies by 2030, says CEO
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries aims to become one of the top 25 defense companies in the world by 2030, said CEO Walid Abu Khaled.