8 Hyundai cars among 2022 IIHS Top Safety Picks

Hyundai Motor continues to assert an unrivaled dedication to vehicle safety, earning eight US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards, which were announced recently.
Hyundai’s current SUV models each earned a TSP or TSP+ rating designation. Additionally, of the eight Hyundai products awarded thus far for 2022, five included eco-friendly powertrain options. Parent company Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia and Genesis) leads the industry with the most awards in each category, when equipped with optional front crash protection and specific headlights — 11 TSP+ and 10 TSP awards, earning a total of 21.
“We value the important acknowledgment by the industry-renowned IIHS, the leading contributor in road safety research in the US, granting Hyundai eight titles, thus acknowledging our commitment to safety, which is an utmost priority in every step on the road of product development,” said Hyung Jung Im, vice president of Hyundai Motor Company.
“This achievement is dedicated to our engineering and safety teams to honor their efforts devoted to providing our customers with the safest driving experience on the road,” he added.
Several Hyundai models have received 2022 IIHS TSP or TSP+ ratings. The IIHS TSP awards with specific headlights were earned by all 2022 models including Elantra, Sonata, Venue and Santa Cruz. As for the TSP+ awards, Tucson, Palisade, and Nexo were the winners. When equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights, 2022 Santa Fe models, which were built after July 2021, were chosen for the TSP+ award.
To qualify for an IIHS TSP+, the higher of the institute’s two awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side roof strength and head restraint tests. Additionally, vehicles must be equipped with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trim levels.
The IIHS award criteria remain unchanged from last year, but, beginning in 2023, IIHS will add two new evaluations to the award requirements.
The UAE-headquartered hospitality company TIME Hotels, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Feb. 28, by recognizing key milestones during a decade of service excellence and corporate achievement.
TIME Hotels was founded in Dubai in 2012 under the leadership of Mohamed Awadalla, the co-founder and CEO of the hospitality group. The company initially launched with six properties in Dubai and Sharjah, before introducing a new brand concept “TIME Express” and expanding its portfolio into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and most recently Mauritius, TIME’s first property outside the MENA region.
With three more hotels due to open this year, TIME’s portfolio will grow to an impressive 19 properties.
“Our success as a homegrown brand can be attributed to our progressive corporate strategy, which consists of four main pillars — environmental issues, staff welfare, social responsibility and ethical governance. More than 10 percent of our existing staff has been with us from the beginning.
“Another benefit of being independent is that with a flat management structure, we are also very flexible and have been able to react quickly to market trends and issues,” said Awadalla.
Since launching, one of TIME’s first achievements was to secure an international hotel sustainability certification, initially through Green Globe, then subsequently with Green Key, which it has maintained ever since, complying with global standards through annual audits.
More sustainability achievements followed, in 2014, TIME became the first hospitality company in the Middle East to offer a carbon management program for its guests, offsetting 326 tons of CO2 emissions during the first nine months.
TIME’s humanitarian projects include a food collection initiative in 2021 with the Red Crescent, as well as donating thousands of dollars to cancer hospitals in Cairo and Luxor, and a renovation project for a girls’ school in Kenya in partnership with Etihad Airways.
Other notable milestones include TIME’s strategic decision in 2019 to centralize all individual property reservations departments into a dedicated central reservations office in Cairo, which has streamlined reservations and harmonized rates. One year later, the TIME Asma hotel opened in Dubai, which was the first hotel in the region to be managed entirely by a team of women.
“In recognition of our efforts, we have received a total of 79 local, regional and international awards, over the last decade. It is particularly gratifying to receive accolades from industry professionals, governments and humanitarian organizations,” added Awadalla.
Western Union partners with Banque Saudi Fransi for digital money transfers
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has collaborated with Banque Saudi Fransi, one of the leading banks in Saudi Arabia, to enable its customers in the country to make cross-border money transfers via the BSF Internet banking platform (www.fransiplus.com).
BSF customers can now connect to their loved ones around the world, sending money for payout into billions of bank accounts and millions of wallets and cards in more than 125 countries and territories, or to more than 550,000 agent locations across more than 200 countries and territories, anytime.
“With the power of technology, we are evolving and enhancing our services in every market where we operate while making it seamless for customers to complete their money transfer transactions,” said Hatem Sleiman, Western Union head, Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan. “Moving money internationally is complex and we have the expertise and infrastructure to handle it all. Today, we are glad to make Western Union payout services available to BSF customers, increasing the number of ways customers can move funds for cross-border money transfers.”
Established in 1977, BSF provides superior banking services to both corporate and retail clients and aims to create a long-term and personalized partnership with all its customers, gaining loyalty through recognized banking expertise, quality of service and innovative and customized financial solutions.
“At BSF, our focus is on exploring ways in which we can meet the changing needs of our customers,” said Mohammed Alsheikh, head of personal banking at BSF. “Our customers look for reliability and convenience when sending money to their families and loved ones around the world. With a global leader such as Western Union, we are glad to drive solutions serving diverse customers’ needs and preferences.”
Western Union has been operating in Saudi Arabia since 2000. The company offers multiple retail and digital solutions for money transfers serving customers across a full spectrum of needs. Western Union’s strategy to open its platform and worldwide financial network to serve third-party companies has made it a unique partner for global money movement, enabling organizations in telecom, tech, financial services, and other sectors to enrich services for their customers.
DAMMAM: There’s a new Hypermarket in town! The bustling Al Rayyan District in Dammam rolled out a purple carpet on Wednesday as it opened its doors to the newest LuLu Hypermarket branch. Housed within the new Al Rayyan Mall, the store was inaugurated by H.E. Bader Sulaiman Al Reziza, chairman of the board of directors, Al Sharqia Chamber, in the presence of LuLu group chairman and managing director, UAE-based Indian businessman Yusuff Ali Musaliam Veettil Abdul Kadeem, popularly known as YusuffAli M.A.
“We are delighted with the expansion of our presence in Saudi Arabia,” said YusuffAli M.A., “The Kingdom represents a vibrant market powered by young energy and new vision, which we believe fits the LuLu template, too, as we grow and expand and bring new energy to the MENA retail market.”
Located in the busy Othman Ibn Affan Street, this marks the kingdom’s 26th store and the Group’s 224th branch globally. Founded in the early 1990s, LuLu has become a top retailer in the Middle East and one of the most successful businesses worldwide.
The purple ribbon-cutting opening ceremony came after YusuffAli M.A. asked attendees to take a moment to bless the space with a prayer. The beautiful gesture brought calmness before the store opened to enthusiastic customers in the 1000,000 square feet store. The well-stocked supermarket has wall-to-wall fresh food selections, as well as the usual LuLu crowd-pleasers, such as the BLSH beauty counter, the fresh fish department, and LuLu Connect, the digital and electronics marketplace with the latest gadgets and brands. This store has an extensive Organic Foods counter, a colorful Salad Bar, and pay by plate international cuisine, made by LuLu’s in-house chefs—from fresh sushi to biryani and munchies to satisfy every craving. The store also features an impressive selection of produce which are labeled “proudly grown in the KSA” as part of the LuLu’s philosophy: ‘Eat Local’ and, of course, a wide variety of baked goods.
Robert Fry, group bakery operations manager for LuLu, manages 230 bakeries across the nine countries LuLu thrives in; across the GCC to India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Egypt. He is most pleased about this newest addition to the LuLu family.
“I’ve been with the company now for 17 years, so when we started in Saudi, I opened the first store we had in Riyadh and then I’ve been opening more of the stores since. So to have another one here in Dammam is very exciting for me—one of my most favorite places to come,” Fry told Arab News. “We are launching new ranges here, we are launching sugar-free products, egg-free products, we are also going to be the first retailer in KSA to do egg-free doughnuts, that’s our next step forward,” he said.
Fry said that they are changing most of their baked-goods recipes now, so that the muffins, for example, will still maintain the great flavor but will contain much less sugar. They are also offering keto options and healthier offerings so customers can be happier and healthier.
“We are trying to get the local suppliers and local brands involved with this, as well. It’s very exciting here in KSA for us. This shop will be fresh every day. We want to keep that fresh concept, so the meat department, the fish department, everything will be focused on freshness. The fruit and vegetables, and especially in my department, everything is cleared out every night and we are fresh again every morning, and then we are ready to serve to the customers,” he said.
Nothing will go to waste, however. Fry said that leftovers would be offered to the staff at the end of the night so they could take home to their families. The store also turns day-old bread into breadcrumbs and incorporates many of the products into their other goods, so nothing goes to the bin.
While Fry’s personal favorite bakery item is the fresh croissants, he also praises the fresh-to-order manaeesh, slathered in labnah, zatar, or it’s many variations. For the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, Fry urges the community in Dammam to try the local sweets on offer.
“We have our range of Arabic sweets now and petit fours. We import some Arabic sweets now from Jordan and we have our own Arabic-sweet makers here, as well. So what we are trying to also do in bakeries such as this is to give that Arabic feeling again because sometimes we feel we have European products, we have western products, but here in KSA, we want to see focus on the local ranges. For bakery, it’s all about freshness and the fresher we can give to the customer, the happier we are. So that is what we try to aim for,” Fry said.
The single-level store aims to offer easy access to all customers, with an escalator ramp suitable for strollers and amble car parking outside for convenient shopping. The store promises special promotions and deals on offer for the opening week to welcome shoppers
Saudi startup selected for PepsiCo accelerator program
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News
PepsiCo has announced that Okeanos, a Saudi sustainable innovation company developing technologies to immediately reduce plastic pollution, is one of the 10 companies selected for the first MENA edition of the Greenhouse Accelerator program.
The MENA edition of the PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator program launched last year and received nearly 70 applications from aspiring startups in the region. The six-month initiative will focus on an initial grant to support operations and help launch or scale their innovation. In addition, the program seeks to enhance innovation in the sustainability space through collaboration with purpose-driven brands from the MENA startup ecosystem that share PepsiCo’s vision for a more sustainable food system.
The F&B giant is committed to an accelerated, sustainable growth agenda in Saudi Arabia. It has placed focus on enhancing market recycling rates and triggering recycling behavioral change by placing key infrastructure in compounds, malls, schools and sports complexes across Jeddah, Dammam, Abha and Riyadh. Moreover, in 2021, PepsiCo installed 15 smart, solar-powered sorting machines to collect and sort empty plastic bottles in Makkah, placed 80 recycling stations at the Dakar Rally in Jeddah, and in 2021, Aquafina was the official hydration partner of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Diriyah, installing several recycling stations on-site to encourage visitors to recycle.
A specially curated selection committee comprising high-ranking PepsiCo executives ranked the startups across five key criteria including: Sustainability alignment to PepsiCo Positive (pep+), strategic synergy with PepsiCo, scalability, relevance to MENA, and the potential to be a breakthrough innovation.
Judges in this edition looked for startups that are accelerating environmental sustainability in the food and beverage industry through disruptive technologies focused on sustainable packaging alternatives, packaging reduction, recycling processes, and sustainable recycling behavior modification.
The 10 selected companies will each receive an initial grant of $20,000 to support their business, along with guided mentorship from PepsiCo subject matter experts. At the end of the program, the final winner will receive a $100,000 grant from PepsiCo and have access to a growing network of influential experts and investors, logistics facilities, and growth through capacity building.
“The PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator program is an example of how we are building a positive value chain and prioritizing circularity and inclusivity through PepsiCo Positive (pep+), our strategic end-to-end transformation framework. We have received applications from an outstanding group of startups that are innovating in the field of sustainable packaging, and over the next six months, look forward to supporting them and contributing to helping the region as it doubles down on unleashing the potential of disruptors,” said Aamer Sheikh, CEO, Middle East — PepsiCo.
The selected startups will also have the opportunity to showcase their innovation to reputable technology industry professionals at the Step Conference — a regional event that PepsiCo is partnering with and sponsoring this year.
Australian meat for grilling: A cut above the rest
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News
Grilling is the most widely shared culinary feature throughout the Middle East region, both among citizens and expatriates. With the weather making it pleasant for outdoor activities, barbeque get-togethers are a common sight in the public recreational areas. In homes, the balcony becomes the main place for family and friends to come together to socialize and share delicious food, with everyone passing around platters of grilled meats and bowls of dips and salads.
Indeed, the pandemic has resulted in an increase in grilling, given the preference for cooking outdoors, where gatherings are deemed to be safer and allow for greater social distancing. A recent survey showed 51 percent of people will continue to cook outdoors, even after the pandemic ends and, interestingly, 43 percent of generation-Z respondents intend to cook outdoors more in the future.
As in the Middle East, grilling is a huge tradition in Australian culture, especially on weekends. The Australians are well-known for their grilling techniques, and most households have some sort of a barbecue, often referred to as a “barbie.” Perhaps what many people do not know is that in most families, both in Australia and in this region, the central feature of a barbeque — the grilled meat — is Australian lamb or beef.
According to Meat and Livestock Australia, a producer-owned company, which provides marketing and research and development services for the Australian cattle, sheep and goat industries, there are specific reasons why Australian meat is a preferred choice in this region, both in homes and restaurants, for all types of barbecue dishes. Whether it is beef kebabs, lamb koftas, lamb chops, burgers, or sausages, grill fanatics prefer the taste of Australian lamb and beef because the meat is much more tender, flavorful, and cooks more evenly.
“The primary reason for the exceptional taste of the meat is that Australia is the best place in the world to raise livestock. Australian cattle and sheep graze on pure, lush grasslands with the animals having access to an abundance of clean water, green grass and fresh air throughout their lives, resulting in lamb and beef that is lean, juicy and delicious,” MLA said in a statement.
“With meat playing a crucial role in the region for family meals, consistency in taste and quality play a vital role too. Quality standards of Australian meat were tested by more than 1 million people in over 11 countries, reflecting the extent to which the country would go to ensure highest eating quality.”
Chef Tarek Ibrahim, the Arab world’s first MasterChef, loves grilling in the outdoors and recommends Australian meat for the perfect grilling experience. “Why I prefer to grill Australian meat over the rest is because I enjoy experimenting with new dishes, and with the variety of cuts available, there are always numerous meal options on the table!”