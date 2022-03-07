You are here

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul's opening bell on March 7

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on March 7
RIYADH: Saudi stocks started the trading week slightly higher on Sunday as oil traded at multi-year highs.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, gained 0.38 percent to 12,804, while the parallel market slipped 0.06 percent to 24,752.

Despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict rattling markets globally, stock exchanges in Bahrain and Oman advanced in line with the Saudi index.

Elsewhere, Kuwait’s BKP and the Egyptian index EGX30 lost 0.2 and 1.8 percent, respectively.

UAE stock markets slightly dipped on Friday, with the Abu Dhabi index dropping 0.6 percent and Dubai’s DFMGI down 0.9 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices extended their rally on growing supply chain worries.

Brent crude jumped almost 10 percent to as high as $129.63 a barrel in early Monday trading and US benchmark WTI gained 8.7 percent to $125.78.

Stock news

Arabian Contracting Services Co.’s board proposed the distribution of SR1.86 ($0.5) per share as dividends for 2021

Jadwa Investment Co. will distribute cash dividends of SR0.2 per share to unitholders of Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund for the fourth quarter of 2021

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. tuned into losses of SR2.1 million in 2021 due to a 28-percent decline in sales

Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance recorded a 54 percent decline in profit before Zakat to SR115 million in 2021

Riyad Bank saw its annual profit soar by 28 percent to SR6.03 billion in 2021

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. sealed an SR85 million deal to provide catering and hospitality services to Altanfeethi terminals in Saudi Arabian airports

Yanbu Cement Co. reported a decline in profit of 43 percent to SR159 million in 2021 as lower selling prices weighed on sales

Saudi Arabia’s Aseer Co. secured Shariah-compliant financing worth SR200 million from Al Rajhi Bank to finance working capital requirements

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. appointed board member Faisal Qamhiyah to replace Mohamed Alkhalifa

Calendar

March 7, 2022

Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO book-building ends

March 9, 2022

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., or AMAK, will start IPO retail subscription 

 

RIYADH: Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan Glass Co. has reported an annual surge in profit of 903 percent profit in 2021

Profits hit SR173.6 million ($46.2 million), compared to SR17 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 77 percent year-on-year to SR463 million.

The firm, which recently joined the Saudi stock exchange, attributed the improved performance to an increase in sales volumes, as well as an increase in the selling prices of the company's products.

RIYADH: Cloud seeding can help Saudi Arabia combat its water scarcity as the desert country has no permanent rivers or lakes and little rainfall to meet growing water demand.

“The Kingdom is considered one of the countries with the least rainfall, with an average of 100 mm annually," said Ayman Ghulam, chief executive officer of the National Center of Meteorology.

"Cloud seeding is one of the most promising solutions in Saudi Arabia,” he told a conference in Riyadh on Sunday.

Currently, the country relies heavily on groundwater and desalinated seawater to meet its water demand that has grown manifold in recent years as the Kingdom is undertaking massive developments to keep pace with the rising population.

Saudi Arabian authorities have been searching for other sources of water and maximizing its use, which is considered an integral part of Vision 2030. 

The National Artificial Rain program, affiliated with the Saudi Green initiative, is expected to roll this year and continue for five years. The program aims to increase rainfall by up to 20 percent over the current rate. 

The cloud seeding technology involves using salt flares to target specific types of clouds and stimulate rainfall. 

This technology involves flying light aircraft into the base of clouds, releasing flares containing potassium chloride, sodium chloride, and magnesium. The flares are capable enough to turn water vapor into clouds, which later fall to the ground as rain. 

The UAE is among the first in the region to successfully experiment with cloud seeding.

RIYADH: Saudi information technology firm Al Moammar Information Systems secured a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR1.699 billion ($453 million) to finance operations.

The company, also known as MIS, plans to use the funds for “projects financing and issuance of bank letters of credit and guarantee,” it said in a filing to the Saudi bourse.

The loan, obtained from Banque Saudi Fransi, will be valid until the end of March 2023.

Updated 07 March 2022
SINGAPORE: Oil prices soared more than 9 percent on Monday, touching their highest since 2008.

Oil prices rose as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled tight supply fears.
Brent crude futures jumped $12.61, or 10.6 percent, to $130.72 a barrel by 0449 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate, WTI, crude climbed $10.41, or 9 percent, to $126.09.
In the first few minutes of trade on Monday, both benchmarks spiked more than $10 a barrel to their highest since July 2008 with Brent at $139.13 and WTI at $130.50.
Monday’s intraday highs are near record levels seen for both contracts in July 2008 when Brent hit $147.50 a barrel and WTI touched $147.27.
The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.
“A boycott would put enormous pressure on oil and gas supply that has already felt the impact of increasing demand,” CMC Markets analysts said.
“Prices are likely to rise in the short term, with a move toward $150 a barrel not out of the question.”
“Such a move will put further pressure on global economies, pushing inflation higher, leaving central banks debating how quickly rate hikes should be implemented.”
Global oil prices have spiked 67 percent since the start of 2022, along with other commodities, raising concerns about world economic growth and stagflation. China, world’s No. 2 economy, is already targeting a slower growth of 5.5 percent this year.
Fuel prices have surpassed 2008 records with US gasoline at a high of $3.890 per gallon and heating oil futures at $4.237 per gallon.
Analysts at Bank of America said if most of Russia’s oil exports are cut off, there could be a 5 million barrel or larger shortfall, and that means oil prices could double from $100 to $200 a barrel, while JP Morgan analysts said this week oil could soar to $185 per barrel this year.
“If the supply tightness does not ebb, oil may exceed way above its record high,” Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore’s OCBC bank said.
“In the worst case scenario of a complete sanction on Russia’s energy exports, I won’t be surprised to see Brent trading above $200,” he added.
Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports at around 7 million bpd, or 7 percent of global supply. Some volumes of Kazakhstan’s oil exports from Russian ports have also faced complications.
Despite the oil price surge, US energy firms cut the number of operating oil rigs last week, underscoring supply concerns. In Libya, the closure of the El Feel and Sharara oilfields resulted in the loss of 330,000 barrels per day (bpd), the National Oil Corporation said on Sunday, more than 25 percent of its output in 2021.

Talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were mired in uncertainty on Sunday following Russia’s demands for a US guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict will not hurt its trade with Tehran. China has also raised new demands, according to sources.
In response to Russia’s demands, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the sanctions imposed on Russia over its Ukraine invasion have nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran.
“Iran was the only real bearish factor hanging over the market but if now the Iranian deal gets delayed, we could get to tank bottoms a lot quicker especially if Russian barrels remain off the market for long,” said Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects, a think tank.
Eurasia Group said fresh Russian demands could disrupt nuclear talks although it still kept the odds of a deal at 70 percent.
Iran will take several months to restore oil flows even if it reaches a nuclear deal, analysts said.
Separately, US and Venezuelan officials discussed the possibility of easing oil sanctions on Venezuela but made scant progress toward a deal in their first high-level bilateral talks in years, five sources familiar with the matter said, as Washington seeks to separate Russia from one of its key allies.

Updated 07 March 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated on Sunday in Riyadh the first World Defense Show, which will last until March 9.
The crown prince opened the WDS, which is being organized by the General Authority for Military Industries, on behalf of King Salman.
Over 590 global companies representing 42 countries are participating in the event. A number of national government agencies in the defense, military and security sectors are also among those taking part.

 

The crown prince was briefed on the virtual command and control center, which was equipped with the latest systems and technologies that simulate the future of command and control centers produced by major international defense companies.
He was accompanied by ministers and senior military officials as he visited the various booths.

