Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia snubs UN court hearings in case brought by Ukraine
Above, a damaged apartment building which is said was hit by Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine on March 3, 2022. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/AFP)
Updated 07 March 2022
AP

  • The International Court of Justice is opening two days of hearings at its headquarters
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Russia has snubbed a hearing at the United Nations’ top court into a legal bid by Kyiv to halt Moscow’s devastating invasion of Ukraine.
A row of seats reserved for Russian lawyers at the International Court of Justice was empty Monday morning as the hearing opened.
The court’s president, American judge Joan E. Donoghue, said Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands informed judges that “his government did not intend to participate in the oral proceedings.” The hearing went ahead without the Russian delegation.
The International Court of Justice is opening two days of hearings at its headquarters, the Peace Palace, into Ukraine’s request for its judges to order Russia to halt its invasion. Ukraine is scheduled to present its arguments Monday morning and Russia has the opportunity to respond on Tuesday.
Ukraine has asked the court to order Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations” launched Feb. 24 “that have as their stated purpose and objective the prevention and punishment of a claimed genocide” in the separatist eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
A decision is expected on the request within days, though that does not mean Russia would abide by any order the court might issue.
If the court were to order a halt to hostilities, “I think the chance of that happening is zero,” said Terry Gill, a professor of military law at the University of Amsterdam. He noted that if a nation does not abide by the court’s order, judges could seek action from the United Nations Security Council, where Russia holds a veto.
The request for so-called provisional measures is linked to a case Ukraine has filed based on the Genocide Convention. Both countries have ratified the 1948 treaty, which has a clause allowing nations to take disputes based on its provisions to the Hague-based court.
Kyiv argues that Moscow’s claims of genocide by Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk thatPresident Vladimir Putin used as a pretext for his invasion are fabricated.
“Ukraine emphatically denies that any such genocide has occurred, and that the Russian Federation has any lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing genocide,” the country said in its claim to the court.
Ukraine’s nine-page legal filing launching the case argues that “Russia has turned the Genocide Convention on its head” by making a false claim. It adds that “Russia’s lie is all the more offensive, and ironic, because it appears that it is Russia planning acts of genocide in Ukraine.”
The success of Ukraine’s request will depend on whether the court accepts it has “prima facie jurisdiction” in the case, which is not a guarantee that the court ultimately would proceed with the suit. Cases at the International Court of Justice typically take years to complete.
Regardless of the outcome of the hearings Monday and Tuesday, they give Ukraine another platform to air grievances about Moscow’s invasion.
“It’s part of, I think, an overall diplomatic strategy to try to put maximum pressure on Russia,” said Gill.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine UN

Modi’s BJP set to retain India’s most populous state after vote: Opinion polls

Modi’s BJP set to retain India’s most populous state after vote: Opinion polls
Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Modi’s BJP set to retain India’s most populous state after vote: Opinion polls

  • Holding onto Uttar Pradesh would give a huge boost to Modi’s hopes of winning a third straight term office
  • Uttar Pradesh seems to have gone for continuity despite the BJP state and federal governments’ much-criticized handling of a catastrophic COVID-19 wave last year
Reuters

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is expected to retain control of India’s most populous state after a month-long voting process ended on Monday, according to opinion polls which have a mixed record in the country.
Holding onto Uttar Pradesh would give a huge boost to Modi’s hopes of winning a third straight term office in the 2024 general election and bolster his image as the most popular politician in the country in decades.
His Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are expected to win anywhere between 211 to 277 seats out of 403 in the state, a comfortable majority, according to four polls carried out for new channels. Votes will be counted on Thursday.
The BJP and its allies won more than 300 seats in the last state election five years ago.
Uttar Pradesh, estimated to have more people than Brazil, seems to have gone for continuity despite the BJP state and federal governments’ much-criticized handling of a catastrophic COVID-19 wave last year, high unemployment, and anger against farm reforms that Modi had to roll back late last year after months of protests.
The BJP has maintained all along that it was going to keep the northern state because of its policies like giving free staples to the poor during the pandemic, a fall in crime rates, and Modi’s personal popularity, especially among Hindus.
“The guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the improved condition of law and order, beneficiary schemes are going to keep us in power and today’s opinion polls are also suggesting the same,” said Sameer Kumar Singh, a BJP spokesperson in the state.
The BJP’s nearest rival in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, said it would return to power in the state.
A win in Uttar Pradesh could also be a seal of approval for Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath, the state’s current chief minister who is seen as a possible successor to Modi.
In elections held in four smaller states, the Aam Admi (Common Person) Party that rules Delhi is projected to win in Punjab, while the race is tight but slightly in favor of the BJP in Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

Topics: India Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Indian Prime Minister Modi

Taliban school attack survivor becomes Oxford Union president

Taliban school attack survivor becomes Oxford Union president
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

Taliban school attack survivor becomes Oxford Union president

  • Ahmad Nawaz was 14 when he was shot during massacre that killed almost 150, including his brother
  • Pakistani immigrant has spoken at major events alongside Nobel prize-winners and world leaders
Arab News

LONDON: A Pakistani student who fled to Britain after surviving a Taliban school shooting has become president of the Oxford Union, the famed university debating club that helped launch the careers of countless world leaders.

Ahmad Nawaz, 21, arrived in Britain aged 14 after his brother was killed in the attack. Since taking the reins of the union, he has said he wants to make it appeal more to marginalized groups such as ethnic minorities and disabled students.

He told The Times that he cried with joy at the news of his election, adding: “It’s been the most emotional ride I’ve had in a long, long time.”

Nawaz was hit in the arm by bullets when the Taliban stormed his school in the city of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan. Almost 150 children and teachers were killed. 

The Taliban shot injured survivors and set the school ablaze. Pretending to be among the dead, Nawaz survived the attack only to spend weeks recovering in a hospital in Peshawar.

His arm needed urgent surgery to be saved, so he was sent to Britain’s second-biggest city Birmingham for emergency treatment.

He earned a place at Oxford University in 2020, having arrived in Britain in 2014. He has spoken at major events alongside Nobel prize-winners and world leaders, and has delivered talks in the UK on extremism and its risks.

But Nawaz is not the first Pakistani president of the Oxford Union. Benazir Bhutto, the former prime minister who was assassinated in 2007, led the debating group in 1977, becoming the first Asian woman to hold the title.

Nawaz reads philosophy and theology at Lady Margaret Hall, the same college that was attended by Malala Yousafzai, who also suffered at the hands of the Taliban in her famous story from a school bus attack to an Oxford education. 

Nawaz’s rise is just as remarkable, with the student achieving an A grade at English GCSE, a secondary school qualification in Britain, despite arriving with limited English less than three years before he sat for the exams.

“I was determined and when I came to Oxford I was quite ambitious but I never thought I would get involved with the union,” he said. “This shows there are no limits, whatever your background.”

Nawaz said the union is “one of the biggest free speech platforms in the world,” adding: “When I was a child I had heard of the Oxford Union. I just wanted to step into this institution, rubbing shoulders with those from Eton, Harrow and Westminster.”

He said: “We’re going to work to make institutional change, to make more people from disadvantaged backgrounds feel comfortable and get involved, rather than just feel like it belongs to public school kids.

 “I want to make people feel included, not just based on where they are from but also different types of societies.

“I would also like to diversify the speakers and the discussions that take place in the union, so we can focus for example on human rights and societal issues in different parts of the world.”

He said committee members should become more involved in community work, adding: “I couldn’t have been more grateful for this journey.”

Topics: Taliban Oxford Union

Philippine president Duterte signs into law raising sexual consent age from 12 to 16

Philippine president Duterte signs into law raising sexual consent age from 12 to 16
Updated 07 March 2022
Reuters

Philippine president Duterte signs into law raising sexual consent age from 12 to 16

  • The Philippines until now has had one of the world’s lowest minimum ages of sexual consent
  • Any adult engaging in sexual contact with anyone 16 or under would be committing statutory rape
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a bill that raises the minimum age of sexual consent from 12 to 16, his office said on Monday, in a bid to protect minors from rape and sexual abuse.
The Philippines until now has had one of the world’s lowest minimum ages of sexual consent, behind Nigeria’s age of 11, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
A joint 2015 study by UNICEF and the Center for Women’s Resources, a local non-governmental group, showed seven of 10 rape victims in the Philippines were children.
One in five respondents age 13 to 17 reported experiencing sexual violence, while one in 25 experienced forced consummated sex during childhood, the study said.
Under the bill endorsed by Duterte, which is gender neutral, any adult engaging in sexual contact with anyone 16 or under would be committing statutory rape, unless the age difference between them was three years or less and sex was proven to be consensual, and neither abusive nor exploitative.
The exemption does not apply if the one of those involved was under 13.
“We welcome this legal development and hope that it will help protect young girls from rape and sexual abuse,” said Josalee Deinla, spokesperson of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, which provides legal help to poor and marginalized people in the Philippines.
Lawrence Fortun, one of the bill’s main sponsors, described it as “a major step forward.”
“I am elated that our collective efforts at pushing for stronger protection against rape and other forms of sexual abuse are advancing,” he said in a statement.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

China seeing new COVID-19 surge in cases despite ‘zero tolerance’

China seeing new COVID-19 surge in cases despite ‘zero tolerance’
Updated 07 March 2022
AP

China seeing new COVID-19 surge in cases despite ‘zero tolerance’

  • China needs to ‘constantly refine epidemic containment’
  • ‘Zero tolerance’ requires quarantines and lockdowns on entire communities
AP

BEIJING: China is seeing a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the vast country, despite its draconian “zero tolerance” approach to dealing with outbreaks.
The mainland on Monday reported 214 new cases of infection over the previous 24 hours, with the most, 69, in the southern province of Guangdong bordering on Hong Kong, which has been recording tens of thousands of cases per day.
Another 54 cases were reported in the Jilin province, more than 2,000 kilometers to the north, and 46 in the eastern province Shandong.
In his annual report to the national legislature Saturday, Premier Li Keqiang said China needs to “constantly refine epidemic containment” but gave no indication Beijing might ease the highly touted “zero tolerance” strategy.
Li called for accelerating vaccine development and “strengthening epidemic controls” in cities where travelers and goods arrive from abroad.
“Zero tolerance” requires quarantines and lockdowns on entire communities and sometimes even cities when as few as a handful of cases have been detected. Chinese officials credit the approach — along with a vaccination rate of more than 80 percent — with helping prevent a major nationwide outbreak, but critics say it is taking a major toll on the economy and preventing the population from building up natural immunity.
No new cases were reported in Beijing and the city was largely back to normal, although masks continue to be worn in public places indoors.
One area that continues to feel the effects of tight COVID-19 control is the religious sector. Three of Beijing’s most famous Catholic churches, Buddhist temples and mosques stated Sunday they had been ordered closed in January with no date given on reopening.
Even before the pandemic, such institutions were under heavy pressure from the Communist authorities to follow through on demands from leader Xi Jinping that all religious centers be purged of outside influence, including the physical appearance of places of worship.
The latest daily case numbers mark some of the highest since the initial outbreak in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019 that is believed to have sparked the pandemic.
They bring China’s total to 111,195 with 4,636 deaths, according to the National Health Commission. At present, 3,837 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19, many of them infected with the omicron strain.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Ukraine decries ‘immoral’ stunt after Moscow says it will let civilians flee — to Russia

Ukraine decries ‘immoral’ stunt after Moscow says it will let civilians flee — to Russia
Updated 07 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine decries ‘immoral’ stunt after Moscow says it will let civilians flee — to Russia

  • Evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and Belarus, drawing criticism from Ukraine and others
  • Efforts to set up safe passages for civilians to leave besieged areas over the weekend fell apart
Reuters

LVIV/IRPIN: Moscow said on Monday it would let residents of Ukraine’s two main cities flee in corridors to Russia and Belarus, a move Ukraine called an immoral stunt to weaponize the suffering of civilians under Russian bombardment.
Both sides said a third round of talks was due at an undisclosed location in Belarus on Monday. Two previous rounds yielded little beyond pledges to open routes for humanitarian access that have yet to be successfully implemented.
Russia’s announcement of “humanitarian corridors” came after two days of failed cease-fires to allow civilians to escape the besieged city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands are trapped without food and water, under relentless bombardment.
According to maps published by the RIA news agency, the corridor from Kyiv would lead to Russia’s ally Belarus, while civilians from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second biggest city, would be directed to Russia.
“Attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilized world ... are useless this time,” the ministry said.
A spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the move “completely immoral” saying Russia was trying to “use people’s suffering to create a television picture.”
“They are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine,” the spokesperson told Reuters.
Russia’s invasion has been condemned around the world, sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad, and triggered sweeping sanctions that have abruptly isolated Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy.
Global share prices plunged on Monday after Washington said it was considering extending its sanctions to Russia’s energy exports, until now carved out from trade bans.
Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of oil and gas. Brent crude prices surged above $139 a barrel on Monday, the closest they have come in 14 years to the all-time high of $147. Investment banks say prices could approach $200 this year if Russian supply evaporates, with dire consequences for the global economy.
Both Russia and Ukraine are also among the world’s main exporters of grain, edible oils and industrial metals. The war threatens to send global food prices skyrocketing and complicate industries’ recovery from the pandemic crisis.
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians. It calls the campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and remove leaders it describes as neo-Nazis. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a transparent pretext for an invasion to conquer a nation of 44 million people.

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian forces were “beginning to accumulate resources for the storming of Kyiv,” a city of more than 3 million, after days of slow progress in their main advance south from Belarus.

“No peaceful place on this earth”
Ukraine said 2,000 civilians had been evacuated from Irpin, a Kyiv suburb under heavy attack. Reuters journalists in the town on Sunday witnessed residents running for their lives, carrying small children, pets and bags of belongings. Families dove for cover as explosions burst in the town and flames shot up into the sky. Panting with exhaustion and shock, they were helped onto busses by Ukrainian troops.
In a speech to the nation late on Sunday, Zelenskiy described one family cut down there as they tried to escape, and said Russians responsible for such atrocities would never be forgiven: “For you there will be no peaceful place on this earth, except for the grave.”
Ukraine said on Monday its forces had retaken control of the town of Chuhuiv in the northeast, site of heavy fighting for days, and of the strategic Mykolayiv airport in the south. Neither claim could immediately be verified.
The United Nations called for safe passage to reach people cut off from lifesaving aid across Ukraine. In a humanitarian update it described one psychiatric hospital 60 km (37.3 miles)from Kyiv, running out of water and medicine with 670 people trapped inside, including bedridden patients with severe needs.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters on Monday Moscow would halt operations if Ukraine ceased fighting, amended its constitution to declare neutrality, and recognized Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the independence of regions held by Russian-backed separatists.
While Russia’s advance in the north on Kyiv has been stalled for days with an armored column stretching for miles along a highway, it has made more progress in the south, pushing east and west along the Black and Azov Sea coasts.
In the port of Mariupol, residents are sleeping underground to escape a week of shelling by Russian forces that has cut off food, water, power and heat.
About half were due to be evacuated on Sunday, but that effort was aborted for a second day when a cease-fire collapsed, with both sides accusing each other of shooting and shelling.
Moscow has acknowledged nearly 500 deaths among its soldiers, but Western countries say the true number is much higher and Ukraine says it is many thousands. Death tolls cannot be verified, but footage widely filmed across Ukraine shows burnt-out wreckage of Russian armored columns and Ukrainian cities reduced to rubble by Russian strikes.
In Russia itself, the authorities have imposed a near total blackout on non-official information. The last significant independent broadcasters of the post-Soviet era were shut last week, and a new law threatens long jail terms for reporting deemed by the authorities to discredit the military. Many foreign news organizations have suspended reporting from Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

