Food companies face rising production inputs amid Ukraine crisis, Agthia CEO says

Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Food companies are facing rising production inputs amid the mounting tensions of Russia-Ukraine crisis, the chief executive officer of food and beverage business Agthia Group has told Al Arabiya, noting that it is hard to predict the conflict consequences. 

To tackle the rise in prices, the Abu Dhabi-listed company is currently working on three main measures, the first is an equation between raising prices and market share in order to grow, Ammar Al-Ghoul added. 

The second measure focuses on reducing costs, in order to absorb the increase in production inputs’ prices without it being reflected on the consumer. 

The third measure is the management of inventory and efficiency in procurement. 

Established in 2004, Agthia Group sells brands including Yoplait and Al-Ain. 

 

’TechWorks’ brings dreams of Jordan inventors to life

AMMAN: In the age of Covid, Jordanian mechanical engineer Saliba Taimeh pondered how to deal with one contaminated everyday surface: the handrails of escalators in shopping malls and transport hubs.
He came up with a device to sterilize them with UV rays — and this is where TechWorks stepped in.
A wealth of ideas would not have seen the light of day without TechWorks, a Jordanian platform aimed at bringing together youth, ideas and resources to jump-start innovations.
Set up in 2018, TechWorks says its mission is “to plug into entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems” and turn ideas into reality.
It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as 3D printers and affiliated with a foundation set up by Crown Prince Hussein.
Last year, it attracted about 100 inventors and start-up companies, enabling them to produce prototypes quickly and at low cost.
Taimeh, 39, said TechWorks “provided me with every support, back-up, advice and guidance” to help perfect the sterilising device, after 23 attempts over almost two years.
His invention sterilizes the handrails of escalators “from all kinds of viruses, such as coronavirus and bacteria,” he said.
After contacting several international companies, a German firm specializing in health and safety in public places signed up to manufacture the “Brigid Box.”
Weighing in at 7.2 kilograms (almost 16 pounds), it can be installed in less than 15 minutes.
Taimeh’s success story is only one of many.
High school student Zain Abu Rumman, 18, has developed a tracking device for elderly patients and people with special needs, worn like a watch or around the neck.
The “SPS Watch” has a battery that lasts eight days and is resistant to water, heat and breakage.
“The device can send alerts to the mobile phone of a family member through a special application in case the person wearing it falls or is hurt, or if he strays from a certain place,” Abu Rumman said.
It took him two-and-a-half years to perfect and he has struck a production accord with a Chinese company.
Omar Khader, 26, works for “Jazri Studio,” an industrial design company which has devised a “smart” plug to protect children from electric shocks.
“TechWorks has advanced equipment, engineers and technicians that help us convert our ideas into successful products,” he said.
Other designers, like 32-year-old civil engineer Malik Nour, still have a long and expensive way to go to refine their products.
Nour’s brainchild is the “Pikler Triangle,” designed as a safe and environmentally friendly children’s toy.
He hopes to attract Swedish furniture giant IKEA to take on his products, which he is already selling over social media to customers in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, under the label of “Fares World,” named after his child.
Ismail Hakki, executive director of TechWorks, said its aim is to provide “a creative environment and all the necessary resources to support and enable young people to transform their projects from a mere idea into a real product.”
The doors of the project’s “Fabrication Lab,” or FabLab, are “open to all; we support students, entrepreneurs, and startups,” he said.
FabLab also provides services to doctors and hospitals in the fields of facial restoration, digital dentistry, face masks and sterilization.
At the request of a doctor, it transformed the chest x-ray of a patient with a malignant tumor close to the heart into a three-dimensional model of the patient’s chest making it easier to operate.
FabLab touts many successes, including a “smart home” which allows a mobile phone user to control electrical appliances inside the house from afar by turning on heating or cooling systems, and a piano keyboard to help a blind musician play.
It plans to open two more branches in Jordan to provide technology training and help for school and university students.

Topics: Jordan TechWorks inventors covid

Gasoline prices hit record as Biden announces US ban on Russian oil imports

RIYADH: The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 per gallon on Tuesday as the country banned Russian oil imports after its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ramping up a pressure campaign on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The US House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that a House vote on a bill banning imports of Russian oil and other energy sources could come as soon as Tuesday.

Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser on Tuesday said the “tragic situation unfolding in Ukraine is making the global energy crisis worse.”

Nasser, speaking at CERAWeek in Houston, echoed other energy executives in saying that the crisis exposes the mixed signals delivered by policymakers to the oil-and-gas industry amid the energy transition.

“As oil and gas investments are discouraged, demands are being placed on our industry to increase production,” he said.

The Aramco chief said: “All energy resources will be needed to support a successful transition, and the demonization of our industry is not helping.”

“We need consensus on the essential role of oil and gas with lower emissions, working side-by-side with alternatives to meet the rising global call on energy and deliver on net-zero ambitions.”

Nasser also said the Ukraine crisis has exposed limitations of current energy policies and is a bleak reminder of the impact of geopolitics on the fragile energy transition.

Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia aims to reach 80% Saudization by 2023

RIYADH: Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of British aerospace and defense firm Rolls-Royce Holdings, aims to reach 80 percent Saudization by the end of 2023 as it is actively creating job opportunities for the nationals.

“We hope to expand to around 300 employees in the next five years. The majority of them will be Saudi nationals,” said the company’s managing director and country director, Ibrahim Al-Harthi, on the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Riyadh. The company is currently at 75 percent Saudization, putting it in the platinum rating.

Having presence for over 50 years in Saudi Arabia, Al-Harthi said they look forward to showing people what the company is doing for the Kingdom and creating more partnerships with Saudi businesses during the event.

The aerospace and defense system major has worked with the Royal Saudi Air Force on all its platforms. “We help them with the Typhoon fleet, which is the backbone of the Saudi Air Force. We are also proving the support in the Hawk training fleet,” said Al-Harthi.

brahim AlHarthi, Chief Executive / Managing Director, Rolls-Royce Saudi Arabia Ltd.

He said the company has been following the Vision 2030 blueprint for the past few years by including local talent, offering Saudi nationals jobs and transferring technology.

It is even training Saudi nationals in the UK, said Al-Harthi, adding that the company also has a “training department here in the country to train Saudi nationals to meet the requirements.”

Al-Harthi explained that Rolls-Royce’s motto is to provide Saudi Arabia with the ability to protect itself. “By doing this, we are protecting the country’s borders in the sea and the land.”

He underlined that the company has a solid relationship with the Kingdom and a robust partnership with the Royal Saudi Air Force and Saudi Airlines.

“We look forward to expanding this with the Saudi navy when they will receive their new ships powered by Rolls-Royce,” Al-Harthi concluded.

CERAWeek: Energy security in focus as Ukraine crisis causes supply crunch - Reuters

HOUSTON, March 8: Executives at a US energy conference are set to turn their focus on Tuesday to renewables and the long-term shift away from fossil fuels, even as the West seeks immediate replacements for Russian oil and gas supplies after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters

The CERAWeek energy conference on Houston opened on Monday with crude prices at levels not seen since 2008, putting the focus on how to reduce reliance on Russia, a top global exporter of oil and gas which now faces ever tighter Western sanctions.

The United States, which has held talks with allies on banning Russian oil imports, is expected to announce it will go ahead with such a step without Europe, sources said. US retail gasoline prices hit a new record early Tuesday, and Brent crude was lately at $129 a barrel.

Tuesday’s panels at CERAWEEK, which was due to focus on the energy transition, feature discussions about renewable energy and electric vehicles, which still make up a small percentage of the world’s auto fleet although production is rising fast.

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser is expected to speak, although it is unclear if he will address global crude supply concerns.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, is the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries which has an alliance with Russia and others. The group known as OPEC+ has been gradually unwinding output cuts.

Washington and other consumers have been pressing for faster output increases by OPEC+, but the group has limited spare capacity to produce more and some OPEC+ members are already struggling to hit existing production quotas.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said geopolitics was dominating oil price moves and, although a tight market was creating some demand destruction, “the other side of the equation is probably more critical at the moment, which is supply is increasingly lagging behind.”

OPEC officials met US shale oil company executives on the conference sidelines on Monday.
Some buyers have shunned Russian oil and gas exports to avoid becoming entangled in sanctions, creating a major supply disruption. Russia exports 4 million to 5 million barrels per day of crude and 2 million to 3 million bpd of products.

Advocates of renewables say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should spur on the transition to cleaner fuels and say more oil and gas investment, under any circumstances, would increase reliance on fossil fuels and speed up climate change.

