Bigo Live & FunPlus’s State of Survival eyes Arab gamers

Bigo Live, a social livestreaming platforms, and FunPlus, a mobile game developer and publisher are co-hosting a 20-day competition with the popular survival game State of Survival in an effort to recognize, reward and encourage dedicated gamers to further enhance their skills and build their communities from across the Middle East and North Africa region. The competition will run until March 16.

State of Survival is a strategy survival game that is quite popular across the MENA region. In this free-to-play game, players will have to survive in this post-apocalyptic world inhabited by an infection where, with the help of their friends, they will have to fight against zombies and build a city that survives the constant waves of monsters. In 2021, ahead of its two-year anniversary, the game surpassed 100 million downloads and it is currently ranked among the top 10 strategy games on the Google Play store according to App Annie.

Following gamers by watching their gameplay live has become a trend in the MENA region. Bigo Live is constantly investing to improve user experience and make it more attractive to the Arabic speakers and gamers — such as making Arabic the default language for the region. This in turn makes the livestreaming platform more accessible to Arabic-speaking gamers and enthusiasts who now have the opportunity to follow their passion, interact with their favorite gamers and join the ever-growing gaming communities where Arabic is the preferred language of communication.

“We are very proud of the success that State of Survival has achieved in the MENA market since its launch and we’re looking forward to providing even more opportunities for local gamers to enjoy our content through collaborations like this one,” said Chris Petrovic, chief business officer. “Partnering with a leading livestreaming platform like Bigo Live allows us to engage with this important audience and we are delighted that, with this agreement, players can win great prizes as well!“

Gaming is a booming industry in the MENA region. In fact, according to a recent report by Niko Partners, video game revenue from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt will reach $3.14 billion in 2025, up from $1.76 billion in 2021, with the number of players rising from 65.32 million to 85.76 million.

“The mobile gaming environment in the MENA region is booming and ripe with opportunity,” said a spokesperson from Bigo Live. “SOS has also surged in popularity recently across the region and partnering with them will provide significant opportunities to users on both platforms.”

We are committed to not only our broadcasters and SOS gamers but the entire mobile gaming community in the region — especially our Arabic-speaking gamers and gaming enthusiasts.”