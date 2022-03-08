You are here

Bigo Live & FunPlus’s State of Survival eyes Arab gamers

Bigo Live & FunPlus’s State of Survival eyes Arab gamers
Bigo Live and FunPlus are hosting a 20-day competition for State of Survival.
Bigo Live, a social livestreaming platforms, and FunPlus, a mobile game developer and publisher are co-hosting a 20-day competition with the popular survival game State of Survival in an effort to recognize, reward and encourage dedicated gamers to further enhance their skills and build their communities from across the Middle East and North Africa region. The competition will run until March 16.

State of Survival is a strategy survival game that is quite popular across the MENA region. In this free-to-play game, players will have to survive in this post-apocalyptic world inhabited by an infection where, with the help of their friends, they will have to fight against zombies and build a city that survives the constant waves of monsters. In 2021, ahead of its two-year anniversary, the game surpassed 100 million downloads and it is currently ranked among the top 10 strategy games on the Google Play store according to App Annie.

Following gamers by watching their gameplay live has become a trend in the MENA region. Bigo Live is constantly investing to improve user experience and make it more attractive to the Arabic speakers and gamers — such as making Arabic the default language for the region. This in turn makes the livestreaming platform more accessible to Arabic-speaking gamers and enthusiasts who now have the opportunity to follow their passion, interact with their favorite gamers and join the ever-growing gaming communities where Arabic is the preferred language of communication.

“We are very proud of the success that State of Survival has achieved in the MENA market since its launch and we’re looking forward to providing even more opportunities for local gamers to enjoy our content through collaborations like this one,” said Chris Petrovic, chief business officer. “Partnering with a leading livestreaming platform like Bigo Live allows us to engage with this important audience and we are delighted that, with this agreement, players can win great prizes as well!“

Gaming is a booming industry in the MENA region. In fact, according to a recent report by Niko Partners, video game revenue from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt will reach $3.14 billion in 2025, up from $1.76 billion in 2021, with the number of players rising from 65.32 million to 85.76 million.

“The mobile gaming environment in the MENA region is booming and ripe with opportunity,” said a spokesperson from Bigo Live. “SOS has also surged in popularity recently across the region and partnering with them will provide significant opportunities to users on both platforms.”

We are committed to not only our broadcasters and SOS gamers but the entire mobile gaming community in the region — especially our Arabic-speaking gamers and gaming enthusiasts.”

Community Jameel Saudi has released its 2021 annual report, revealing key accomplishments across six core development areas. In alignment with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as well as its own strategy to “Innovate for a Better Future,” Community Jameel Saudi supported initiatives in competency development, entrepreneur advancement, women empowerment, community well-being, humanitarian, and climate change.

Supporting the organization’s objectives to provide job opportunities for the Kingdom’s young men and women, the annual report details outcomes across local programs and services provided to beneficiaries across Saudi Arabia.

Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel, said: “Thanks to the hard work, dedication and ambition of our team members, 2021 proved to be a year of growth and expansion for Community Jameel Saudi. We helped create job opportunities for our nation’s youth in line with best global practices across various fields, including small and medium enterprise development while supporting Saudization efforts across the nation.

“In support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Community Jameel Saudi continues to work within an integrated system to provide advanced solutions for a better future through social and economic development. As we reflect on the year that has passed, we remain committed to ensuring all our initiatives are innovative, guided by research, and that we use technology to positively impact society in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for generations to come.”

Contributing to the creation of 14,230 jobs for men and women in Saudi Arabia, the Bab Rizq Jameel Recruitment company, part of Community Jameel, provides employment services aimed at localizing job vacancies through several employment programs and a specialized team that works to develop qualified national cadres. The Tawteen program, which assists enterprises in localizing jobs and implementing ministerial decisions, created 9,826 opportunities, while Tahseen offered 184 seasonal and temporary job opportunities to citizens. Meanwhile, the Tayseer program created 4,220 opportunities, enabling the youth to gain experience in various fields and to increase their income.

Loans worth SR85.9 million ($22.9 million) have been disbursed across Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh, Madinah, and Tabuk, to 1,607 beneficiaries through the Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance company — the first Saudi microfinance company that gives microloans to citizens to help them with job opportunities in the SME sector.

Supporting the role of women as an essential and active member of Saudi society, 1,237 Saudi women were supported through the Nafisa Shams Academy for Arts and Crafts. The academy provides an integrated work environment suitable for Saudi women and includes more than 250 members, who produced 126,152 handcrafted products.

In the field of entrepreneurship, the MITEF Startup Competition in Saudi Arabia and the Arab World was launched in 2021. For the first time, the MITEF Competition for Arab Startups and the MITEF Competition for Startups in Saudi Arabia have been combined as a single competition for startups in the Kingdom and the Arab world. The competition aims to promote and enrich the entrepreneurship environment and contribute to supporting startups and entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world. More than 2,600 projects from over 20 Arab countries have applied for the competition.

Maarif Education, a Saudi education company with a legacy of more than 50 years in K12 education, has partnered with ACCEL International, a special educational needs support organization in the US. The partnership will contribute to establishing a multi-tier support system for special needs education in Saudi Arabia, starting with Manarat Riyadh School. This support program is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and is part of the education sector development under Vision 2030.

The partnership enjoys support from the Saudi Ministry of Investment, as it was celebrated during a recent ceremony attended by Faisal bin Essam Hamza, deputy minister at the ministry, and Dr. Munira Al-Aboudi, director of the education sector.

Maarif believes that all children can thrive to achieve their fullest potential and that some children perform better when introduced to different learning methods that best suit their individual needs. Based on global statistics, it is estimated that about 800,000-1,000,000 students in the Kingdom require special educational needs support.

Maarif aims to create a thriving educational environment that will enrich the lives of thousands of students and their families across the Kingdom through this program. By understanding each student’s individual learning needs and profile, a customized approach will be tailored to accommodate the students through an inclusive educational program, which will give them the needed support through highly qualified academic staff.

“The goal of this initiative is to provide the best possible care to our students, and over time, roll out the program to the rest of the Maarif Education schools, as a proven model for a comprehensive education system that doesn’t leave any child behind,” said Maarif Education’s CEO.

ACCEL International is serving more than 200 students with developmental disabilities at the Saudi Aramco-supported Ajyal Center for Comprehensive Education and Life Skills in Dhahran.

The inclusive educational program will provide intervention and support for speech, language, communication requirements, behavioral (emotional and social), dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, moderate learning difficulties, severe and multiple learning difficulties, and multi-sensory impairment.

In addition, Maarif has plans to include an early education intervention program to ensure that younger children get started on the right foot.

“With a global average of 10-15 percent of students requiring special support in the classroom, a comprehensive education system cannot be complete without this as a focal point,” said ACCEL CEO. “Our vision of providing this service and expanding on Maarif’s education sector position demonstrates our dedication to excellence, innovation, and community involvement.”

Saudi ICT infrastructure company Tawal has signed an MoU with global ICT provider Huawei to collaborate on green energy innovations, site sharing innovations, and global network modernization. The agreement was signed at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona, the premier mobile industry and technology event for the connectivity industry.

Under the MoU, Tawal and Huawei will actively cooperate on green energy innovations, including site carbon emission reduction, energy efficiency improvement, and modernization. In addition, they will share technology and expertise to energize Tawal’s move to carbon neutrality and low-carbon networks.

Mohammed Alhakbani, Tawal’s CEO, said: “We are pleased to have partnered with Huawei, one of the world’s leading ICT providers, at MWC 2022. This collaboration will help us move to efficient and modern sites with a low-carbon footprint and curb emissions. Tawal is committed to building ICT solutions for national and global development and moving to carbon neutrality, and creating future-ready infrastructure is a key element of our sustainability strategy.”

The two brands will also collaborate on new sites and bring their global expertise together toward site power sharing, where the two firms will work together on multiple tenant usage management.

The MoU also broadens Tawal’s global cooperation with Huawei on digitization, in line with its commitment to spurring a digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and other key markets.

Tawal is a leading Saudi ICT infrastructure company that offers the latest ICT infrastructure solutions to supply a growing industry. The company now owns a portfolio of more than 15,000 telecom towers across the Kingdom. Its core activities involve designing, building and managing consolidated telecom infrastructure facilities that enable state-of-the-art and modular connectivity.

Currently, a key player in the Saudi telecommunications infrastructure industry, Tawal aspires to extend its coverage to embrace the whole region.

Leading franchise retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. has announced the opening of the first Flying Tiger Copenhagen store in Riyadh.

The launch of the global retail brand is a key milestone in Alhokair’s strategy to enhance customer experience by introducing international brands to the ever-growing Saudi market.

Marwan Moukarzel, chief executive at Alhokair, said: “We are committed to partnering with brands that share our vision and ambition to introduce personalized customer experiences and diversified offerings. As part of our commitment to cement our position as the leading lifestyle retailer, we are meeting a pertinent need for uniquely driven concept stores in the Saudi market. We look forward to welcoming our customers to the stores, where we invite them to immerse themselves in the experience our new stores have to offer.”

Hani Nehme, general manager of e-commerce and multimedia at Alhokair, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Flying Tiger Copenhagen to the Kingdom. Their creative and sustainable offering through their unique concept store is an exciting addition to Alhokair’s fast-evolving portfolio. A firm favorite globally, the arrival of the inaugural store in Al-Nakheel Mall, Riyadh this month is a testament to Alhokair’s dedication to introducing coveted concepts to the people of the Kingdom, enriching the local shopping experience with handpicked international offerings.”

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has a strong focus on uniqueness, product relevance and sustainability. Good and affordable design combined with a unique shopping experience is at the very core of the business. Moreover, Flying Tiger Copenhagen remains committed to respecting ethical, environmental, and social standards across its entire value chain.

Martin Jermiin, CEO at Flying Tiger Copenhagen, added: “We are very pleased to have partnered up with Alhokair on this important market entry. We are excited to bring Saudi customers to our unique concept and fun shopping experience, and have a strong belief that our offering and products fit the Saudi consumers well.”

The launch, on Feb. 24, marks the mobilization of ambitious plans by Alhokair to introduce 45 stores in five years, starting with the Flying Tiger Copenhagen brick-and-mortar store. Alhokair will introduce their next Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores in Riyadh Gallery, followed by Mall of Dhahran and Al-Nakheel Mall Dammam.

The brand is widely recognized for its award-winning design and unique range of products from party-decorations, kitchen equipment, gifts for colleagues to toys for the kids. Since the first store opened in Copenhagen in 1988 under the name “Zebra,” Flying Tiger Copenhagen has now grown to 900 stories across 31 countries, employing more than 4,100 staff members.

stc pay, the MENA region’s leading digital wallet and regional operator in fintech providing innovative and secure digital financial services, participated in this year’s Mobile World Conference Barcelona, which took place recently.

The Mobile World Congress, where smartphone and telecoms companies show off their latest products and reveal their strategic visions, welcomed more than 40,000 guests over its four-day run, from Feb. 28 to March 3.

stc pay CEO Ahmed Al-Enezi participated in a panel discussion on “The Digital Payments Landscape,” where he joined other industry leaders to share views on the mobile ecosystem and digital payments, in particular the converging world of payments and digital identity, while taking a closer look at evolving business models and how operators and fintech organizations can work together to truly unleash the power of digital payments.

“MWC gathered together key players and innovators who are trailblazing change and establishing a global technological hub,” Al-Enezi said. “I was pleased to represent the Kingdom and join a panel of distinguished industry leaders to demonstrate how working together we can harness the power of emerging technologies to achieve the seemingly impossible and help transform the payments ecosystem, economy, and society.”

The MWC Barcelona was attended by global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, and content owners. In terms of connectivity, it is the place to be seen, exhibit groundbreaking products and technologies, and make connections with senior decision-makers, creators, and leading innovators in the industry.

The MWC was canceled at the last minute in 2020 as the pandemic spread from China to Europe, and last year’s edition was drastically scaled down.

Focuses of this year’s event included the rise of 5G, the opportunities offered by the Internet of Things, the metaverse and the impact of tech on the environment.

