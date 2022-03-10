You are here

  • Home
  • TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell

TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell

TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell
At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, dropped 0.43 percent to 12,684, while Nomu remained flat at 24,789 (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4cxtq

Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell

TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell
Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed the week down as Russia's war in Ukraine sent markets on a rollercoaster.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, dropped 0.43 percent to 12,684, while Nomu remained flat at 24,789.

Anaam International Holding Group gained 9.94 percent to lead the gainers, while the Saudi Chemical Co. fell 5.15 percent to lead the fallers.

Ataa Educational Co. shed 2.13 percent, despite reporting nearly a 500 percent jump in profits to SR68 million ($18 million) in the second half of 2021.

Saudi oil giant Aramco slipped 5.08 percent, as it fell below SR42 trading, wiping out all gains made earlier in March.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.39 percent percent, and Alinma Bank gained 1.17 percent.

Prices of oil decreased slightly today as Brent crude stood at $116.52 per barrel, while US WTI traded at $113.27 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia

Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia

Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has signed an initial agreement worth $5 billion with the Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec to produce green ammonia from green hydrogen. 

With production expected to start in 2025, the project will be implemented in two phases, the state’s cabinet reported. 

The implementation of the project coincides with Egypt's hosting of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties, known as COP27, to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year.

In December 2021, the General Authority For Suez Canal Economic Zone and Scatec signed a memorandum of understanding to study the establishment of a new facility to manufacture green ammonia with a capacity of one million tons annually. 

Topics: Egypt Green ammonia Scatec Green hydrogen

Related

US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit
Middle-East
US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit

Twitter pushing forward e-commerce ambitions with ‘Shops’ feature

Twitter pushing forward e-commerce ambitions with ‘Shops’ feature
Updated 24 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Twitter pushing forward e-commerce ambitions with ‘Shops’ feature

Twitter pushing forward e-commerce ambitions with ‘Shops’ feature
Updated 24 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Social networking giant Twitter has started testing a new feature called Twitter Shops, which allows businesses to display up to 50 products in an online catalog attached to their profile. 

The move from Twitter is part of a broader effort to expand into the e-commerce industry, which will help the platform to generate revenue from sources other than digital advertising. 

The new feature is currently available to only a limited number of retailers, which include Verizon, Nigerian food delivery service All I Do Is Cook, and Gay Pride Apparel. 

How do Twitter Shops work? 

Users who use Twitter from the US using an iPhone will be able to browse through products on Twitter Shops by clicking on the ‘View Shop’ button.

Upon clicking, users will be redirected to a product catalog page. Clicking on a product will send the users to the retailer’s website, from where they can make a purchase.

 

Topics: Twitter e-commerce

Related

Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has limited Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information about its war in Ukraine. (file/AFP)
Media
Twitter unveils version of site that can bypass Russia block
Photo/Supplied photos
Media
Twitter shares Ramadan marketing tips in latest webinar

Saudi City Cement profit plunge 27% in 2021, as selling prices drop

Saudi City Cement profit plunge 27% in 2021, as selling prices drop
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi City Cement profit plunge 27% in 2021, as selling prices drop

Saudi City Cement profit plunge 27% in 2021, as selling prices drop
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s City Cement Co. has reported a 27 percent decline in profit for 2021.

The cement producer’s net profit went down to SR160 million ($42 million) from SR220 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Along with the profit drop, the Saudi-listed firm saw its annual revenue fall from SR572 million to SR496 million year-on-year.

This came as lower prices dragged down sales in addition to an increase in Zakat provision.

In spite of the lowered profit, City Cement has recommended that its board propose dividends of SR0.5 per share in the second half of 2021.

 

Topics: Saudi City Cement

Related

Saudi automotive firm SASCO sees 26% jump in profit as sales double
Business & Economy
Saudi automotive firm SASCO sees 26% jump in profit as sales double

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line
Image of crude oil distillation unit. knpc.com.
Updated 40 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line
Updated 40 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kuwait National Petroleum Co. has launched it's fifth liquified natural gas line at Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery, which is its second largest project following the Clean Fuels project. 

The new pipeline marks a 30 percent increase in the firm’s production of liquified gas, as it adds around 805 million square feet of gas and 106,000 barrels of condensates, the Kuwait News Agency reported citing the CEO.

This comes as the company aims to expand profitable derivatives that correspond to global markets, Waleed Al Bader added. 

Topics: economy Kuwait Oil OPEC Kuwait National Petroleum Company

Related

Kuwait Oil Company to invest $6.1bn in exploration
Business & Economy
Kuwait Oil Company to invest $6.1bn in exploration

Saudi women prove that ‘We Can Do It’ as their participation in military grows

Saudi women prove that ‘We Can Do It’ as their participation in military grows
Updated 39 min 44 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR
SARAH GLUBB

Saudi women prove that ‘We Can Do It’ as their participation in military grows

Saudi women prove that ‘We Can Do It’ as their participation in military grows
Updated 39 min 44 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR SARAH GLUBB

RIYADH/DUBAI: Saudi women are breaking stereotypes and establishing successful businesses in the defense and security sector through the Kingdom’s strategy to localize more than 50 percent of its military spending by 2030.

One of the biggest defense spenders in the world, Saudi Arabia plans to invest over $20 billion in its domestic military industry over the next decade, requiring greater participation from its local men and women as the country wants to become self-reliant in the area of national security.

The country’s ambitious Vision 2030 has been a driving force behind providing wings to the aspirations of many such young Saudi women who otherwise would have not thought of venturing into the male-dominated defense sector.

AN photo: Abdullah Aljaber

“Now, for the first time, we’re making history, and there are more women in the [defense] sector, and finally, we’re talking,” said Reem Abukhaled, partnership relations officer at Leonardo, an Italy-headquartered defense firm with a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of World Defense Show in Riyadh.

Talking to Arab News, she revealed that Leonardo Saudi Arabia is looking to expand their workforce by hiring more Saudi women. “There will be more Saudi females; that’s part of our plan,” she said.

The growing women workforce at the state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries — known also as SAMI — is a testament to the defense sector’s popularity among the young Saudis.

More than 22 percent of its current workforce comprises women as the country’s premier defense firm has the policy to maintain the representation of female employees at a minimum of 20 percent.

Now, for the first time, we’re making history, and there are more women in the [defense] sector, and finally, we’re talking

Reem Abukhaled, partnership relations officer at Leonardo,

Young Rayan Al-Abdulkarim represents these aspirational Saudi women who are ready to take on the mantle of protecting the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A software engineer, Al-Abdulkarim had the option of picking up a conventional job after graduation but she chose to pursue her career in the defense sector for its uniqueness and future growth prospects. Currently employed with one of SAMI’s joint ventures, SAMINavantia, she played an active role in the development of Saudi Arabia’s first Combat Management System, HAZEM, becoming the first Saudi military software integrator.

Confident and empowered women like Al-Abdulkarim are today willing to play an increasingly important role in achieving Saudi’s localization goals under Vision 2030.

AN photo: Abdullah Aljaber

As foreign firms willing to work in Saudi’s defense sector are mandated to spend in the domestic market in capacity building and local talent development, the country’s young population has a wide array of companies and opportunities to choose from if they pick the defense sector as their career option.

Shatha Khamis is another talented female engineer who chose to work with SAMI Advanced Electronics as she feels one of the best things about her career is working on the latest technologies.

Khamis joined SAMI’s subsidiary as an associate engineer soon after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. But her passion to excel saw her getting promoted to an industrial engineer’s position within just two years of joining. Khamis currently manages some of the exciting projects in the area of defense and aerospace and cyber and national security.

In 2030, I see them handling all kinds of positions because they can

Ghada M. Alnahdi, marketing and communications lead at Worley

“Woman’s nature is to defend. They defend their kids, family and everyone. So it’s important for us females to defend our country because that’s our nature, we like to defend,” Abukhaled added.

Saudi’s series of recent legislative reforms continue to create equal ground for women as they come forward to take part in the country’s growing workforce. 

SAMI, for instance, has implemented equal pay and opportunity, a standard salary scale, promotions based on performance and competency rather than time-in-grade, and international assignments without gender or nationality considerations.

These initiatives are encouraging women to break the stereotypes and take up any position or role as they feel confident to establish a successful career in the Kingdom’s defense and security sector.

“In 2030, I see them handling all kinds of positions because they can,” said Ghada M. Alnahdi, marketing and communications lead at Worley.

In response to a question about the future of Saudi women, Alnahdi advised young women to “always go ahead and achieve their goals no matter what.”

She finds it inspiring “to see women representing the country in the industry, and it’s the first time, so it’s honestly amazing.”

Abukhaled said the Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives are empowering women. “I see women reaching high ranks not only in the future but already today,” she explained.

With the Saudi Arabian military sector continuing to grow, SAMI and other defense firms are expected to offer an array of exciting and long-term career opportunities to the Kingdom’s youth, including women.

Topics: WDS

Latest updates

TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell
TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell
Lebanon tribunal convicts two men for 2005 Hariri bombing on appeal following previous acquittal
Lebanon tribunal convicts two men for 2005 Hariri bombing on appeal following previous acquittal
Israeli president ends Turkey trip with synagogue visit
Israeli president ends Turkey trip with synagogue visit
2 ICUs donated by Aramco inaugurated in top Italian pediatric hospital
2 ICUs donated by Aramco inaugurated in top Italian pediatric hospital
US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia
US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.