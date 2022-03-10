You are here

Al Rajhi Bank gets CMA nod for 60% capital raise to $11bn

Al Rajhi bank branch. Shutterstock
  • Shareholders will be granted SR15 billion worth of bonus shares
RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank, which is Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank, was approved by the Capital Market Authority for a capital hike to SR40 billion ($11 billion).

The bank is seeking to increase its capital by 60 percent from SR25 billion to support its operations, which it said will “contribute to good growth ratios in the upcoming years,” the CMA reported.

Shareholders will be granted SR15 billion worth of bonus shares, through issuing three bonus shares for every five existing shares.

Founded in 1957, Al Rajhi Bank is considered one of the world's largest Islamic banks by capital value. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI Saudi banks banking

TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell

TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell
TASI closes down as investors remain wary: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed the week down as Russia's war in Ukraine sent markets on a rollercoaster.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, dropped 0.43 percent to 12,684, while Nomu remained flat at 24,789.

Anaam International Holding Group gained 9.94 percent to lead the gainers, while the Saudi Chemical Co. fell 5.15 percent to lead the fallers.

Ataa Educational Co. shed 2.13 percent, despite reporting nearly a 500 percent jump in profits to SR68 million ($18 million) in the second half of 2021.

Saudi oil giant Aramco slipped 5.08 percent, as it fell below SR42 trading, wiping out all gains made earlier in March.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.39 percent percent, and Alinma Bank gained 1.17 percent.

Prices of oil decreased slightly today as Brent crude stood at $116.52 per barrel, while US WTI traded at $113.27 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia

Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia
Egypt signs a $5bn agreement with Norway’s Scatec to produce green ammonia

RIYADH: Egypt has signed an initial agreement worth $5 billion with the Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec to produce green ammonia from green hydrogen. 

With production expected to start in 2025, the project will be implemented in two phases, the state’s cabinet reported. 

The implementation of the project coincides with Egypt's hosting of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties, known as COP27, to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year.

In December 2021, the General Authority For Suez Canal Economic Zone and Scatec signed a memorandum of understanding to study the establishment of a new facility to manufacture green ammonia with a capacity of one million tons annually. 

Topics: Egypt Green ammonia Scatec Green hydrogen

Twitter pushing forward e-commerce ambitions with ‘Shops’ feature

Twitter pushing forward e-commerce ambitions with ‘Shops’ feature
Twitter pushing forward e-commerce ambitions with ‘Shops’ feature

Social networking giant Twitter has started testing a new feature called Twitter Shops, which allows businesses to display up to 50 products in an online catalog attached to their profile. 

The move from Twitter is part of a broader effort to expand into the e-commerce industry, which will help the platform to generate revenue from sources other than digital advertising. 

The new feature is currently available to only a limited number of retailers, which include Verizon, Nigerian food delivery service All I Do Is Cook, and Gay Pride Apparel. 

How do Twitter Shops work? 

Users who use Twitter from the US using an iPhone will be able to browse through products on Twitter Shops by clicking on the ‘View Shop’ button.

Upon clicking, users will be redirected to a product catalog page. Clicking on a product will send the users to the retailer’s website, from where they can make a purchase.

 

Topics: Twitter e-commerce

Saudi City Cement profit plunge 27% in 2021, as selling prices drop

Saudi City Cement profit plunge 27% in 2021, as selling prices drop
Saudi City Cement profit plunge 27% in 2021, as selling prices drop

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s City Cement Co. has reported a 27 percent decline in profit for 2021.

The cement producer’s net profit went down to SR160 million ($42 million) from SR220 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Along with the profit drop, the Saudi-listed firm saw its annual revenue fall from SR572 million to SR496 million year-on-year.

This came as lower prices dragged down sales in addition to an increase in Zakat provision.

In spite of the lowered profit, City Cement has recommended that its board propose dividends of SR0.5 per share in the second half of 2021.

 

Topics: Saudi City Cement

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line
Image of crude oil distillation unit. knpc.com.
Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line

RIYADH: The Kuwait National Petroleum Co. has launched it's fifth liquified natural gas line at Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery, which is its second largest project following the Clean Fuels project. 

The new pipeline marks a 30 percent increase in the firm’s production of liquified gas, as it adds around 805 million square feet of gas and 106,000 barrels of condensates, the Kuwait News Agency reported citing the CEO.

This comes as the company aims to expand profitable derivatives that correspond to global markets, Waleed Al Bader added. 

Topics: economy Kuwait Oil OPEC Kuwait National Petroleum Company

