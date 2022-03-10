You are here

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022
Investment funding in the MENA region has seen a 51 percent increase on a month-to-month basis (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Middle East and North Africa region secured $375 million in startup funding across 81 deals in February 2022, with Saudi firms taking in 58 percent of the money.

Investment funding in the MENA region has seen a 51 percent increase on a month-to-month basis, and a 134 percent on a year-to-year basis, according to a report by Wamda.

Startups in the logistics sector raised the most funding in February with $120 million in the region, and the Kingdom’s startup Trukker secured $96 million in its series B round.

The Kingdom was also the most active in terms of investor participation with 27 deals, while UAE investors participated in 22 agreements, according to a report by Wamda.

UAE startups raised $77.6 million while Egypt pulled in $70 million.

Together with Saudi Arabia, those three markets amounted to 98 percent of overall funding in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia MENA Start ups Wamda

Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Mona Alami

Iraq's youth bulge threatens to buckle its weakened economy

Iraq’s youth bulge threatens to buckle its weakened economy
  The Iraqi government is faced with huge challenges to prepare the country for its rising population on a range of fronts
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Mona Alami

RIYADH: Iraq has one of the youngest populations in the world, with seven million people between 14 and 29, but the country cannot put them to work.

The nation is faced with a significant youth bulge, which successive administrations have failed to harness to boost its weak economy.

Over 60 percent of Iraq’s population is under 25, and the youth population is projected to jump from seven to ten million between 2015 and 2030, according to a Save The Children report.

“This means that the government urgently needs to create jobs at an impossible rate, specifically in the private sector,” said Massaab Alousi, an Iraqi analyst in an interview with Arab News.

He added: “This leaves young people unprepared to compete for jobs regionally or internationally, because they do not have the necessary skills that private
firms want.”

The Iraqi government is faced with huge challenges to prepare the country for its rising population on a range of fronts, such as food security, economic diversification and infrastructure development, commentators note.

Feeding the country is already a major issue, despite its large swaths of farming land.

Between 2014 and 2017, farming revenue fell by almost half from around $15 billion to about $7.6 billion, due to Iraq and its allies’ war with Daesh, according to a report by US research body Atlantic Council. Agriculture’s value to the Iraq economy as a percentage of gross domestic product tumbled from around 20 percent before 2003 to 3.3 percent in 2019, according to the think tank. “There has also been a decline in fertile land, we have over 3 million dunum, or acres, of farming land that has been neglected that could produce food for the Iraq population,” said Hussein Thagab, an Iraqi journalist who specializes in economic issues, in an interview with Arab News.

This state of affairs has led to 4.1 million people needing humanitarian assistance in the country, according to UN reports.

Years of fighting in the country has left it awash with guns and many armed militias, which makes it hard for Iraq’s weak state to
put together a credible reconstruction plan.

The Iraqi economy is heavily dependent on oil, accounting for 96 percent of Iraq’s exports, 92 percent of government revenue, and 43 percent of GDP in 2019, according to Alousy.

The fact that Iraq’s rentier economy is based on oil, is unhealthy and unconstructive, noted Thagab. A rentier economy is one organized around income-generating assets, where overall incomes are dominated by rents and those that control them.

Thagab said: “Iraq has failed to organize, and diversify its exports and tap in its many resources such as gas and minerals and oil fields that are yet to come on stream.

“The legal system does not facilitate re-export, which hinders Iraq’s capabilities in being a transfer platform for the region.”

The Iraqi government has also been unable to prepare its population for the digital revolution that has rolled across the world over the last two decades adding to joblessness. “The most threatening aspect of the youth bulge is the high unemployment rate, which is 36 percent for this part of society,” added Alousi. There are close to 3.2 million school-aged Iraqi children that are not in education, according to Unicef.

The situation is chronic in conflict-affected governorates such as Salah Al-Din and Diyala, where more than 90 percent of children do not attend classes.

“As Iraq’s population grows while its conditions deteriorate the gap between the demands of the society and the ability of the government to respond to them is widening,” Alousy noted.

A rising population also piles further pressure onto Iraq’s dilapidated Iraqi infrastructure.

Over the past four decades, war, internal conflict and international economic sanctions have laid waste to the country’s infrastructure. The health sector has suffered not only during times
of conflict but also through a lack of funding during periods of relative stability.

Baghdad alone is estimated to need 70 new hospitals to cope with the capital’s expected population rise. The number of additional hospitals needed will be much higher in other less developed regions, experts note.

Roads are a little better. With the exception of the airport road, Baghdad highways look very much the same as they did 20 years ago under President Saddam Hussein, locals point out.

“The government should put in place a short-term plan of mass reconstruction that would employ many young people,” said Alousy.

A rising population is adding pressure on an already strained Iraqi economy, which has plenty of young people but is unable to give them the skills to find work.

Thagab added: “We lack training centers that can allow our youth to learn new technologies and increase their capabilities. Youth cannot be ignored, there should be plans to prepare them for future employment.”

Instead, hiring in the public sector has become an inefficient way the government has tackled the problem while not properly supporting the growth of private firms, Thagab noted.

He said: “The government has failed to promote laws that can make the private sector more efficient.”

Alousy said that the first steps Iraqi governments need to take are to address the rampant corruption in the country and dissolve its militias.

He added: “This would allow for more private investment in the country, implementing necessary reforms and long-term planning.”

Topics: Iraq

Saudi Arabia to host 180-country Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Saudi Arabia to host 180-country Global Entrepreneurship Congress
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host 180-country Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Saudi Arabia to host 180-country Global Entrepreneurship Congress
  The GEC will take place at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center and Ritz-Carlton hotel
  More than 150 people will speak at the event, including the co-founder of Apple Steve Wozniak
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, with more than 180 countries taking part from March 27-30, 2022, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The event will be held in Riyadh under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), in collaboration with the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

The GEC will take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center and the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

GEN chose Riyadh to host the congress because, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, the Kingdom ranked first out of 45 countries in the following categories: Good opportunities to start a business, ease of starting a business, business response to the COVID-19 pandemic and government response to the pandemic.

Titled “Reboot, Rethink, Regenerate,” the GEC will be one of the first live global gatherings of investors, policymakers and community leaders since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Attendees will discuss the economic challenges facing the global entrepreneurial environment, exchange experiences, seize investment opportunities and extract the lessons learned from the challenges of the pandemic.

More than 150 people will speak at the event, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph.

The congress will also include an accompanying exhibition, workshops and innovation sections.

It will provide policymakers with an important opportunity to listen to entrepreneurs and understand the challenges of doing business in the post-pandemic world. The event aims to establish a sustainable and resilient unified global entrepreneurial environment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Global Entrepreneurship Network Global Entrepreneurship Congress

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Water Co. partnered with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, or MODON, to supply a number of industrial cities with drinking water. 

The NWC will supply industrial cities with over 14 million cubic meters of drinking water or 7,900 cubic meters per day, the company said in a statement.  

FASTFACT

Agreement duration

The drinking water services in the project will serve more than 9 industrial cities for five years from the date of signing the agreement.

"The drinking water services in the project will serve more than 9 industrial cities for five years from the date of signing the agreement," said Nemer bin Mohammed Al-Shebel, CEO of the company. 

This comes as part of the parties’ efforts to promote water sustainability in existing industrial cities in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve environmental safety and maximize benefit from them.

Established in 2001, MODON aims to develop industrial lands with integrated services as it oversees 36 existing and under-development industrial cities across the Kingdom. 

Topics: #water #SAUDI ARABIA #industrials

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Aramco's JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant, Aramco, made the final investment decision to participate in a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in Northeast China.

The greenfield project includes 300,000 barrels per day refinery capacity and petrochemical units, according to a statement.

To be built in the city of Panjin in China’s Liaoning Province, the facility will help meet the country’s growing demand for energy and chemical products.

FASTFACT

Start date

Plant expected to start operation in 2024, with Aramco supplying up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Co., a joint venture between Aramco, North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corp. and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group, will develop the liquids-to-chemicals complex.

Expected to start operation in 2024, Aramco will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock to the complex, it said in a statement. 

“China is a cornerstone of our downstream expansion strategy in Asia and an increasingly significant driver of global chemical demand,” Aramco’s senior vice president of downstream said. 

“Continued energy security remains a shared priority, and this partnership represents another major milestone in our journey together,” Mohammed Al Qahtani added. 

 

Topics: Oil energy Aramco

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses
Updated 10 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses
Updated 10 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program has announced that 4,431 foreign investment licenses have been issued in 2021, up 250 percent from 2020. 

NTP attributed this progress to the Saudi Invest program, designed to enable the clear, unified, and effective communication of the Kingdom’s investment opportunities to global and domestic investors and private sector businesses. 

In 2022, 44 international companies chose Riyadh as their regional headquarters. 

Moreover, 27 agreements were signed between Saudi Arabian firms and French companies during the Saudi-French Investment Forum in 2021. 

The announcement was made on the NTP’s official Twitter account.

Topics: Invest Saudi National Transformation Program

