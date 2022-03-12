You are here

  • Home
  • Macron, Scholz urge Putin to end siege of Mariupol: France
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Macron, Scholz urge Putin to end siege of Mariupol: France

Macron, Scholz urge Putin to end siege of Mariupol: France
Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue with talks over the war in Ukraine in a phone call. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4j6zy

Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Macron, Scholz urge Putin to end siege of Mariupol: France

Macron, Scholz urge Putin to end siege of Mariupol: France
  • "The situation is very difficult and humanly intolerable" in Mariupol, a source in the Elysee presidential palace said
  • Macron told Putin "the Russian army's abuses must cease", the source said, warning that its actions could qualify as war crimes
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: France and Germany urged Russia’s Vladimir Putin Saturday to end the deadly days-long siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the French presidency said after three-way talks.
“The situation is very difficult and humanly intolerable” in Mariupol, a source in the Elysee presidential palace said, after what it termed a “very frank and difficult discussion” with the Russian leader.
“The only decision President Putin must take is to lift the siege.”
French President Emmanuel Macron’s office also accused Putin of “lies” for alleging that Ukrainian forces had committed human rights abuses by using civilians as human shields.
The 75-minute three-way phone call with Macron, the Russian leader and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz focused on France and Germany’s call for an immediate cease-fire and steps toward a diplomatic solution, sources in the French and German leaders’ offices said.
Macron told Putin “the Russian army’s abuses must cease,” the source said, warning that its actions could qualify as war crimes.
They said the two leaders spoke separately before the call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who asked them to call on Putin to halt the fighting.
Russian forces are closing in on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and bombarding several other cities. The offensive has driven millions of Ukrainians from their homes.
Zelensky also asked the leaders to help secure the release of the mayor of the city of Melitpol, who he said has been abducted by Russian forces.
“We are putting on maximum pressure and we will not let up,” the French presidency said.
Macron demanded “very strongly that the conflict cease as quickly as possible in order to avoid the worst, including (Russia) resorting to illicit weapons or destroying cities,” it added.
US President Joe Biden on Friday vowed that Russia would pay a “severe price” if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine.
Macron has taken a leading role in trying to engage with Putin over Russia’s offensive.
The Elysee says he has had nine conversations with the Russian leader since meeting him at the Kremlin on February 7. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin Emmanuael Macron Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Related

Facebook temporarily allows posts on Ukraine war calling for violence against invading Russians or Putin’s death
Media
Facebook temporarily allows posts on Ukraine war calling for violence against invading Russians or Putin’s death
Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide
World
Macron believes ‘the worst is to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call: aide

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
Updated 13 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia

Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
  • Bennett, acting at Ukraine's behest, held a three-hour Kremlin meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Saturday
  • Israel, "just as other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to agree to any demands of the Russian Federation," the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted
Updated 13 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine/JERUSALEM: Ukraine voiced hope on Saturday for positive results from Israel’s bid to broker peace with Russia, denying a media report that suggested Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had tried to nudge Kyiv into caving to Moscow’s demands.
Bennett, acting at Ukraine’s behest, held a three-hour Kremlin meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Saturday. He has since spoken twice with Putin by phone and four times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, officials say.
“I believe (Bennett) can play an important role, because Israel is a country with a lot of history and parallels (to our situation), as well as having a large migration of Jews from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus,” Zelenskiy said in a briefing.
Earlier on Saturday, a top Ukrainian adviser denied a report carried by Israel’s Walla news, the Jerusalem Post and US news site Axios that had suggested, citing an unidentified Ukrainian official, that Bennett had urged Ukraine to give in to Russia.
Israel, “just as other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to agree to any demands of the Russian Federation,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted. “This is impossible for military & political reasons. On the contrary, Israel urges Russia to assess the events more adequately.”
A senior Israeli official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, called the report “patently false.”
“At no point did Prime Minister Bennett advise President Zelenskiy to take a deal from Putin — because no such deal was offered to Israel for us to be able to do so,” the official said.

TALKS IN JERUSALEM?
Moscow has said little about Bennett’s mediation efforts. It has issued terms including that Ukraine recognize Crimea as Russian and Russian-backed breakaway areas as independent. Kyiv says it will not cede any territory.
One official briefed on the mediation, and who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, envisaged a potential situation where the warring countries “put it (the recognition issue) on the side, perhaps for 10 or 15 years.”
As a possible precedent, the official cited the Soviet-Japanese peace pact of 1956 that left the status of disputed islands unresolved. It was not immediately clear if the remarks reflected wider thinking in Kyiv or Moscow.
Zelenskiy said he would be open to peace talks in Jerusalem, and anticipated Israel giving Ukraine security guarantees.
“I said to (Bennett) that at present it’s not constructive to hold meetings in Russia, Ukraine, or Belarus. These are not the places where we (the leaders of the involved countries) can agree to stop the war... Do I consider Israel, Jerusalem in particular, to be such a place? I think the answer is yes.”
The crisis diplomacy, coordinated with the United States, Germany and France, has been a high-wire act for Bennett.
He has left it to his foreign minister to condemn the Russian invasion in Israel’s name. That, said another official, was meant to keep Putin’s door open to the Israeli prime minister.
“Power in Russia is pooled entirely around this one man. It’s highly personal. Israel has managed relations with Russia through leader-to-leader contacts, and that requires avoiding soundbites that might stir up ill will,” the official said.
Citing the time that Putin and Zelenskiy have invested in speaking to — and through — Bennett, a senior official in Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Simona Halperin, said in a radio interview on Thursday the mediation efforts “certainly, certainly have a chance of succeeding.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Israel Nafatali Bennett Volodymyr Zelenskiy Vladimir Putin

Related

This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 4, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address in Kyiv. (AFP)
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky asks Biden for more support
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West
World
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat

US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat
  • The latest 60-day extensions will expire soon and the State Department must determine by March 16 if the protection should be extended again
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide, both of whom face “serious and credible” threats from Iran.

The department told Congress in a report that the cost of protecting Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. The report, dated Feb. 14 and marked “sensitive but unclassified,” was obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday.

Pompeo and Hook led the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and the report says US intelligence assesses that the threats to them have remained constant since they left government and could intensify. The threats have persisted even as President Joe Biden’s administration has been engaged in indirect negotiations with Iran over a US return to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

As a former secretary of state, Pompeo was automatically given 180 days of protection by the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security after leaving office.

But that protection has been repeatedly extended in 60-day increments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to “a serious and credible threat from a foreign power or agent of a foreign power arising from duties performed by Pompeo while employed by the department,” the report said.

Hook, who was often the public face of the Trump administration’s imposition of crippling sanctions against Iran, was granted the special protection by Blinken for the same reason as Pompeo immediately after he left government service. That has also been repeatedly renewed in 60-day increments.

Topics: Iran threats US Mike Pompeo

Related

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border

Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border
  • The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabab Islamist militant group
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: Five people were killed and three others, including a Chinese national, were wounded when “bandits” ambushed a construction site in a coastal region of Kenya, police said.
The attack took place on Friday in Lamu County which lies close to the Somalia border.
Workers had been constructing a bridge on the Lamu Port, South Sudan, Ethiopia Transport Corridor (LAPSSET) when they came under attack.
“Four people were shot fatally,” a police report seen by AFP said.
A motorcycle rider who was caught in the crossfire was also killed, the report said, adding that the anti-terror police unit was investigating the incident.
The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabab Islamist militant group.
The Lamu region, which includes the popular tourist beach destination of Lamu Island, has suffered frequent attacks, often carried out with roadside bombs.
Al-Shabab fighters have staged several raids inside Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force to oust the jihadists.

Topics: Chinese national Somalia Al-Shabab

Related

At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
World
At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
Somalia says Al-Shabab attack kills 5 outside capital
World
Somalia says Al-Shabab attack kills 5 outside capital

Mosque sheltering 80 in Mariupol shelled by Russian troops amid truce attempts

Mosque sheltering 80 in Mariupol shelled by Russian troops amid truce attempts
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
AFP

Mosque sheltering 80 in Mariupol shelled by Russian troops amid truce attempts

Mosque sheltering 80 in Mariupol shelled by Russian troops amid truce attempts
  • ‘The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders’
Updated 6 sec ago
AP AFP

MARIUPOL/PARIS: A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey,” the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.

There was no immediate word of casualties from the shelling of Mariupol’s elegant, city-center mosque. The encircled city of 446,000 people has endured some of Ukraine’s worst misery since Russia invaded, with unceasing barrages thwarting repeated attempts to bring in food, water and medicine, evacuate trapped civil- ians and even bury the dead.

“They are bombing it (Mariupol) 24 hours a day, launching missiles. It is hatred. They kill children,” Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a video address.

A journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks firing on a nine-story apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire on Friday.

A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating. Electricity was reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lined the hallways.

Meanwhile, French and German leaders spoke on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a failed attempt to reach a ceasefire. According to the Kremlin, Putin laid out terms for ending the war, including Ukraine’s demilitarization and its ceding of territory, among other demands.

Ukraine’s military said that Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening the armed squeeze on the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Britain, France and Germany warned against moves to “exploit” the Iran nuclear negotiations — a tacit warning to Russia which is accused of delaying an agreement to gain leverage in its invasion.

Negotiators in Vienna said on Friday they had halted talks despite having almost sealed a deal to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to contain Iran’s nuclear activities.

The setback came after Russia said it was demanding guarantees that the Western sanctions imposed on its economy following its invasion would not affect its trade with Iran.

“Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate to the JCPOA,” said a statement from the spokespersons for the British, French and German foreign ministries — the three European parties to the negotiations.

 

Traditional Afghan ‘goat-pulling’ draws crowds in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Buzkashi players from the Khurasan and Arayana clubs seen on their horses at Quetta’s Hockey Ground on March 11, 2022. (AN photo)
Buzkashi players from the Khurasan and Arayana clubs seen on their horses at Quetta’s Hockey Ground on March 11, 2022. (AN photo)
Updated 12 March 2022

Traditional Afghan ‘goat-pulling’ draws crowds in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Buzkashi players from the Khurasan and Arayana clubs seen on their horses at Quetta’s Hockey Ground on March 11, 2022. (AN photo)
  • Buzkashi has been played across Central Asia for centuries, surviving wars, invasions and militant bans
  • Popular sport was brought to the province by Afghan refugees about four decades ago
Updated 12 March 2022
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Hundreds of fans gathered at a hockey ground in the southwestern city of Quetta this week to watch a game of buzkashi, Afghanistan’s national sport — a test of horse-riding skills and warrior spirit imported to Pakistan by refugees from the neighboring country over four decades ago.

Buzkashi, which translates roughly as “goat pulling,” has been played for centuries across Central Asia, handed down from the time of Genghis Khan, the founder of the Mongol empire, in the 13th century.

Buzkashi players from the Khurasan and Arayana clubs seen on their horses at Quetta’s Hockey Ground on March 11, 2022. (AN photo)

In the game’s original version, the live body of a defeated enemy was used as the ball, historians say.

Today, however, teams win points by throwing a headless goat or calf carcass into the scoring area.  The animal is slaughtered the previous night and filled with sand, sewn up and soaked in water to make it heavy.

So popular is the game in Afghanistan that it has lived on amid foreign invasions, civil wars, militant attacks and now the return of Taliban rule, with thousands of Afghans gathering to cheer on their favorite riders.

In Pakistan’s Balochistan province, which shares a border with Afghanistan and is home to almost 800,000 Afghan refugees, buzkashi has always been a crowd-puller. In spring, games are a regular feature of community entertainment.

On Friday, the match between two local clubs was played out in a square hockey ground under the craggy mountains that overlook Quetta, the provincial capital.

A Buzkashi player on his white horse at Quetta’s Hockey Ground on March 11, 2022. (AN photo)

More than a dozen horsemen, many wearing traditional Uzbek hats and robes, fought for control of the goat carcass as the crowd cheered loudly.

The match was organized by the Balochistan government’s sports department “in connection with Pak-Afghan friendship,” according to the sports ministry.

Buzkashi was banned in Afghanistan under the harsh fundamentalist rule imposed by the Taliban in the 1990s. However, players returned to the buzkashi grounds after the US invasion in 2001.
Following US withdrawal last year, there were fears the Taliban would renew its ban on the sport, but national league matches resumed on Feb. 24 for the first time since the militants took control last August.

Buzkashi players from the Khurasan and Arayana clubs seen on horses at Quetta’s Hockey Ground on March 11, 2022. (AN photo)

Zabihullah, 21, a spectator at the Quetta match, said buzkashi was a “tradition of my forefathers” who migrated to Quetta from Kunduz province in Afghanistan.

“Today my uncle has been participating in the event as a player, so I have come here to cheer for him.” Zabihullah said, adding that he hoped the authorities would promote the sport in other Pakistani provinces also.

“We want the government to organize a buzkashi match between Afghan and Pakistani players,” he said.

Ghaffar Pehalwan, 60, the only Pakistan national in Balochistan who plays buzkashi, told Arab News the game is as famous in Afghanistan as cricket is in Pakistan.

“When the Afghan refugees came to Pakistan, they introduced this sport in Quetta back in the 1990s,”  Pehalwan said on the sidelines of Friday’s game after celebrating his team's win.

“I used to ride my own stallion in Quetta, and started watching and practicing buzkashi with Afghan nationals.”

Sahibzada Rafiuddin, joint secretary of the Pakistan Buzkashi Association, said buzkashi events in the country would strengthen relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as the Central Asian region.

“We don’t have a permanent ground for buzkashi, but we have been organizing events to encourage players,” he said. “The association wants to attract Pakistani nationals to start playing this historic Afghan sport.”

As Friday’s match wound down, the faces of the winning players glowed. The best part comes now, they said, when the bedraggled goat is roasted and the team enjoys a feast.

Topics: Pakistan buzkashi goat pulling

Related

Latest updates

Multiple rockets strikes hit Irbil, northern Iraq
Multiple rockets strikes hit Irbil, northern Iraq
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
Saudi female baristas break taboos and gain respect
Saudi female baristas in cafés in most larger cities in the Kingdom say they have enjoyed widespread support from the people they come into contact with at work. (Supplied)
Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat
US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.