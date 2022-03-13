You are here

  Saudi Arabia could soon become a global tourism destination, says Greek minister

Saudi Arabia could soon become a global tourism destination, says Greek minister

Saudi Arabia could soon become a global tourism destination, says Greek minister
Elephant Rock, Saudi Arabia. Shutterstock
Updated 13 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

  • Fragogiannis revealed that a Greek delegation recently visited landmarks including the Maraya and Elephant Rock
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia could soon emerge as a global tourism destination, Kostas Fragogiannis, the Greek deputy minister for economic diplomacy said at a forum to discuss Saudi-Greek ties. 

While speaking at the Saudi-Greek investment forum in Riyadh, Fragogiannis revealed that a Greek delegation recently visited landmarks including the Maraya and Elephant Rock, and were impressed with the scenic beauty of the region. 

Fragogiannis also emphasized his personal commitment to enhance bilateral relations in trade between Saudi Arabia and Greece. 

During the event, Adonis Georgiadis, the Greek minister of development and investment noted that Greece wants to accelerate investments in Saudi Arabia. 

He also added that the strength of economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Greece is crucial to ensure peace and prosperity of the region, especially in the energy sector. 

