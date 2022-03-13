Intigral’s Jawwy TV continues journey to becoming leading OTT brand in KSA

RIYADH:Jawwy TV, the premium OTT service by Intigral, is growing its presence in the Kingdom and is among the top OTT brands in terms of overall awareness, according to a recent survey conducted by Ipsos.

The study, conducted during Q3 2021, covered the entire Kingdom and included 2,500 respondents. The respondents were from different nationalities, including Saudis, Arabs, and other expats.

Jawwy TV registered a high overall brand satisfaction rate, as 78 percent of the users surveyed said they are likely to continue using the service. Content quality, variety and exclusivity, ease of use, along with being great value for money were among the top drivers of customer loyalty.

Peter Mrkic, chief commercial officer at Intigral, said: “Jawwy TV is growing its presence in Saudi Arabia and the MENA markets, in line with Intigral’s expansion strategy. Supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, we leverage the nationwide digital ecosystem to contribute to the advancement of the entertainment industry by providing customers with a rich lineup of world-class digital content and ensuring the best quality and content delivery.

Throughout 2021, we successfully grew our reach to new markets while strengthening Jawwy TV’s offerings by partnering with world-leading content providers. The results of the survey confirm that we are heading in the right direction and drive us to continue to deliver high-quality offerings to our subscribers while simultaneously driving higher levels of engagement.”

The study pointed out that Jawwy TV is on its way to becoming the leading challenger brand in the Kingdom, scoring an awareness rate of 74 percent, a 15 percent increase y-o-y, in addition to a significant growth in all awareness KPIs during 2021.

The platform also ranked high on the level of customer service, as 73 percent of respondents reported being satisfied with the simplicity of the customer support contact process.

Through its primary platform, Jawwy TV, Intigral runs a one-stop digital entertainment destination catering to diverse viewing trends and preferences across Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. The platform offers more than 200 live and free-to-air channels featuring content in Arabic and English, and a library with over 28,000 entries of Arabic and Western titles, as well as content curated through partnerships with 30 global, regional networks, including OSN, Fox, Starzplay, and Discovery.