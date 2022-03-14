You are here

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Saudi stock exchange March 14
(Shutterstock)
Updated 14 March 2022
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Saudi stock exchange March 14
  • Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul closed lower on Sunday as Russia's war in Ukraine fueled volatility in stock markets
Salma Wael

RIYADH: In line with most Gulf stock exchanges, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul closed lower on Sunday as Russia's war in Ukraine fueled volatility in stock markets.

Saudi main index, TASI, slipped 0.62 percent to 12,605 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.6 percent to 24,640.

Indexes in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait all dropped between 0.1 and 1.1 percent.

Oman’s stock exchange edged 0.5 percent higher as it announced plans to list 35 state-owned companies in the next five years, CNBC Arabia reported citing the bourse’s CEO.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 inched up by 0.3 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices slid on Monday, with Brent crude down to $110.24 a barrel after crossing $130 a week earlier.

West Texas Intermediate lost 2.7 percent to $106.37 as of 9:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • Sadara Chemical Co., a joint venture between oil major Saudi Aramco and US Dow Chemical Co., turned into profits of SR3.1 billion ($830 million) in 2021
  • Alwasail Industrial Co.’s net profit was up by almost 10 percent to SR30.4 million in 2021. The firm will distribute annual cash dividends amounting to SR0.5 per share.
  • Eastern Province Cement Co. has recorded a 7 percent decline in profits to SR201 million in 2021. Shareholders of the company will receive SR1.1 per share as dividends for the second half of 2021
  • Baazeem Trading Co. will distribute dividends of SR1.75 per share for 2021, despite recording an 18 percent decline in profits to SR21.6 million
  • Saudi Advanced Industries Co. saw its profits jump more than threefold to SR91 million in 2021

Calendar

March 14, 2022

  • Pharmacy chain operator, Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co., will start trading on TASI

March 15, 2022

  • End of Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO retail offering
  • Saudi Home Loans will begin its IPO book-building process

 

Rio Tinto offers $2.7bn to buy rest of Turquoise Hill stake

Rio Tinto head office on St James's Square- a leading British global mining group. Shutterstock
Reuters

Rio Tinto offers $2.7bn to buy rest of Turquoise Hill stake
  • US activist investor Pentwater Capital, which has a 9 percent stake in Turquoise Hill, last year filed a class action in New York against Rio Tinto for damages
Reuters

LONDON: Rio Tinto proposed on Monday to buy the 49 percent of Canada’s Turquoise Hill it does not already own for about $2.7 billion, paving the way for direct ownership of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project in Mongolia.


The non-binding, all-cash C$34 per share offer represents a more than 32 percent premium to Turquoise Hill’s close on Friday.

It comes after Rio Tinto’s settlement with the Mongolian government in January of a long-running dispute over the $6.93 billion expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi project.


At present, Rio controls and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine — which is 550 km (342 miles) south of Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar and is one of the world’s largest known copper and gold deposits — via Turquoise Hill’s 66 percent stake. The government of Mongolia owns 34 percent.


“(The transaction) would simplify the Oyu Tolgoi ownership structure, strengthen Rio Tinto’s copper portfolio, and reinforce its long-term commitment to Mongolia,” the company said in a statement.


“In addition, the proposed transaction provides Turquoise Hill minority shareholders with the ability to realize compelling, immediate and certain value for their shares,” it said.


A number of problems have separated the parties over the years, with Rio delaying first production at the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi to the first half of 2023, after Turquoise Hill estimated additional funding required for the project had ballooned to $3.6 billion.


Turquoise Hill and Rio had also disagreed over funding for the expansion project before reaching a deal in April.


US activist investor Pentwater Capital, which has a 9 percent stake in Turquoise Hill, last year filed a class action in New York against Rio Tinto for damages, alleging it concealed the project’s problems from investors for months.


Pentwater Capital was not immediately available to comment on how it intends to vote on the bid.


“At the moment, this is our offer on the table,” Bold Baatar chief executive of Rio Tinto Copper, told reporters.


“It is a fair offer, obviously it is for shareholders to decide, we are going to be disciplined and if investors choose to stay in the project and overtime reject the offer, at least we are on the same page in terms of our long-term commitment,” he said. 

 

Ford doubles down on electric push in Europe

A Ford electric vehicle on exhibit at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Shutterstock
Reuters

Ford doubles down on electric push in Europe
  • Ford will double its planned volume of vehicles to be produced based on Volkswagen’s modular electric-drive platform
Reuters

FRANKFURT: US carmaker Ford on Monday unveiled plans for seven new electric models in Europe, a battery-assembly site in Germany and a nickel cell manufacturing joint venture in Turkey as part of an aggressive electric vehicle (EV) push on the continent.


“Our march toward an all-electric future is an absolute necessity for Ford to meet the mobility needs of customers across a transforming Europe,” said Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford of Europe.


Ford said it would introduce three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024, adding it plans to sell more than 600,000 EVs in the region by 2026.


This, Ford said, would help it reach its global goal of selling more than 2 million EVs a year and achieving an adjusted operating profit margin of 10 percent by 2026, part of a broader $50 billion investment push to kick-start electrification.


As part of its push, Ford deepend its existing partnership with Volkswagen under which the US carmaker will produce a second electric vehicle for the European market based on its German rival’s platform.


Ford will double its planned volume of vehicles to be produced based on Volkswagen’s modular electric-drive platform, known as MEB, to 1.2 million units over a six-year time frame.


This will include investments of $2 billion at Ford’s Cologne site in Germany as well as a new battery assembly facility scheduled to start operations in 2024.


Ford also said it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with SK Innovation unit SK On Co. and Koc Holding for a joint venture to manufacture high nickel NMC cells for assembly into battery array modules. 

Austria assures support to Saudi Arabia in digital and climate transformation 

Zaid Khashogji

Austria assures support to Saudi Arabia in digital and climate transformation 
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Expressing the desire to engage in new partnerships, Margarete Shrambock, the Austrian minister for digital and economic affairs assured complete support for Saudi Arabia in its digital and climate transformation journey. 

While speaking at the Saudi Arabia-Austria investment summit, Shrambock revealed that Austria has all the technology to tackle the climate and food crises. 

“Wherever we can support you, you have our promise, we will do so. The speed in which you are transforming is impressive,” said Shrambock. 

The minister also noted that Austria is happy to invest in Saudi Arabia in various areas which include, health, information and communication technology, environmental protection, and education.

Cryptocurrencies rise after Elon Musk says he ‘won't sell’ his stash: Crypto Moves

RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrencies rise after Elon Musk says he ‘won't sell’ his stash: Crypto Moves
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin got a boost on Monday after entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted that he owns the digital tokens and has no plans to sell them.

“I still own and won't sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin,” Musk tweeted.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is no stranger to social media posts about cryptocurrencies.

Last May he said he has not and will not sell any Dogecoin, a token created in 2013 as a joke and for which he had become a proponent. In October, Musk said he owns Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 0.30 percent to $39,131 at 12:48 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,599, up by 0.97 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news

Bill Barhydt, CEO of crypto trading platform Abra, predicts that the price of Ethereum could reach $40,000, a significant increase from the cryptocurrency’s current price.

“The network effects for Ethereum in the short-term are actually more bullish to me because of the use cases that are just starting to play out,” Barhydt said in an interview with CNBC.

He added: “Ethereum’s network effect is based on this idea that it could become the world’s computers. It’s being used for stablecoins, non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance and gaming now.”

However, Barhydt warned: “We may have a bit of a sell-the-news effect after the initial rush to stake happens with the upgrade in June or July — whenever it happens, the upgrade to proof-of-stake — so you may see a kind of sell-the-news pullback.”

European financial institutions turn their back on Russia

Business in Germany. Exterior of Deutsche bank. Signs. Banking industry. Germany, Frankfurt
Reuters

European financial institutions turn their back on Russia
  • Index provider FTSE Russell said on Monday it would delete four UK-listed, Russia-focused companies
Reuters

FRANKFURT/LONDON/ZURICH : Deutsche Bank reversed course and said it would pull out of Russia completely while the London Stock Exchange suspended all its services in the country as Western governments impose sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.


Deutsche, which had faced stinging criticism from some investors and politicians for its ongoing ties to Russia, said late on Friday that it would wind down its business there.


The surprise move puts the German lender alongside major US banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, which exited Russia after the Feb. 24 invasion, and will add to pressure on rivals to follow in severing ties.


Deutsche had argued that it needed to support multinational firms doing business in Russia.

But on Friday evening in Frankfurt, the bank suddenly reversed course.


“We are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations,” Deutsche said.


“There won’t be any new business in Russia.”


Insurer Zurich no longer takes new customers in Russia and will not renew existing business, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.


Asset managers have also said they will not make new investments in Russia and many Russian-focused funds have frozen due to the inability to trade following Western sanctions and counter-measures by Russia.


Diplomatic efforts to end the war were gearing up on Monday, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even though Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.


Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”


Britain’s London Stock Exchange Group said late on Friday it was suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, days after suspending the distribution of news and commentary in the country following new laws in Moscow.


“LSEG confirms it is suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, subject to any regulatory requirements,” the company said in a statement.


“We continue to support our employees in the region. We are also engaging with our customers outside Russia who depend on us for data and pricing information inside Russia. We are evaluating alternative options to continue providing these services.”


Index provider FTSE Russell said on Monday it would delete four UK-listed, Russia-focused companies including Roman Abramovich’s Evraz after many brokers refused to trade their shares.


Evraz along with Polymetal International, Petropavlovsk and Raven Property Group would be deleted from all FTSE’s indexes during the March review, it said in a statement.


FTSE Russell said it had received feedback from its External Advisory Committees and market participants that trading in the shares was “severely restricted” as brokers refused to handle the securities, hitting market liquidity.


“Consequently, this will prevent index trackers from replicating the ongoing inclusion of these names within the FTSE Russell indices,” FTSE Russell said.


JPMorgan says the majority of forecast risk for European banks from the Russia shock will come from commodity and economic spillover effects, with the sector down 16 percent since the end of February.


European banking stocks are off their lows, however, and rose 2.9 percent on Monday.

