RIYADH: Driven by Saudi Vision 2030, technology in the Kingdom has evolved from an operational tool into an innovative national industry, establishing a competitive digital ecosystem that attracts significant domestic and international capital.

Marking 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence highlights this commitment, following achievements by 2025 in which Saudi Arabia ranked first globally in digital governance and cybersecurity indicators, and third in AI models.

Leveraging its strategic location across three continents, steady economic expansion, and a tech-driven youth demographic, the Kingdom is actively scaling its data connectivity, research, and AI innovation, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Public Investment Fund is central to this transformation, anchoring its AI strategy on three pillars: investing globally to establish Saudi Arabia as an innovation hub, integrating advanced AI across internal operations to become a digitally driven institution, and accelerating AI adoption across its portfolio subsidiaries.

To advance this mandate, PIF established Humain as a global AI enterprise focused on developing sector ecosystems, deploying next-generation data centers, providing cloud computing infrastructure, and delivering cutting-edge models, including top-tier Arabic Large Language Models, while protecting local intellectual property and attracting global talent and capital.

A cornerstone of this technological output is the ALLaM model, built entirely in the Kingdom by Saudi experts.

Trained on more than 380 billion Arabic words, 394,000 books, and 500 billion data units, the model captures cultural contexts and regional dialects worldwide, earning second place among Arabic models developed in the Arab world as independently verified by Cohere on the Massive Multitask Language Understanding benchmark.

Powered by ALLaM, the Humain Chat application functions as an intelligent assistant targeting over 400 million Arabic speakers and two billion Muslims globally.

Humain’s physical computing framework relies on next-generation facilities and partnerships with international tech leaders, supported by a $3 billion investment from Blackstone.

Operating infrastructure services from Dammam that reach over 150 countries, Humain has established the world’s largest AI data center with a capacity of up to 6 gigawatts, operating as the first global company that does not purchase third-party software.

Internally, PIF maximized operational efficiency throughout 2025 by deploying over 100 applications and activating 43 AI solutions for data analytics, task automation, and enhanced decision-making.

Through a unified and secure enterprise AI workspace, PIF integrated 15 AI agents serving over 2,300 users.

By the end of 2025, the fund automated more than 1,500 manual processes and procedures across its ecosystem, saving over three million working hours.