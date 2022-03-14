TASI slumps as investor mood sours over Ukraine tensions: Closing bell

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market lost ground during Monday’s afternoon trading session following the continuing crisis in Ukraine.

At the closing bell, the TASI index plunged 0.90 percent to 12,492, while the parallel market, Nomu, tumbled 1.11 percent to 24,366.

Aldawaa Medical Services Co. led the gainers in its first day of trading on TASI, climbing 7.67 percent since early trading.

Saudi Arabia’s pipe maker Amiantit Co. was the biggest faller at the closing session, sliding 5.59 percent.

Also among the fallers, Saudi Advanced Industries Co. slipped 2.50 percent, despite a threefold increase in profits during 2021.

Saudi oil giant Aramco dropped 1.63 percent, while Saudi largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 1.95 percent.

Energy prices have reversed an upward trend and started to ease, with Brent crude trading at $108.86 a barrel and WTI at $104.88.