Diriyah Gate Development Authority plans a new Four Seasons Hotel in Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Gate Development Authority plans a new Four Seasons Hotel in Saudi Arabia
Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah, Saudi Arabia will join Four Seasons growing portfolio of properties in the Middle East and will be a short drive from the existing Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Widad Taleb

Diriyah Gate Development Authority plans a new Four Seasons Hotel in Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Gate Development Authority plans a new Four Seasons Hotel in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 sec ago
Widad Taleb

RIYADH: The developer of one of Saudi Arabia's UNESCO heritage sites, is teaming up with international luxury hotel Four Seasons to build a new hotel at the site located in Riyadh.

Proving that the old can coexist with the new, Diriyah Gate Development Authority said in a statement that the hotel will have 150 rooms and suites, expansive meeting and event spaces, a wellness spa and a fitness center.

The partnership's timing aligns with Saudi Arabia's efforts to invest in non-oil sectors as tourism is expected to contribute 15 percent more to the Kingdom's GDP by 2030, which is predicted to hit $1.86 trillion.

“Four Seasons is working alongside DGDA to elevate what travellers can experience within Diriyah, showcasing their timeless approach to hospitality whilst staying true to Diriyah’s rich cultural past,” said Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority. 

"We are excited to share further developments on this project in the coming months," he added.

The hotel will be located adjacent to Diriyah’s culturally rooted district along the Wadi Hanifah escarpment, with incredible views towards the west and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif. 

Inspired by local tradition, the hotel design will have "a unique aesthetic that is being developed by leading design architects, Aedas and Elastik interior designers," the statement added. 

 

