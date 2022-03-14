Russia may suspend grain exports until June 30: Interfax

PARIS, HUMBURG: Russia may suspend exports of wheat, barley, maize (corn) and rye starting from Tuesday until June 30, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Agriculture Ministry.

Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the EU and Ukraine.

“The Agriculture Ministry and the Trade Ministry have prepared a draft government decree that would introduce a temporary ban on exports of the main grains from Russia from March 15 to June 30,” Interfax quoted the Agriculture Ministry as saying.

The Russian Agriculture Ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The news sent European wheat price higher. Front-month May on Paris-based milling wheat futures was up 1.8 percent at €377.50 ($414.34) a ton by 1545 GMT. Earlier, prices had been trading in negative territory.

“An actual Russian export ban would be a big game changer. The markets had been hoping and expecting that any ceasefire in Ukraine would have resulted in a quick resumption of full Russian exports from the Black Sea,” a European trader said.

“The EU would no doubt have to shoulder a big part of the export demand. I think if there is an export stop, Europe will be able to sell just about everything it has.”

Russia’s exportable surplus for the period is estimated at between 6 million and 6.5 million tons of wheat, Dmitry Rylko, the head of the IKAR agriculture consultancy, said.