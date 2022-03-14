You are here

Saudi Bell showcases innovative security solutions

Saudi Bell Group Company participated as “Digital Partner” for the Ministry of Interior, at the World Defense Show, which ran from March 6-9. The company showcased a wide range of innovative technological solutions developed by national competencies and global expertise.

A trusted system integrator operating in the market since 1985, Saudi Bell has equipped various authorities with state-of-the-art technology solutions and provided consulting services in information technology, telecommunications, and physical security in the public and private sectors across defense, utilities, banking, telecom, and healthcare markets in the Kingdom.

“We are proud of the World Defense Show taking place in Saudi Arabia,” the company said in a statement. “On the one hand, it highlights the status that the Kingdom has reached under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and the great development within a few years in the military industries sector. On the other hand, it opens the door wide for the private sector to participate in the renaissance and development of this country through its contributions in one of the most important vital sectors.”

Saudi Bell aims to be the leading company in the development of integrated systems locally. It is working to develop unique solutions in the field of communications, information technology and security systems, and to link these technologies together to provide integrated smart solutions in the Kingdom, and the region at large.

“Our mission is to continue our leading position in the regional market in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, by expanding provision of the latest global technologies and providing integrated solutions to install these technologies locally and regionally, and adding new value within the community in line with Vision 2030,” the company said.

Founded by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries, World Defense Show is a fully integrated and future focused defense event showcasing the latest technological developments from around the globe and demonstrating defense interoperability across all domains. Over four days, the event addressed the industry’s most pressing challenges, showcased pioneering innovative solutions throughout its exhibition halls and offered attendees access to network with leading experts from around the globe.

In line with the Vision 2030 ambition, to localize 50 percent of domestic military expenditure, Saudi Arabia aims to be at the forefront of future defense technologies, making it an increasingly important catalyst for shaping the future of defense.

Rakayb Jubbah: An authentic Saudi desert experience in Hail
People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
Lebanese parties jostle for votes; Arab League to monitor elections
Lebanese parties jostle for votes; Arab League to monitor elections
Researcher helps discover Saudi archaeological sites, petroglyphs
Murdhi Jalbakh Al-Fahiqi said that old scripts, such as Musnadian, Thamudian, and Nabataean, are not far from the Arabic language. (Supplied)
Yemen’s government vows to hunt down kidnappers of aid workers
Fighters loyal to Yemen's government mans a position near the frontline facing Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the country's northeastern province of Marib. (AFP file photo)
Pakistan’s ‘unsung hero’ stepped in when virus disrupted rites of grief
Pakistan’s ‘unsung hero’ stepped in when virus disrupted rites of grief

