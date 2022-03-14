Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work

ISTANBUL: Thousands of Turkish doctors and other medical workers began a two-day nationwide strike on Monday to demand better protection, improved work conditions and higher pay as Turkey suffers soaring inflation.
The Turkish Medical Association said that emergency and intensive care, along with COVID-19 treatments, would not be halted during the strike.
Hundreds of doctors have left their jobs in Turkey to seek opportunities abroad. In 2021, more than 1,000 doctors sought “good standing” documents from the Turkish Medical Association to be able to practice medicine outside Turkey.
Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said those doctors can “go ahead and leave.”
BACKGROUND
Violence against health care professionals have been on the rise in Turkey just as medical workers are dealing with burnout after living through two years of the pandemic. They are demanding a law to protect themselves.
On Monday, he softened his tone during an address for the country’s Medicine Day, which celebrates healthcare. He said believed the doctors who go abroad will return home soon because Turkey promised a “bright future.”
He added “this country has a duty of loyalty and need for its doctors.”
Erdogan announced that a legal amendment would be introduced to specifically include attacks against healthcare workers.
The Turkish president also promised pay increases and supplementary payments for medical workers. The latest official statistics showed inflation above 54 percent, which has significantly reduced the buying power of wages.
Healthcare workers went on strike in February and said they’d repeat it in March if their demands were not met. They are also demanding 20-minute examination slots rather than five minutes to better serve patients.
Cyprus president vows 'more humane' migrant camp conditions
NICOSIA: The president of Cyprus pledged Monday to make conditions at an overcrowded migrant camp “more humane” following criticism that the living arrangements for more than 350 unaccompanied minors there were inadequate.
President Nicos Anastasiades said after a brief visit to the Pournara camp on the outskirts of Nicosia, the capital, that any “deficiencies” at the camp that arose as a result of an influx of migrants will be “dealt with accordingly.”
The commissioner for children’s rights, Despo Michalidou, last week called conditions at the camp “miserable,” including poor food and a lack of sanitation facilities.
Anastasiades said difficulties were to be expected when nearly 5 percent of the ethnically split Mediterranean island nation’s population are asylum-seekers. He said Cyprus has the highest number of asylum applications per capita among the European Union’s 27 nations.
Interior Minister Nicos Nouris announced Monday that 92 of the 356 children at Pournara have already been relocated to hotels while accommodations for another 150 will be found soon. He said the overcrowding at Pournara will be alleviated once the migrants are transferred to a newly constructed reception center 50 km (30 miles) south of the capital.
Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. The Cypriot government accuses Turkey and breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities in the north of orchestrating the arrival of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and elsewhere to seek asylum on the island.
Cypriot officials say 85 percent of all asylum applicants first arrive in the north and cross the porous, United Nations-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in the south.
The EU has pledged to help the Cypriot government cope with its migration issues.
QUETTA: When Pakistan witnessed a surge in coronavirus infections in the weeks after reporting its first case in February 2020, many families struggled to bury their dead in the face of new restrictions.
Islamic tradition requires relatives not only to hold the funeral swiftly after death, but also to wash the bodies of the deceased, which authorities in Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan feared would spread the virus.
Because the coronavirus is highly infectious and it was believed in the first wave — with little information or scientific research about the disease available — that the virus remained active in the corpses of victims, even relatives were afraid of touching bodies.
This is where community members like Babul Khan Jattak stepped in, teaming up with relief teams and local administrations as the disease sundered funeral rites.
Since the first infection wave swept Pakistan, the 41-year-old has been leading the Coronavirus Rescue Operation in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, an impoverished southwestern province deficient in medical facilities.
“I cannot forget the horrific beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan,” he told Arab News. “Dozens of people were dying and even their blood relatives were afraid of touching their bodies.”
Jattak, who for two decades worked for Edhi Foundation, a Pakistani charity that operates the world’s largest volunteer ambulance services, formed a dedicated team of 45 that ferried coronavirus patients from distant areas of the province to clinics and buried those who did not survive.
“I helped the bereaved families bury their loved ones who died due to the coronavirus without charging them anything,” he said.
Although official figures show that 377 out of 35,500 people who had contracted COVID-19 in Balochistan had died, Jattak said he had personally interred more than 600 people.
“Many people in Quetta and other districts of Balochistan were afraid of getting themselves tested for the virus due to false information about the process,” Dr. Waseem Baig, media coordinator for the provincial health department, told Arab News. “Many deaths were not registered in our data and people buried their loved ones who exhibited clear COVID-19 symptoms without informing the administration.”
Jattak and his team navigated this environment, undeterred by the danger. And the paramedic refused to back down despite testing positive for the coronavirus twice and developing medical complications.
“My job will continue,” he said, “until this virus is fully eliminated from the country.”
His family has many times asked him to quit, but to no avail.
“God has given him a brave soul and he cannot stop serving the people at such a critical juncture,” Jattak’s daughter, who only identified herself by her first name, Mahnoor, said.
Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, the director general of the provincial health department, called the Coronavirus Rescue Operation leader an “unsung hero.”
And that is also how Jattak’s team sees him.
For Abdul Rehman, a 27-year-old member of the task force, it was his senior’s example that made him stay on duty.
“When I tested positive for COVID-19, my family put immense pressure on me to quit the job,” he said. “I refused to give up the sacred duty since I had seen Babul Khan Jattak in the field and how he helped people with dedication.”
How Russia's invasion of Ukraine breathed new life into NATO
Once considered a relic of the Cold War, NATO is gaining a new sense of purpose in Ukraine
If NATO cannot mount a serious response to Russia, experts warn its future will be in doubt
WASHINGTON D.C.: Seventy-two years after its creation at the dawn of the Cold War, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has experienced a rude reawakening, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to drag member nations into a direct confrontation with Moscow.
For eight years, NATO had largely avoided becoming embroiled in Ukraine. It chided Russia for its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and support of pro-Russian separatists in Donbas and Luhansk, while doing little of consequence to shore up the position of its Eastern European allies.
Now that Russia’s intentions in Ukraine have become clear, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, has undertaken a peripatetic schedule of meetings with world leaders to drive home the message of the military alliance’s unanimous support for Kyiv.
As Russian warplanes, rockets and artillery pounded Ukrainian cities, forcing more than 2 million people from their homes, Stoltenberg condemned what he described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression against a sovereign European state and promised a united response.
“President Putin’s war on Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe,” Stoltenberg said during a visit to a military base in Latvia, on NATO’s eastern frontier. “It has shaken the international order and it continues to take a devastating toll on the Ukrainian people.”
Moscow says its military actions are aimed at protecting Russia’s security and that of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.
Since the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact in 1991 heralded the end of the Cold War, NATO members have frequently quarreled over the precise role — even the necessity — of the alliance, which was built primarily to deter Soviet expansion in post-war Europe.
Now, Russia’s war in Ukraine, a prospective member of NATO and the EU, appears to have breathed new life into the alliance and the values that unite its members, giving it a renewed sense of purpose and resolve.
Victoria Coates, who was a deputy national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, believes the outcome of the war in Ukraine might well determine NATO’s long-term future and relevance.
“The future utility of NATO will be determined by the events of the next six months,” she told Arab News. “The alliance was severely stressed by the US surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban without consulting NATO partners in that mission, and is being tested again by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
“If NATO can coordinate to provide security to civilians and impose multilateral economic sanctions in response to this crisis, it can be a model for other collaborative security networks led by the US around the globe, and new members such as Sweden and Finland should be welcomed.
“But if NATO cannot mount a serious response to Putin, the future of the alliance will be in serious doubt.”
Some analysts believe Putin might have underestimated NATO, perhaps expecting it to implode under the weight of disagreements and past follies. In reality, quite the opposite has happened: It has rallied its members around a common cause and kick-started the biggest mobilization of NATO troops since the 1999 Kosovo intervention.
During a visit to Europe just a week before the launch of the Russian assault, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned Putin that his build-up of military forces along Ukraine’s border would only strengthen the NATO alliance.
“Mr. Putin says that he doesn’t want a strong NATO on his western flank,” Austin said at the alliance’s headquarters. “He’s getting exactly that.”
Whether by design or as a result of a miscalculation, Putin decided to call NATO’s bluff and launched the biggest military operation on the European continent since the Second World War.
In the early days of the invasion it was unclear how strongly key members of NATO would react to the threat to their Eastern European allies. Stoltenberg himself had stressed on multiple occasions that NATO was not seeking a direct confrontation with Russia, while France and Germany initially did not appear to be on the same emotional wavelength as the Baltic states, Poland and Romania.
As the days passed, however, any hopes Putin might have had in the Europeans quietly acquiescing were quickly dashed as nation after nation declared solidarity with Ukraine, imposed sanctions on Russia, and pledged to send military equipment and financial aid to the defenders of the country.
Even Finland, which shares Europe’s second-longest border with Russia, after Ukraine, and which has a history of fraught relations with Moscow, is carefully reassessing its neutrality. Its prime minister, Sanna Marin, has promised a thorough debate on whether joining NATO is in the national security interests of the country. Polling data suggests that in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a majority of Finns would support becoming part of the alliance.
“The war in Ukraine has reinvigorated NATO,” Luke Coffey, a senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation, an American conservative think tank, told Arab News.
“After two decades of out-of-area operations in places like Afghanistan and Libya, the alliance likely got back to basics and focused primarily on territorial defense in the North Atlantic region.
“There is a growing realization that NATO doesn’t have to be everywhere doing everything but it must be able to defend Europe from Russian aggression. We should not forget that all of this comes at a time when NATO is drafting its next Strategic Concept, a document that will help guide the alliance’s strategic approach for the coming years.”
Indeed, until recently NATO’s future appeared to be in doubt as successive US administrations — the Trump White House in particular — pressed members in Western Europe to increase their financial contributions to the alliance.
NATO members are obligated to spend a minimum of two percent of their respective gross domestic products on defense. In reality, this obligation has often only been met by members in Eastern Europe and the Baltic, while members with larger economies tended to drag their feet.
As a result of the Ukraine invasion, however, NATO’s membership and resources might now quickly expand — quite the opposite of what the Kremlin probably wanted.
“In 2016, French President Emmanuel Macron labeled the alliance as ‘brain dead’ and made explicit his preference for more EU capacity, in which France would naturally take the lead,” David DesRoches, a professor at the National Defense University in Washington, told Arab News.
“Putin has single-handedly revitalized and focused the alliance. He has prodded the Germans to reverse a generations-long aversion to defense spending, and in Finland and Sweden he has destroyed the domestic opposition to joining NATO.”
Putin has long viewed NATO expansion in Eastern Europe as a direct threat to Russian security and its sphere of influence. At the same time, NATO has been extremely cautious not to provoke a major war on the European continent, insisting time and again that it is a defensive alliance.
Though Ukraine is not a NATO member, there was broad agreement among military analysts that the lack of a unified approach by member states on previous Russian military activity in the country, including the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the covert movement of weapons and fighters into Donbas and Luhansk, had exposed weak points in the alliance.
NATO members were divided over just how dire a threat Russia really posed. These differences were finally put to rest when the invasion began.
TIMELINE OF NATO-UKRAINE
Feb. 8, 1994 NATO welcomes Ukraine into its Partnership for Peace, a program open to non-NATO European countries and post-Soviet states.
July 9, 1997 Former Ukraine President Leonid Kuchma meets with NATO leaders in Madrid to open biannual meetings of the NATO-Ukraine commission.
Nov. 21-22, 2002 Kuchma attends the NATO summit in Prague uninvited, declaring Ukraine’s intentions to join NATO and send troops to Iraq.
April 3, 2008 NATO declines to offer Membership Action Plans to Croatia, Georgia and Ukraine after opposition from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
June 3, 2010 Under former President Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine abandons ambitions to join NATO.
Feb. 7, 2019 Former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko signs constitutional amendment committing Ukraine to become a member of NATO and the EU.
June 12, 2020 Ukraine is named a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner, joining Australia, Georgia, Finland, Jordan and Sweden.
“Putin has taken an alliance which struggled to find the will to react to Russian military overflights of NATO territory and made it into an active military alliance focused on deterring Russian aggression,” said DesRoches.
Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, was roundly criticized by former US President Donald Trump for not spending enough on defense while hosting more than 30,000 US troops on its soil. Now the country has expanded its military budget and is sending weapons to support the Ukrainian government.
The Nord Stream II gas pipeline deal between Berlin and Moscow, which would have increased Russia’s energy dominance in Europe, was another bone of contention among NATO allies.
“The Germans have surprised long-time analysts by halting the Nord Stream pipeline and there is surprisingly universal agreement with a very harsh sanctions regime on Russia,” said DesRoches.
“So Putin is exposed as probably the worst strategist of the last 120 years. He has taken a complacent and self-absorbed West and, purely through his own aggression, has created the military alliance which he has claimed to fear the most.”
MI5 dismissed two lots of intelligence ahead of Manchester Arena bombing, officer admits
22 were killed when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a suicide vest after an Ariana Grande concert
Evidence received was 'highly relevant to the planned attack,' witness says
LONDON: The British security service has refused to reveal details of two pieces of intelligence it received and dismissed in the months before the Manchester arena bombing, an inquiry has heard.
MI5 did not explain the intelligence, but said it was assessed to be “non-terrorist criminality.”
An inquiry into the events surrounding the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which killed 22, is ongoing — and many parts of it, for the first time since the Sept. 11 attacks, have been carried out behind closed doors, due to the sensitive nature of what is being discussed.
A senior MI5 officer, known as Witness J, has been answering questions for two days, alongside four colleagues.
One officer admitted that, in retrospect, the intelligence received was “highly relevant to the planned attack” and could have been understood at the time to indicate “activity of pressing national security concern.”
The 2017 attack saw Islamist terrorist Salman Abedi detonate a suicide vest in the Manchester Arena at the end of a pop concert. He was assisted by his brother, Hashem Abedi, who is now serving more than two decades behind bars for his role in the deadly attack, the victims of which included many children.
In his closing statements to the inquiry, Pete Weatherby, advocating on behalf of the victims’ families, questioned whether MI5 had approached the inquiry in the right way.
He cited one witness, Witness Z, who told the inquiry it would be “hugely damaging” for MI5 and police if the inquiry had “the unintended consequence of sapping the confidence of those at the investigative and operational front line” to make decisions.
Weatherby said: “A healthy organization welcomes scrutiny — only unhealthy ones seek to avoid it.
“MI5 is a public authority and as such it is accountable to the public. The idea that the scrutiny or criticisms of a public inquiry might in some way adversely affect national security is not just plain wrong, it is corrosive in that it undermines confidence.
“Independent scrutiny and criticism is a necessary precursor to making things better for the future.”
He added: “What is hugely damaging to any public inquiry is the belief that scrutiny and criticism is somehow harmful.”
He also warned: “Failure which is not fully addressed will recur, and more lives will be lost.”
Weatherby also suggested that the service had lost sight of the plot because it was focused on Syria.
“Were the security services too fixated on Syria, and missed the risks from elsewhere? Were they too fixed on actual positive evidence of attack preparation, rather than seeing where the attack might come from?
He said: “The families I represent would really like to know what exactly did Salman Abedi have to do to prompt a meaningful response from the security services?
Weatherby pointed out that there should have been “real alarm” over the radicalization of Salman Abedi after his links with the Daesh-affiliated Libyan group Katiba Al-Bittar Al-Libi emerged.
“There was persistent information coming to them about Salman Abedi. He did not emerge from the shadows,” Weatherby said, asking: “We know from other inquiries and inquests that sometimes, sadly, there is nothing that can be done to stop individual outrages and attacks. But for the reasons we have outlined, was this one of them?”
Riots in Corsica over jailed nationalist leave dozens injured
Yvan Colonna is serving a life sentence for the assassination in 1998 of the top state official in Corsica, Claude Erignac
He has been in a coma since being beaten on March 2 in jail by a fellow detainee, a convicted extremist
BASTIA, France: The French government called for calm on Monday after fierce clashes left dozens of demonstrators and police injured on the island of Corsica, where anger over the assault in prison of a nationalist figure has reached boiling point.
Police reported 67 people injured during protests on Sunday, including 44 police, following scenes that onlookers described as akin to urban guerrilla war.
“The overnight scenes were extremely violent,” the chief prosecutor in the north Corsican town of Bastia, Arnaud Viornery, told AFP.
Police had to deal with a “quasi-insurrectional” situation, according to a statement by their union, SG Police.
Yvan Colonna is serving a life sentence for the assassination in 1998 of the top state official in Corsica, Claude Erignac.
He has been in a coma since being beaten on March 2 in jail by a fellow detainee, a convicted extremist.
The incident stoked anger on the island, where some see Colonna as a hero in a fight for independence from France.
He was arrested in 2003 after a five-year manhunt that eventually found him living as a shepherd in the Corsican mountains.
Demonstrations and riots have been ongoing since the prison attack, which protesters blame on the French government.
“French government murderers,” read placards at Sunday’s demonstrations. An estimated crowd of between 7,000 and 12,000 people took to the streets.
Colonna was jailed in the south of France. He is classed as a special status detainee which prevents him from being transferred to a Corsican jail.
In response to the unrest, Prime Minister Jean Castex has removed this status for Colonna and two other convicts, but this has failed to placate their supporters.
Hundreds of masked demonstrators hurled Molotov cocktails and rocks against police, who fired teargas and water cannon.
Clashes broke out in the afternoon and lasted late into the evening.
Prosecutor Viornery said protesters were using homemade explosive devices filled with gunpowder, lead or nails.
Police ordered people to stay indoors in Bastia where protesters set the tax office on fire with incendiary devices and damaged the inside of the main post office.
On Monday, Bastia was calm, with no visible damage done to shops, according to AFP reporters.
Corsica, the birthplace of Napoleon Bonaparte and one of the Mediterranean’s largest islands, has been French since the 18th Century.
It is known as the “Island of Beauty” for its unspoiled coastlines, spectacular beaches and mild climate, which have made tourism its main source of income.
But there have also been constant tensions between independence-seeking nationalists and the central government as well as murders between the island’s political factions.
“There is an expression of anger and indignation,” Gilles Simeoni, Colonna’s former lawyer and a pro-independence politician, said on Sunday.
“The entire Corsican people has been mobilized to protest against injustice and in favor of truth and a real political solution.”
One demonstrator at Sunday’s protest, Antoine Negretti, said, “Any violence will be the fault of the French government.”
Seven years of negotiations had yielded no result, the 29-year-old said. “But things have changed thanks to seven days of violence. Violence is necessary.”
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday he will travel to Corsica on Wednesday for a two-day visit, seeking to “open a cycle of discussions” with all political forces on the island.
He condemned the recent violence and called “for an immediate return to calm.”
An Ifop poll published Sunday in the local Corse-Matin newspaper found that 53 percent of those questioned favored a degree of autonomy for Corsica, with 35 percent favoring the island’s outright independence from France.