Iraq MPs to vote for president on March 26

Iraq MPs to vote for president on March 26
Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Region, meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi in Irbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region, on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Iraq MPs to vote for president on March 26

Iraq MPs to vote for president on March 26
  • Parliament also released a final list of 40 candidates for the post, a largely ceremonial role reserved for the Kurds
  • Among the frontrunners are Barham Saleh, the incumbent and member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi parliament on Tuesday scheduled a March 26 session for deputies to hold a delayed vote on the country’s president.
Parliament also released a final list of 40 candidates for the post, a largely ceremonial role reserved for the Kurds.
Among the frontrunners are Barham Saleh, the incumbent and member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and Rebar Ahmed of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the PUK’s rival.
Lack of a quorum and legal issues have held up the contest, adding to war-scarred Iraq’s political uncertainty because the president has to name a prime minister backed by the largest bloc in parliament.
On February 13, the supreme court ruled out a bid by veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari backed by the KDP to run, after a complaint filed against him over years-old corruption charges.
Iraqi politics were thrown further into turmoil following the October 2021 general elections, which were marred by a record-low turnout, post-election threats and violence, and a delay of several months until final results were confirmed.
Intense negotiations among political groups have since failed to form a majority parliamentary coalition to appoint a new prime minister to succeed Mustafa Al-Kadhemi.
The largest political bloc led by firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, had backed Zebari for the presidency.
Tensions rose Sunday with Iranian missile strikes on Irbil, capital of an autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq.
Tehran said the attack targeted Israeli sites, but Kurdish authorities denied any such presence.

Topics: Iraq Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Kurds

Ex-PM Siniora won’t run in Lebanese elections

Ex-PM Siniora won’t run in Lebanese elections
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Ex-PM Siniora won't run in Lebanese elections

Ex-PM Siniora won’t run in Lebanese elections
  • Fouad Siniora, after Saad Hariri, has become the latest former premier to announce that he will not be running in the elections
  • Former premier Tammam Salam and current PM Najib Mikati also announced that they will not stand, along with Lebanon’s former Ambassador to the UN Nawaf Salam
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: With the candidacy deadline for the Lebanese parliamentary elections ending on Tuesday at midnight, over 875 applications had been submitted as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said that work is underway “to secure IDs and personal status extracts, and all other voter needs.

“We are working to secure electricity during the voting process and until the sorting of ballots ends.”

The elections are scheduled to be held on May 15 amid a severe economic collapse that Lebanon has been enduring for two years and the possibility of the country slipping into further deterioration in the coming months.

According to Mawlawi, 7,000 polling stations will be allocated throughout Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Fouad Siniora has become the latest former premier to announce that he will not be running in the elections.

In January, former premier Saad Hariri announced his withdrawal from political life, expressing his conviction that “there is no room for any positive opportunity for Lebanon in light of the Iranian influence, international confusion, national division, rise of sectarian tensions, and the deterioration of the state.”

Hariri had also instructed members of the Future Movement, which he heads, to not contest the elections under the movement’s name, but he did not call on his supporters to boycott them.

Former premier Tammam Salam and the current Prime Minister Najib Mikati also announced that they will not stand along with Lebanon’s former ambassador to the UN, Nawaf Salam, who is currently a permanent member of the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Siniora told a press conference: “My decision not to run for the elections does not mean that I will be boycotting; on the contrary, I hope my position makes room for the new generation. I will be fully invested in the elections in all their aspects, without running for office.”

He urged citizens to turn out to vote “so as not to allow opportunists to gain ground amid calls not to participate in this national duty.”

According to sources close to Siniora, he is seeking “to prevent Hezbollah from penetrating the Sunni environment, through Sunni figures close to the axis of resistance led by Hezbollah, the strategic ally of Iran.”

Siniora said: “I call on our people in Beirut, Sidon, the north, the Bekaa Valley, Mount Lebanon, and all over Lebanon to participate in these elections.

“The Lebanese people’s uprising showed us the need to renew political blood, support promising faces, and facilitate the way for experts who had not been given the chance to serve the nation.”

Dar Al-Fatwa, Lebanon’s highest Sunni religious authority, said it would not interfere with the elections, adding that it will neither support a candidate nor a list.

“Our role is limited to advising people to choose the best candidate for the state-building project and strengthening the unity of the Islamic ranks based on national foundations,” Dar Al-Fatwa said.

With Hariri’s withdrawal from political life, Siniora has been trying to fill the void in the Sunni community. However, the Future Movement is not pleased with his actions and is even accusing him of treason.

Meanwhile, Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt tweeted on Tuesday: “In this suffocating social and economic crisis that Lebanon is experiencing, we are paying for the Arab countries abandoning us. We are reaping the fruits of the petty and absurd statements made by senior leaders against the Gulf,” in reference to briefings from Hezbollah leaders about the Gulf states in recent months.

Topics: Lebanon Fouad Siniora Saad Hariri lebanese elections Najib Mikati Nawaf Salam Tammam Salam

GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh

GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh
Updated 15 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh

GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh
  • Announcement came on the day a car bomb attack targeted southern military commander’s convoy
  • Yemeni officials said the peace talks are contingent on the Houthis accepting the invitation
Updated 15 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Gulf Cooperation Council is sponsoring unprecedented and comprehensive peace talks between warring factions in Yemen, including the Iran-backed Houthis, that could begin in Riyadh before the end of this month.

“The Gulf Cooperation Council will invite all Yemeni components, both supporters and oppositions, and the putschist Houthis would have some seats in the talks,” a senior government official told Arab News. The talks might start on March 27 and would continue for at least one week, they added.

Former Yemeni government ministers and outspoken politicians such as Ahmed Al-Maysari, Saleh Al-Jabwani and Abdul Aziz Al-Jubari would be invited. “Almost no one will be excluded,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a car bomb attack on Tuesday on a convoy in which a Yemeni southern military commander was traveling in Abyan province killed two soldiers and seriously injured two more, according to a Reuters report that quoted a military official.

Brig. Gen. Abdul Latif Al-Sayed survived the assassination attempt, said Mohammed Al-Naqib, spokesman for the Southern Armed Forces. Two assailants were also killed, he added.

Al-Sayed is the commander in Abyan of the Security Belt, the military forces of the separatist Southern Transitional Council. In October last year, the governor of Aden, who is a member of the STC, survived a car bomb attack in the port city that killed six people.

The announcement of the proposed GCC-sponsored peace talks came the day after Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi met Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, the council’s secretary general, in Riyadh. SABA, the official Yemeni news agency, reported that the two men discussed GCC support for moves to end the war in Yemen and the Houthi coup, based on peace talks, continuing efforts to fully implement the Riyadh Agreement and other issues.

They also reportedly discussed the GCC’s financial support for the devalued Yemeni riyal, to address deteriorating services and to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Yemeni officials said the peace talks are contingent on the Houthis accepting the invitation. They added that the rebels might intensify their military operations across the country, and in particular outside the besieged central city of Marib, in an attempt to improve their negotiating position if they agree to participate.

“They will carry out major military operations in Marib and on other fronts to thwart any agreement (and force acceptance of) their onerous conditions that they have repeatedly floated during previous talks,” the official said.

The Houthis have rejected previous peace proposals, including the Saudi initiative, and insist that the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen must first halt its airstrikes and lift alleged restrictions on Sanaa airport and Hodeidah seaport.

Najeeb Ghallab, undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry, told Arab News that the internationally recognized government of Yemen would strongly support any Arab initiative to end the war, but warned that Houthi resistance could sabotage the proposed peace talks.

“We are most supportive of any Arab role to bring Yemenis together under the umbrella of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” he said.

However, he added that powerful factions inside the Houthi movement, which benefit from the war, and Iran, which uses the rebels as its stooge, would reject any calls for peace.

“The Houthis believe that gathering Yemenis … under one umbrella will weaken their role,” said Ghallab.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Yemen Houthis

Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability

Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability

Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability
  • Sheikh Mohamed told PM Kishida that his country is keen on boosting relations with Japan in the energy field
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince spoke with Japan’s prime minister about the Ukraine crisis and assured him that the United Arab Emirates is keen to maintain energy security and keep global markets stable, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that his country is keen on boosting relations with Japan in the energy field.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kishida said he had agreed with the crown prince to work together to help stabilize the international crude oil market as the Ukraine war has disrupted the market, bolstering the importance of Gulf crude exporters for energy importers like Japan.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Abu Dhabi Japan Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Syria enclave marks uprising with message for Ukraine

Syria enclave marks uprising with message for Ukraine
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Syria enclave marks uprising with message for Ukraine

Syria enclave marks uprising with message for Ukraine
  • Many of the demonstrators hoped that the war launched by the Syrian government's main backer Russia in Ukraine would rekindle some interest in their cause
  • A few Ukrainian flags were visible at the Idlib protest, as were banners expressing solidarity with Ukraine
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

IDLIB, Syria: Thousands of protesters in Syria’s rebel enclave of Idlib on Tuesday marked 11 years since an anti-government uprising, buoyed by the global outcry over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Gathered on the main square in the northwestern city of Idlib, more than 5,000 people took part in one of the largest rallies the beleaguered region has seen in months.
Many of the demonstrators hoped that the war launched by the Syrian government’s main backer Russia in Ukraine would rekindle some interest in their cause.
Bashar Assad’s grip on power held by a thread after a nationwide uprising that erupted on March 15, 2011 escalated into a fully-fledged civil war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to throw his military might behind the government changed the course of the conflict and saved Assad’s hold on power.
The main killers in a war that has left half a million people dead is by some margin the government and its allies, who include Russian and Iranian forces, as well as a myriad of militia groups.
Around four million people, at least half of them displaced, now live in a region of northwestern Syria that is the last enclave fighting Assad’s rule despite years of deadly Russian-backed offensives.
A few Ukrainian flags were visible at the Idlib protest, as were banners expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people and demanding action against Putin.
A medic among the protesters at the city’s main roundabout had some advice for his counterparts in Ukraine.
“Fortify your hospitals with cement blocks, the enemy Putin does not distinguish between civilians, wounded people and fighters,” said Ali Hamoush, who works at an Idlib hospital.
Russian aviation has repeatedly targeted medical facilities in Syria, according to witnesses, medics and human rights groups.
A paediatric hospital was hit by an apparent Russian strike in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol last week, causing uproar and fueling accusations of war crimes against Putin.
Assad is among the few heads of state to openly support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow is currently recruiting thousands of fighters in Syria, from the regular army and from militia groups, to be put on standby for possible deployment in Ukraine.
The stiff resistance faced by invading Russian troops and Putin’s growing pariah status appeared to galvanize a crowd that has had little reason to cheer in recent years.
“It has been 11 years since the Syrian revolution started, but today it feels like the first day,” said protester Salwa Abdelrahman.
“We forgot our wounds, the displacement, the killing and the arrests. We renewed our pledge to continue our revolution,” the 49-year-old woman said.
“My message to the Ukrainian people is don’t give up. Eleven years have passed but we are undaunted and, God willing, victory is ours.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Syria Idlib protestors solidarity

From Gaza to Ukraine and back: war haunts Palestinian students

From Gaza to Ukraine and back: war haunts Palestinian students
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

From Gaza to Ukraine and back: war haunts Palestinian students

From Gaza to Ukraine and back: war haunts Palestinian students
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

GAZA: Samar Aita lived through three wars in the Gaza Strip before moving to Ukraine four years ago, never imagining her computer engineering studies would be interrupted by a conflict far from home.
The 21-year-old Palestinian woman is now back with her family in Rafah, a town in southern Gaza, after fleeing Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine.
“I never expected I would go from one war into another, from bombardment to bombardment, from displacement to displacement and from refuge to refuge,” Aita said.
“Ukraine was a very calm and safe place therefore, I never expected I would be forced to escape or that my life would be in danger.”
In 2014, Aita lost several relatives when Israel bombed her neighborhood during a 50-day war with Gaza militants, scenes she and her mother recalled with the first news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Knowing your daughter is alone and you don’t know how dangerous it is there, made me tense and I couldn’t sleep for a week,” said Aita’s mother Shadia.
Israel and Gaza’s armed groups, led by the enclave’s Islamist Hamas rulers, have fought four wars since 2008, including one last May, and the area remains volatile.
Aita said her life had been in danger several times during her escape from Ukraine, including her exit from Kharkiv by train when it was forced to abruptly change tracks during a bombing, turning a 12-hour trip into a 36-hour ordeal.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said it oversaw the evacuation of 1,300 Palestinians, including 600 students, from Ukraine since the start of the invasion.
Most studied medicine, said Ahmed Al-Deek, an adviser to the Palestinian foreign minister. He said the Palestinian Authority would help those who fled Ukraine to study in universities in the West Bank and Gaza instead.
In Gaza’s Nusseirat refugee camp, Rabeea Abu Rabeea said his journey from Ukraine took 11 days. In his fourth year at the Poltava State Medical University, he had aimed to become a dentist like his father.
“I see a dead-end before my eyes, and my future is uncertain,” Abu Rabeea said, adding that around 200 other students from Gaza had been evacuated but many preferred to stay in other European countries.

Topics: Palestinians Gaza Ukraine war Ukraine-Russia crisis

