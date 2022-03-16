You are here

UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal: source

UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal: source
United Arab Emirates UAE flag with oil pump. Shutterstock
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal: source

UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal: source
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

The United Arab Emirates remains committed to the OPEC+ agreement, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.


The source made the comments ahead of a planned visit later on Wednesday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, part of efforts to secure additional oil flows and increase pressure on Russia. 

PIF-owned ACWA Power reports 17% drop in 2021 profit

PIF-owned ACWA Power reports 17% drop in 2021 profit
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

PIF-owned ACWA Power reports 17% drop in 2021 profit

PIF-owned ACWA Power reports 17% drop in 2021 profit
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Leading Saudi energy firm ACWA Power Co. reported a 17-percent drop in profit in 2021 to SR744 million ($198 million), according to a bourse filing.

UAE’s Etisalat plans an increase in its stake in Saudi Mobily

UAE’s Etisalat plans an increase in its stake in Saudi Mobily
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Etisalat plans an increase in its stake in Saudi Mobily

UAE’s Etisalat plans an increase in its stake in Saudi Mobily
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based Etisalat is in talks to increase its stake in its Saudi subsidiary Etihad Etisalat Co., better known as Mobily, to expand its footprint in the Kingdom.

Etisalat Group currently holds a 28-percent stake in Saudi-listed Mobily and it plans to see this going up to 50 percent.

The Abu Dhabi-based firm, formally known as Emirates Telecommunication Group Co., has proposed a price of SR47 per share ($12.5), a bourse filing revealed.

This comes as Etisalat aims to expand its footprint in the Kingdom, and “deepen the strong existing ties with Mobily.”

The move paves the way for further future collaboration between the two telecom giants, the statement said.

 

All you need to know before Saudi bourse starts trading on Mar. 16

All you need to know before Saudi bourse starts trading on Mar. 16
Updated 16 March 2022
Salma Wael

All you need to know before Saudi bourse starts trading on Mar. 16

All you need to know before Saudi bourse starts trading on Mar. 16
  • On the back of uncertainty around the Ukraine-Russia war, Saudi stocks extended losses for the fifth straight session Tuesday
Updated 16 March 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: On the back of uncertainty around the Ukraine-Russia war, Saudi stocks extended losses for the fifth straight session Tuesday.

At the closing bell, TASI closed 0.68 percent lower at 12,407, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged up 0.28 percent to 24,435 points.

This was coupled with a heavy drop in the energy market from recent highs.

Brent crude reached $102.44 per barrel, and WTI traded at $98.41 a barrel as of 9:16 Riyadh time on Wednesday.

Global geopolitical tensions weighed on fellow GCC bourses, with Dubai, Qatar, and Bahrain dropping between 1.4 and 1.8 percent.

Stock exchanges in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait also slipped, while Oman’s MSX30 and the Egyptian index closed almost flat.

Saudi economy grew in 2021 by the highest annual rate since 2015 of 3.2 percent, with quarterly growth of 6.7 percent in the last quarter of the year, according to official data.

Stock news

  • Saudi Electricity Co. announced a massive jump in profits by 375 percent to SR14.4 billion ($3.8 billion) in 2021, along with an annual dividend payout of SR0.7 per share
  • UAE-based Etisalat is in talks to increase its stake in Saudi Arabia’s Etihad Etisalat Co., better known as Mobily, to 50 percent and one share in a bid to strengthen ties
  • Alinma Tokio Marine Co. widened losses by 672 percent to SR11 million before Zakat during 2021
  • Shareholders of Astra Industrial Group will receive cash dividends of SR1.5 per share for 2021
  • Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. was awarded a five-year deal worth SR219 million to provide maintenance and cleaning services to King Fahad specialist hospital
  • Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. turned into losses of SR112 million before Zakat during 2021
  • Saudi Aramco has awarded Schlumberger, an oilfield services company, a contract for integrated drilling and well construction services in a gas drilling project
  • Ajeej Steel Manufacturing Co. appointed Osama Bakhsh as CEO effective Mar. 16, following the resignation of Fahad Al Thunayan
  • Saudi National Shipping Co. got the CMA’s approval to increase capital from SR3.94 billion to SR4.92 billion through granting bonus shares to shareholders

Calendar

March 17, 2022

  • Saudi Telecom Co. will pay out a quarterly dividend of SR1 per share

March 20, 2022

  • Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results
  • March 21, 2022
  • End of Saudi Home Loans' IPO book-building period

 

Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate since 2015 on non-oil activities

Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate since 2015 on non-oil activities
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate since 2015 on non-oil activities

Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate since 2015 on non-oil activities
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi economy expanded in 2021 by the highest annual rate since 2015 after a year in recession. 

Real GDP for the year 2021 grew by 3.2 percent compared to negative growth in 2020 of 4.1 percent, the General Authority for Statistics data showed.

The economy grew thanks to the rise in non-oil sector by 6.1 percent, while oil activities showed a modest growth of 0.2 percent. 

The government activities grew by 1.5 percent.

 

Commodities update — Oil prices up ahead of Fed; soybean climbs; China shares wobble

Commodities update — Oil prices up ahead of Fed; soybean climbs; China shares wobble
Updated 16 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities update — Oil prices up ahead of Fed; soybean climbs; China shares wobble

Commodities update — Oil prices up ahead of Fed; soybean climbs; China shares wobble
Updated 16 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate volatile trading with cease-fire talks the latest market trigger. 

Brent futures were up 83 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $100.74 a barrel at 0120 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, rose 58 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $97.02 a barrel.

Both contracts had earlier declined more than $1, with Brent falling to $98.86 a barrel and WTI easing to $94.90 a barrel.

Japan sets date for auction of oil from reserve

Meanwhile, Japan will hold an auction on April 8 to sell about 1.89 million barrels, or 300,000 kiloliters, of oil from its national reserve, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Supply will be available to winning bidders from May 20, the ministry said in a statement.

India's first-half March fuel sales rise

Indian state fuel retailers posted robust growth in gasoline and gasoil sales in the first half of March, preliminary fuel sales data showed on Wednesday, as consumers and dealers topped tanks ahead on the likelihood of a fuel price hike after March 10.

The state retailers sold 3.53 million tons of gasoil from March 1 to 15, up 32.8 percent from last month, the data showed. Sales of gasoline were 1.24 million tons in the same period, up 18.8 percent from last month.

Wheat, corn ease while soybean climbs

US wheat and corn futures eased on Wednesday, as Ukrainian officials gave upbeat assessments of their peace talks with Russia, lifting the likelihood of the Black Sea region opening up soon for grain exports.

Soybeans rose on firm edible oil prices and as the market closely monitored drought conditions in South America, fueling concerns of tight supply.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 was down 0.24 percent at $11.51-1/2 a bushel, as of 0408 GMT, after rising more than 5 percent in the previous session.

Corn Cv1 dropped 0.46 percent to $7.54-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 rose 0.63 percent to $16.69-1/4 a bushel. 

Asian share markets up

Asian share markets rose on Wednesday, with investors’ eyes on volatile oil prices, Ukraine-Russia peace talks, and the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise rates for the first time in three years and give guidance on future tightening.

The rise in Asian shares came a day after mainland and Hong Kong equity indexes had tumbled in reaction to spiking coronavirus infections in China and fading expectations for a rate cut by the People’s Bank of China.

Investor sentiment remained weak, however. And the strong early rebound in China’s CSI300 index had evaporated by late morning on Wednesday, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also trimmed gains.

The Hang Seng was last up 1.7 percent after opening 3.6 percent higher, while the CSI300 was down 0.6 percent from a rise of nearly 1.9 percent earlier.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8 percent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

