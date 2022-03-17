Israel to start direct flights to Sharm El-Sheikh in April

You are here

Sharm El-Sheikh is between the Sinai desert and the Red Sea. The tourist spot known for its sheltered sandy beaches, clear waters and coral reefs. (AFP)
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel is to launch direct flights to Sharm El-Sheikh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast next month, in an expansion of air links between the two countries, officials said Wednesday.

“The route from Ben Gurion International Airport to Sharm El-Sheikh will open soon. Flights are expected to begin during the intermediate days of Passover next month,” a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: “This agreement will bring Israel and Egypt closer together.”

The statement said the new air link had been discussed in September talks between Bennett and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the first visit to Egypt by an Israeli premier in a decade.

It was finalized during a visit by a delegation from Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency over the past few days.

Bennett said Israel was “opening up to the countries of the region and the basis for this longstanding recognition is the peace between Israel and Egypt.”

Direct flights already link Cairo with Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv. Until 2020, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab governments to have normalized relations with Israel. That year, they were joined by Bahrain, Morocco and the UAE, which all now operate direct flights to the Jewish state.

The normalization agreements, brokered by the administration of then US President Donald Trump, broke with decades of Arab consensus and were condemned as “treason” by the Palestinians.

  • Of 5 big cats in ramshackle zoo, 2 died
AL-BAGEIR, Sudan: Kandaka the lioness was once sick and emaciated in a rundown zoo in Sudan’s capital, but thanks to wildlife enthusiasts she now thrives in a reserve watching her cubs grow.

She was among five lions suffering from starvation and disease with visibly protruding ribs and flaccid skin, held in grim cages with rusty bars in Khartoum’s Al-Qurashi zoo.

Conditions worsened as Sudan’s economic crisis deepened in the wake of months-long protests in 2019 that led to the toppling of former dictator Omar Bashir.

Of the five lions in the ramshackle zoo, two died.

The animals’ plight shot to public attention two years ago after an online campaign prompted veterinarians, conservationists and animal enthusiasts the world over to rush to their aid.

Along with the two other surviving lions, Kandaka was moved to the Al-Bageir reserve.

“Their health has since improved greatly,” said Othman Salih, who founded the reserve in January 2021.

The site, an hour’s drive south of Khartoum, spreads over some four hectares, or about the size of six football pitches.

As a testament to her recovery, the five-year-old lioness was called Kandaka — the name of Sudan’s ancient Nubian queens.

It is a term that has come to be associated with the women who played a vital role in the protests that unseated Bashir.

She is now thriving in Al-Bageir, one of 17 lions from across Sudan.

But keeping the reserve up and running comes with its own set of steep challenges.

Volunteers, often juggling full-time jobs with their passion for animal welfare, have been struggling with long commutes, soaring prices and limited resources.

The challenges have increased since last year’s military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, which triggered regular mass protests and roadblocks.

“The prices are very high,” said Salih, who travels to the reserve all the way from Khartoum every day.

The reserve’s running costs remain high, including providing more than 100 kg of meat for the big cats daily.

It has so far been kept afloat by donations and tours for schoolchildren and families.

But Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries, has been reeling from a plunging economy due to decades of international isolation and mismanagement under Bashir.

Almost one-third of Sudan’s 45 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022, according to the UN. “Lots of Sudanese people are hungry,” said Salih. “So all aid is funneled to the people. It’s only natural.”

But Salih says the government and private businesses have done little to support the reserve.

“We try to get by through charging for entry tickets,” he added, with entrance costing between $2-4.

“But it is still not enough, and we often pay from our own money to cover the cost.”

But the reserve remains a source of hope for many.

“I still go there every day,” said volunteer Moataz Kamal, who lives in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman. “It’s like the world outside doesn’t exist when I am here.”

He pointed in particular to the survival of a male lion from the eastern city of Port Sudan, after battling years of starvation and severely poor health.

The lion was named Mansour, which translates to the “victor,” for overcoming such conditions.

It is not known how many lions survive in the wild in Sudan.

A population lives in Dinder National Park, a UNESCO biosphere reserve, on the border with Ethiopia.

African lions are classified as a “vulnerable” species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their population dropped 43 percent between 1993 and 2014, with an estimated 20,000 left in the wild.

But Salih still hopes that his reserve will push through hardship and rescue more animals, and remind Sudanese of the wildlife that has been lost from the country.

“Perhaps one day, we will be able to have elephants, giraffes and zebras that have disappeared from Sudan,” said Salih.

  • The forum will hold lectures, presentations, and discussions across the three days
JEDDAH: The opening session of the Scientific Forum on Security Media during Crises and Disasters took place on Wednesday in Morocco.

Media and security experts will take part in the forum from March 16 to 18 to shed light on the important role of the media, the challenges they face during times of crises and disaster, and the solutions to confront those challenges.

Organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in cooperation with Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, the forum is being held at ICESCO’s headquarters in Rabat.

Khalid Alharfash, vice president for external relations at NAUSS, said in his opening remarks: “This conference sheds light on the role of media agencies & the challenges they face in managing crises and disasters.

“NAUSS seeks to translate the interest in security media into reality through various programs. This conference is part of a larger cooperation between the university and ICESCO.”

The forum will hold lectures, presentations, and discussions across the three days.

Participants will discuss the impact of new media on crises and disaster management, the tools used to support security media, and the role of technology, communication, and information in the prevention of natural disasters.

NAUSS specializes in advanced security-related studies and offers postgraduate degrees and short-term training. It is a member of the UN Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Programme network.

The university has adopted the concept of “security media” and worked to incorporate it through its scientific activities.

Part of its work involves allocating specialist programs, based on in-depth studies, that aim to develop and train specialists in security media.

It has also contributed to studies and research papers on security media focusing on Arab countries.

The forum will also cover topics related to the social impacts of rumors, media as a soft power, and a discussion on the lessons learned from the coronavirus crisis.

  • Hezbollah and FPM could cancel election if they fear it will not favor them, analyst warns Arab News
BEIRUT: The final number of candidates who will run for the May 15 Lebanese parliamentary elections is 1,043. The final total includes 155 women, 15 percent of the registered candidates.

This is the highest number of candidates in Lebanese political history, with the number of candidates for one seat exceeding expectations in some electoral districts. 

In 2018, 976 candidates registered, including 111 women.

The battle is being fought between the parties in power and the civil movement that accuses the authorities of corruption while opposing armed militias and what they call the Iranian occupation of Lebanon.

The elected majority will form the new parliament that will elect the president who will rule the country in October. Opposition parties are hoping for urgent presidential reform after the reign of Michel Aoun, which has been filled with rivalries, political disputes and economic meltdown.

Candidates can finalize the electoral lists for each district until April 4, with the deadline for those who decide to withdraw their candidacy falling on March 30. They will not be permitted to withdraw their $1,500 deposit.

The number of candidates expected to run on election day is anticipated to be halved due to the inability of everyone to join lists.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said: “As the government promised, it is ready to hold the elections, and citizens must go to cast their votes, following their interests in a real homeland.”

He called on the local and international community to participate in monitoring the polls to “ensure their transparency and integrity and the total impartiality of the government.”

He said there are no “logistical obstacles” and that the government is working toward fulfilling all electoral needs.

The current candidates are distinguished by the strong presence of lawyers, most notably the previous head of the Beirut Bar Association Melhem Khalaf, one of the activists in the civil movement, in addition to several media professionals.

Tony Francis, a political analyst, told Arab News that the rise of the number of candidates is not surprising. “The political powers are diverse, as some are traditional and want to maintain their seats, while others have emerged from the civil society.”

According to Francis, it is likely that the number of candidates will reduce by half, especially in the districts where competition is high and candidates are unable to agree on the lists, most notably in the Beirut districts and in Mount Lebanon, northern areas and Bekaa districts.

He said the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal Movement groups have decided their candidates in the influential regions and that their competition is ineffective in principle.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said the next electoral battle is the “battle of our allies.” He added that the presence of Hezbollah “in the government and parliament is necessary to protect the resistance.”

He said: “We aim to win and these elections are decisive and some of the most important and dangerous political battles.

“The alternative to the elections is the absence of a parliament. Therefore, we must deal seriously with the elections and work on increasing the voter turnout, even if that requires visiting people at their homes rather than public meetings.”

Francis said: “The determination of the parties in power to nominate the same people who were MPs while some of them are accused in the Beirut port blast case and some accused of financial irregularities, is disrespectful to people.”

He expressed fear that if Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement felt, even minutes before the election date, that the existing balance in the parliament would not be in their favor, they would certainly cancel the elections.

MP Anwar Al-Khalil, 84, part of the Amal Movement led by Nabih Berri, said the current electoral law is “the worst law in the history of Lebanon.”

He said he will not run for the elections due to his dedication to implementing the provisions of the constitution under the Taif Agreement.

  • US slams “escalating attacks” by Iran-backed Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia, UAE
  • UN chief: “Yemen may have receded from the headlines, but the human suffering has not relented”
LONDON: A UN special pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen has seen world powers pledge more financial support for the country and condemn the Iran-backed Houthi militia for its attacks against Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Opening the event, which was attended by Arab News and co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “Yemen may have receded from the headlines, but the human suffering has not relented. For seven years and counting, the Yemeni people have been confronting death, destruction, displacement, starvation, terror, division and destitution on a massive scale.

“Tens of thousands of civilians, including at least 10,000 children, have died. For millions of internally displaced people, life is a daily struggle for survival. The economy has reached new depths of despair.”  

Guterres added: “The war in Ukraine will only make all of that even worse with skyrocketing prices for food, fuel and other essentials.”   

The EU Commission committed $172 million to the funding pledge, the largest funding amount from Brussels to Yemen since the start of the conflict.

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said his people can “no longer tolerate” the situation, with stifling economic and humanitarian crises causing the “window of hope” to close.

He added that life-saving UN aid has prevented the country from “slipping into famine,” and that any reductions in funding would increase pressures and challenges facing the Yemeni people.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “I hope that each of us takes a minute … and tries to put ourselves into their (Yemenis’) shoes … and maybe think about what that means and maybe find some additional motivation for action.”

He added that it is “particularly difficult” to support Yemen when “the spotlight moves elsewhere.”

Describing the “dire time” for the country, he said 17 million Yemenis need food assistance, and that figure could rise to 19 million this year.

Blinken detailed the threats of malnutrition and rising humanitarian needs, lamenting the falling support from international partners. 

Food rations have been cut, and Blinken urged UN partners to think about how this will affect Yemenis.

He announced $585 million in new humanitarian aid to Yemen, bringing the total support from the US to $4.5 billion since the start of the conflict.

Money is important, Blinken said, but more support is needed from the UN and other donors to “step up and do their part.”

He added: “Humanitarian support is one side of the equation. This does not work in the absence of peace. As long as the conflict goes on, so will the humanitarian crisis. In order to really deal with (the humanitarian crisis), we need to resolve the conflict.”

The US condemned “escalating attacks by the Houthis,” including cross-border attacks on Saudi and Emirati civilians. Blinken also condemned attacks on humanitarian staff in Yemen.

UN Special Envoy Angelina Jolie also made an appeal during the pledging event, urging governments to take the opportunity to act and support the Yemeni people.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, told the conference that Saudi Arabia has provided over $19 billion in aid to Yemen, and that the Kingdom is committed to achieving peace in its southern neighbor.

“The Kingdom will continue to provide support to Yemen … in coordination with UN and local partners,” he said.

Last year, countries via the UN donated $2.3 billion to Yemen’s Humanitarian Response Plan.  

This support meant that some 12 million people received life-saving assistance every month in 2021. 

The updated Humanitarian Response Plan includes “coordinated, well-designed programs” to reach 17.3 million people through $4.27 billion in aid funding, which the UN hopes to receive during the pledging event.

  • Undersecretary-general for peacebuilding, political affairs urges country’s leaders to act responsibly
  • Libyans “should be able to choose their leaders through credible, transparent, inclusive elections”
NEW YORK: Libya is facing a new phase of political polarization that risks dividing its institutions once again and reversing the gains achieved over the past two years, the UN undersecretary-general for peacebuilding and political affairs warned on Wednesday.
Rosemary Dicarlo asked Security Council members to convey to Libyan parties the UN’s conviction that credible, transparent and inclusive elections are the only solution to the stalemate.
She also called on Libyan leaders to demonstrate responsibility and remain united behind UN efforts to assist the North African country on its path to peace and stability.
“We know from experience what unilateral actions, divided government and an unending transition may hold in store for Libya,” said Dicarlo, who was briefing the council on the latest developments in the country.
Political turmoil has again engulfed Libya after the failure to hold presidential elections that were scheduled to take place on Dec. 24 and were meant to be followed by parliamentary elections a few weeks later.
The elections were postponed due to controversy over electoral laws, including the voting timetable, the eligibility of the main candidates, and the eventual powers of the next president and Parliament.
The current division is the result of the establishment of a rival government to the Government of National Unity following the appointment by the House of Representatives last month of former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha as interim prime minister to replace incumbent Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who was elected in 2021 by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to head the interim GNU.
The HOR cited Dbeibah’s failure to hold the elections, but the latter has challenged the legitimacy of Bashagha and vowed to stay in his post and continue to steer the country toward elections, which are now slated for June 2022.But Bashagha’s government was further cemented by the HOR’s March 1 vote of confidence in his Cabinet.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, however, said the vote of confidence was marred by procedural flaws, a lack of transparency, acts of intimidation and threats of violence against members of the chamber and their families prior to the session. Dicarlo said: “These shortcomings impacted the credibility of the process.”
Stephanie Williams, Guterres’s special advisor on Libya, said without elections both the authorities of Tripoli and Tobruk “lack popular legitimacy.”
Dicarlo said: “Since the March 1 vote, the situation on the ground has remained relatively calm. However, we have observed increasingly threatening rhetoric, growing political tensions and divided loyalties among the armed groups in western Libya.”
She added that the GNU leadership “has rejected the legitimacy of the vote, stating that they will only transfer power to an elected government. Mr. Bashagha, meanwhile, insists he is heading the legitimate government.”
Russia is the only UN Security Council member to have openly supported Bashagha’s appointment.
UNSC members France, the UK and the US reiterated that any disagreement on the future of the political process must be resolved without resorting to violence, and expressed support for UN mediation efforts through Williams.
Council members also voiced concerns over the tense security situation in Libya after pro-Bashagha forces had deployed in recent weeks on the edges of Tripoli, prompting the UN mission in the country to warn against any escalation.
But Bashagha’s office said early Friday that the groups had “opted not to use arms, and to return to their bases.”
Council members called for calm and stability across the country, and reiterated their calls for the immediate and simultaneous withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries in line with the Oct. 23 Berlin ceasefire agreement.
Dicarlo warned that as long as the standoff over executive legitimacy continues, Libya could again see two parallel administrations.
“This could lead to instability and possibly unrest, and deal a severe blow to the prospect of elections,” she said, adding that the UN continues to urge both parties to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the political impasse, and to refrain from unilateral actions that could result in further divisions.
“The UN is exerting significant efforts to resolve this crisis. We aim to bring together Libyan stakeholders to agree on a constitutional basis for the holding of elections as soon as possible,” she said, outlining several UN initiatives to bring the parties together.
“We aim to convene a joint committee of members of the House of Representatives and the High State Council with the objective of achieving agreement by both bodies on a constitutional basis that would lead to elections this year,” Dicarlo added.
“Our priority is to focus on fulfilling the aspirations of the more than 2.8 million Libyans who have registered to vote.“They should be able to choose their leaders through credible, transparent and inclusive elections according to an agreed upon constitutional and legal framework.”

