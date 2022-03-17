Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites

Iranian opposition releases report on Tehran’s continued use of terror

CHICAGO: The National Council of Resistance of Iran released a report on Wednesday detailing Tehran’s continued use of terrorism.

The opposition umbrella group urged US President Joe Biden to not ease sanctions on Tehran in negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

At a conference attended by Arab News, NCRI officials and members of the powerful US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said easing sanctions would allow Tehran to continue its campaign of violence in the region.

Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said the US will not take its eyes off of Iran, which continues “funding terrorism and destruction throughout the Middle East,” and is “running out of excuses for arriving at a diplomatic solution” to curtail its nuclear program.

NCRI President-elect Mariam Rajavi urged the West to embrace a “firm policy” and to “not succumb to appeasement” in dealing with Iran.

“Today, more than ever, it is necessary that the US Senate lead a bold initiative to bring about a dramatic change in Iran policy. A principled approach is to recognize the Iranian people’s struggle to overthrow the clerical regime and the fight of Iran’s rebellious youth against the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) and the repressive forces,” she said.

“The human rights violations in Iran should be referred to the UN Security Council. The regime’s leaders must face justice for four decades of crimes against humanity and genocide, especially the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 and the killing of at least 1,500 protesters in the November 2019 uprising.”

Rajavi called for implementation of UNSC resolutions, the dismantling of the regime’s enrichment facilities and nuclear sites, and unrestricted inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

After the conference, Menendez joined Sen. Jim Risch, a ranking member of the committee, in commemorating the 11th anniversary of the Syrian uprising.

“Eleven years ago, protesters across Syria took to the streets in a courageous call for democratic change,” they said in a statement, noting Iran’s and Hezbollah’s involvement in suppressing the demonstrations.

“We will continue to speak out against attempts to normalize diplomatic or economic relations with the Assad regime.”

Other US leaders addressing the conference were Sen. Ted Cruz and former senators Kelly Ann Ayotte and Joe Lieberman.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen was unable to attend, and sent a letter of support that was read to attendees.