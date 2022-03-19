You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Investment Ministry partners with Amazon to support SMEs

Saudi Investment Ministry partners with Amazon to support SMEs

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih oversees an MoU signing ceremony with Amazon. SPA
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih oversees an MoU signing ceremony with Amazon. SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/62t8h

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Investment Ministry partners with Amazon to support SMEs

Saudi Investment Ministry partners with Amazon to support SMEs
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with Amazon Saudi Arabia, to support small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih oversaw the signing ceremony at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh. Under the agreement, the ministry and Amazon will form a joint committee that will meet twice a month to “explore reforms across a range of areas including development of skills, technology and infrastructure, supporting knowledge and trust in online shopping and e-payments, and working with relevant public sector entities to produce and deliver support and incentive programs to accelerate the growth and adoption of investments in digital services and e-commerce.”
Al-Falih said the partnership will open growth opportunities for SMEs and create job opportunities across the Kingdom.
“We will learn from Amazon’s global practices and leverage its talents and expertise to bring world-class innovation and sustainable investment practices to the Kingdom.
“One of our objectives at the ministry is to create long-lasting partnerships with leading international organizations that will provide the local market with economic value and global expertise,” said Al-Falih.
Ronaldo Mouchawar, Amazon vice president for MENA, said the partnership will contribute to providing customers with a wide range of products that are based on the latest technologies and artificial intelligence.
In addition, the deal will help create better tools for local sellers to develop their business through overcoming challenges and benefiting from the great growth opportunities in the Kingdom, Mouchawar said.
He stressed that Amazon’s commitment to the Kingdom will contribute to accelerating the digital economic growth.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SMEs Amazon

SADAFCO eyes market domination with launch of $34m ice cream factory in Jeddah

SADAFCO eyes market domination with launch of $34m ice cream factory in Jeddah
Updated 6 sec ago
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL

SADAFCO eyes market domination with launch of $34m ice cream factory in Jeddah

SADAFCO eyes market domination with launch of $34m ice cream factory in Jeddah
  • Company plans to increase number of Saudi female workers in new facility to 50 percent by end 2022, says official
Updated 6 sec ago
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL

RIYADH: Intending to increase its share in the Kingdom’s ice cream market, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., SADAFCO, has established an ice cream factory worth SR130 million ($34 million) in Jeddah.

With a 28 percent market share, the company seeks to dominate the ice cream sector in the Kingdom and the new facility aims to raise its production capacity to achieve the goal.

“Ice cream is a high margin profitable business for SADAFO,” Umar Farrukh, business head - frozen at SADAFO told Arab News.

The company reported a decline in profit during the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2021, attributed to lower sales volumes due to the pandemic, an increase in the value-added tax from 5 to 15 percent, and higher material and logistics costs.

The ice cream business of the company, however, performed very well contributing to 17 percent of the company’s total annual turnover, Farrukh said at the inauguration ceremony of the Jeddah factory.

The official was upbeat about the company’s ice cream business saying it will continue to “support the company in making profits.”

The 19,800-square-meter factory has already become operational in the coastal city of the Kingdom.

“We can run any line, all of our distribution of ice cream in Saudi Arabia and outside is happening from this factory as we speak,” Farrukh told Arab News. 

SADAFCO now has a frozen warehouse capacity of 6,000 pallets, doubling its mixing and pasteurization capacities.

“The same products which were being produced in the previous line can be run on this new line three to five times faster,” said the official.

Talking about the company’s plans, he said the consumers will soon be able to enjoy new products that were previously unavailable in the Kingdom.

 “We have the room to produce exciting new products for consumers.”

With the new facility, Farrukh is optimistic about the company capturing more market share in the Kingdom. “We aspire to become a dominant leader in the category, especially with the new capacity being unlocked,” he added. 

Farrukh said with the increased capacity, the company seeks to explore new markets outside the Kingdom as well.

The Jeddah plant today has around 150 employees and out of the total 45 percent of these roles are filled by Saudi females. The company plans to increase the ratio of Saudi female workers to 50 percent by the end of the year.

According to Farrukh, the snacks industry in Saudi Arabia is worth about SR6 billion. “Ice cream makes a very small part of that,” he said. 

“Ice cream products in the Kingdom have a very low per capita consumption compared to the global market and a very low freezer per capita versus the developed world,” which indicates the growth opportunities present in the sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food sector

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports near 7 million bpd in January: JODI

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports near 7 million bpd in January: JODI
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports near 7 million bpd in January: JODI

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports near 7 million bpd in January: JODI
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s January crude oil exports grew by 59,000 barrels per day to 6.996 million bpd, according to data issued by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative, also known as JODI.
JODI statistics revealed that in January the Kingdom’s exports of crude oil rose by 0.9 percent from 6.937 million bpd in December.
January exports figure is the highest since April 2020 — when it marked an all-time spike in exports to 10.237 million bpd — but still lower compared to the 2020 daily average of 7.037 million bpd.

Production
Crude oil production grew by 123,000 bpd in the month to 10.145 million bpd. This translates to a 1.2 percent growth from 10.022 million bpd in December.
January also marked a substantial increase in the direct use of crude oil — such as oil burning for electricity generation. The direct use grew to 402,000 bpd from 318,000 bpd in December and 269,000 bpd in the same month of 2021.

Stocks
Stocks of crude oil decreased to 133.742 million barrels which translates to a decline of 0.7 percent month-on-month as well as a decline of 2.5 percent year-on-year.
As for oil products, the intake of crude oil in the Kingdom’s refineries in January grew to 2.777 million bpd, reflecting growth rates of 3.1 percent and 18.5 percent on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively.

Refinery output

Refinery output also increased in January to 2.802 million bpd, which translates to 0.6 percent growth compared to December. At the same time, it marks a significant increase of 17.5 percent compared to January 2021.
 Exports of oil products fell 15.2 percent to 1.416 million bpd in January. The figure is still 21 percent higher than it was in the same month a year ago.
Both diesel oil output and exports fell 7 percent and 19.7 percent, respectively. The output of motor and aviation gasoline increased 4.3 percent month-on-month but its exports saw a monthly decline of 16.4 percent.
For fuel oil, both output and exports witnessed monthly growth rates of 5.6 percent and 38 percent, respectively.
The Kingdom’s total stocks of oil products grew 3 percent to 101.700 million barrels in January. The January stock figure is 4.7 percent higher compared to the same month of 2021, data from JODI reveal.     
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia crude Oil exports Consumption

Turkish food delivery startup Getir achieves ‘decacorn’ status

Getir offers thousands of items for rapid delivery to customers. The app used has been downloaded around 40 million times globally, and the company now facilitates approximately 1 million orders every day. (Getir)
Getir offers thousands of items for rapid delivery to customers. The app used has been downloaded around 40 million times globally, and the company now facilitates approximately 1 million orders every day. (Getir)
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Turkish food delivery startup Getir achieves ‘decacorn’ status

Getir offers thousands of items for rapid delivery to customers. The app used has been downloaded around 40 million times globally, and the company now facilitates approximately 1 million orders every day. (Getir)
  • Latest funding round saw UAE sovereign wealth fund invest $768 million in Getir
  • Rapid delivery space is highly competitive, lucrative market
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Emirati investment in Turkish rapid delivery service Getir has helped boost the company’s value to $11.8 billion.

Backers led by Mubadala Investment Co., the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund, invested $768 million in Getir’s latest fundraising round.

More than $2 billion has now been invested in Getir, and the firm’s valuation puts it in the coveted club of startups worth in excess of $10 billion.

When news broke of its latest funding round success, Getir said that it had achieved “decacorn” status — a play on the word unicorn used to describe startups valued at more than $1 billion.

Getir offers thousands of items for rapid delivery to customers. The app used has been downloaded around 40 million times globally, and the company now facilitates approximately 1 million orders every day.

Delivery services such as Getir rely on so-called dark stores, which are centrally located but inaccessible stores used to facilitate quick deliveries.

Getir was founded in 2015 by Nazim Salur, 60, a Turkish entrepreneur. It operates in all 81 cities in Turkey and has expanded into 48 cities across Europe and the US.

The latest valuation means the company is now worth more than Sainsbury’s, the UK’s second-largest supermarket, despite Getir bringing in just a fraction of the profit generated by the groceries chain.

Many services similar to Getir and others in the space are currently loss-making, but the companies and their venture fund backers are seeking to expand rapidly and consolidate market share in what is a fast-growing industry: The very speedy delivery of any and all items.

Getir recently purchased British competitor Weezy, in the process acquiring its dark stores throughout the UK to use for its deliveries.

Jamie Blewitt, co-head of private growth capital at finnCap Group, the investment bank, told The Times that Getir’s bumper valuation was “clearly a testament to the consumer adoption that Getir is seeing with what is still a relatively new business model and trend.”

He said: “The new investors coming on board should give them that extra firepower needed to win in the increasingly competitive market and expand further afield. The market is ripe for consolidation, so no doubt this capital will give them additional options.”

The Mubadala Investment Co. is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world and owns significant parts of major companies such as Ferrari, microchip manufacturer AMD, and asset manager the Carlyle Group.

Ibrahim Ajami, head of ventures and growth at Mubadala, said: “Groceries represent one of the largest offline to online opportunities globally, led by fast-changing consumer habits which have accelerated online purchasing adoption.

“We believe Getir will continue to prove to be an industry leader as it expands into new categories and geographies. We remain impressed by management’s ability to enter new markets whilst providing an exceptional customer experience,” he added.

Topics: business economy startups Turkey

Related

UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round
Business & Economy
UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round
Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022

Oil heads for weekly loss as prices stay above $100 a barrel

Oil heads for weekly loss as prices stay above $100 a barrel
Updated 18 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Oil heads for weekly loss as prices stay above $100 a barrel

Oil heads for weekly loss as prices stay above $100 a barrel
Updated 18 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Oil prices were headed for a second weekly loss but remained above $100 a barrel in a week that saw values swing $16 amid turbulence from the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude was little changed at $106.78 a barrel at 5:04 p.m. Riyadh time after surging almost 9 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage advance since the mid-2020s. US benchmark WTI rose 0.5 percent to $103.53 after an 8 percent gain on Thursday.

Both contracts were set to close the week more than 5 percent lower after hitting 14-year highs less than two weeks ago.

Continued hostilities in Ukraine have seen traders trying to avoid Russian crude, triggering supply concerns, while shutdowns in China amid a surge in COVID-19 cases are threatening the demand picture.

The possibility of extra barrels from Iran as nuclear proliferation talks make fitful progress has added to volatility.

Russia said it was yet to reach a cease-fire agreement with Ukraine following four days of talks as it continued to pummel major cities across the country.

“President Putin appears unwilling to end hostilities. This should ensure that the energy complex remains well supported with plenty of scope for further volatility,” said PVM oil market analyst Stephen Brennock.

Prices were also supported by reports that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, undershot their production targets by an even greater margin in January.

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 136 percent in February from 129 percent in January, two sources from the producer group told Reuters.

A high compliance rate indicates that the group is producing below its output targets as several members struggle to raise output as OPEC+ gradually unwinds its production cuts.

The International Energy Agency this week said OPEC+ was producing 1.1 million fewer barrels per day (bpd) than its March target.

Several major consuming nations, including the United States, have called on OPEC+ to raise its output at a faster rate, particularly as Western sanctions are expected to curtail Russia’s production.

Lower-than-planned production is hurting energy reserves. Consultancy FGE said on-land product stocks at key countries are 39.9 million barrels lower for this time of the year relative to the 2017-2019 average.

Europe’s willingness to curtail its dependence on Russian energy appeared to be firming on Friday as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock indicated that her country should consider imposing an oil embargo on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

In a security policy speech Friday, she said it was important to take a stance and not remain silent due to economic or energy dependency.

“Even if it’s difficult, including on questions now with regard to oil or other embargoes,” said Baerbock.

Germany receives about a third of its oil from Russia and half of its coal and natural gas.

Topics: Oil Russia Ukraine oil prices

Related

Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall
Business & Economy
Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

US, Russia step up crypto war; Facebook sued: Crypto Moves

US, Russia step up crypto war; Facebook sued: Crypto Moves
Updated 18 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

US, Russia step up crypto war; Facebook sued: Crypto Moves

US, Russia step up crypto war; Facebook sued: Crypto Moves
Updated 18 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

US Democrats introduced a bill aiming to curb Russian crypto use and Russia’s central bank gave Sberbank a license to issue and exchange digital assets as the two nations continued to try and outmaneuver each other over the war in Ukraine.

US senators put forward a plan that would enable the president to penalize foreign cryptocurrency firms doing business with sanctioned Russian entities, stopping them from carrying out transactions with US customers.

The Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Act is led by Senator Elizabeth Warren and co-sponsored by 10 other Democrats, including Senators Mark Warner and Jon Tester.

The move increases pressure on cryptocurrency exchanges that may be used by sanctioned Russians to move money. Exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase, have said they have robust systems in place to ensure they comply with US sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “and his cronies can move, store and hide their wealth using cryptocurrencies, potentially allowing them to evade the historic economic sanctions the US and its partners across the world have levied in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Warren said in a statement.

Biden administration officials have said they do not believe Russia could use cryptocurrencies to completely evade sanctions, citing the lack of liquidity in crypto markets to facilitate high-volume transactions.

Russia’s central bank on Thursday said it had given Sberbank, the country’s biggest lender, a license to issue and exchange digital financial assets, a move that may open new opportunities for the bank as it seeks to blunt the effect of Western sanctions.

The move represents a major turnaround for the Russian central bank, which has previously advocated a complete ban on trading and mining. It has clashed with the finance ministry, which would rather regulate crypto assets in Russia.

Sberbank, which has said it is working on launching its own cryptocurrency, was listed on the central bank’s register, along with financial ecosystem Lighthouse, giving the two companies the ability to issue digital assets and exchange them on their platforms.

Sberbank said it would use blockchain technology that guarantees the safety of digital transactions and would allow companies to issue their own digital assets, purchase those issued within Sberbank’s system and make other transactions.

Sberbank CEO German Gref in late 2020 said the bank was working with JPMorgan to launch its own cryptocurrency, called Sbercoin, but it has yet to launch.

Australia v Meta

Elsewhere, the Australian competition watchdog is taking action against Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, alleging it knowingly hosted misleading cryptocurrency investment ads.

Facebook did not take action swiftly enough after becoming aware that the ads featuring prominent Australian public figures were scams, said the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, which is seeking declarations, injunctions, penalties, costs and other orders.

“We allege that the technology of Meta enabled these ads to be targeted to users most likely to engage with the ads,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said. “Meta assured its users it would detect and prevent spam and promote safety on Facebook, but it failed to prevent the publication of other similar celebrity endorsement cryptocurrency scam ads.”

Crypto Trading

Bitcoin declined on Friday, falling 1.5 percent to $40,376 as of 12:33 in London, according to CoinDesk prices. Ethereum rose 0.2 percent to $2,803.

Topics: Russia Ukraine cryptocurrency Meta Binance bitcoin

Related

Bitcoin and Ethereum recover from fall after Fed rate hike: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
Bitcoin and Ethereum recover from fall after Fed rate hike: Crypto Moves

Latest updates

Saudi Investment Ministry partners with Amazon to support SMEs
Saudi Investment Ministry partners with Amazon to support SMEs
SADAFCO eyes market domination with launch of $34m ice cream factory in Jeddah
SADAFCO eyes market domination with launch of $34m ice cream factory in Jeddah
Japan, Turkey FMs coordinate Middle East and Ukraine policies
Japan, Turkey FMs coordinate Middle East and Ukraine policies
Algiers recalls Madrid envoy over W.Sahara policy change
Algiers recalls Madrid envoy over W.Sahara policy change
Saudi FM meets Ukraine envoy in Riyadh
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with the Special Envoy of the Ukrainian President Bektum Rostam in Riyadh. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.