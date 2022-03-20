You are here

Around 100 firms plan listing on Saudi stock markets: El Kuwaiz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority is considering 100 applications for initial public offerings at the Kingdom’s main market Tadawul and Nomu, the parallel market, said the authority’s chairman.

Mohamed El Kuwaiz was speaking at the Family Business Forum held at Al-Yamamah University in Riyadh on Sunday.

Highlighting the role of family businesses, he said such enterprises add value to the national economy.

Three of Egypt’s largest national banks launch an $85m fund to accelerate the fintech sector

Three of Egypt’s largest national banks launch an $85m fund to accelerate the fintech sector
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

Three of Egypt’s largest national banks launch an $85m fund to accelerate the fintech sector

Three of Egypt’s largest national banks launch an $85m fund to accelerate the fintech sector
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Three of Egypt’s largest national banks, Banque Misr, National Bank of Egypt, and Banque du Caire, have partnered with one of the leading MEA-focused venture capital firms, Global Ventures, to launch the $85 million fintech fund Nclude.
The new investment fund is aiming to accelerate the fintech sector in Egypt and help innovative startups with financial inclusion following the approval of the Central Bank of Egypt.
Four fintech startups, Khazna, Lucky, Mozare3, and Paymob, have already received funding, making them the first companies to join Nclude’s portfolio.
In addition to investing in existing startups, the fund will also be supported by venture builder, Shipyard technology, to help fintech startups to address opportunities.
Other investors in the fund include eFinance Investment Group, and Egyptian Banks Company.

Mubadala to invest $395m in UK’s CityFibre: Report 

Mubadala to invest $395m in UK’s CityFibre: Report 
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

Mubadala to invest $395m in UK’s CityFibre: Report 

Mubadala to invest $395m in UK’s CityFibre: Report 
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based sovereign investment company Mubadala has agreed to invest £300 million ($395 million) into CityFibre, Britain’s biggest independent provider of full-fiber broadband infrastructure, according to a Sky News exclusive report. 

The investment aims at accelerating the rollout of CityFibre’s full-fiber lines across the UK. 

Quoting an insider, Sky News reported that an official announcement from Mubadala or CityFibre could come as early as Monday. 

With this new investment from the Middle East, the total amount of equity raised by CityFibre in the last six months has reached $1.85 billion, touted to be the UK’s largest-ever capital raising for broadband infrastructure. 

 

Japan asks UAE to ramp up oil exports

Japan asks UAE to ramp up oil exports
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

Japan asks UAE to ramp up oil exports

Japan asks UAE to ramp up oil exports
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Japan has asked the UAE to ramp up oil exports, as major importers pressure OPEC as crude costs surge, according to Bloomberg.

Major importers are relying on OPEC to bring down prices as they hit over $100 per barrel

“I would like the UAE to contribute to the stabilization of the global crude oil market, by further supplying crude oil and securing production capacity,” Bloomberg reported, citing Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

OPEC has repelled calls from the US and Europe to scale output, claiming that the rise in demand is attributed to geopolitical tensions, rather than a mismatch between demand and supply.

This comes as OPEC members such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are committed to alliances with other producers, or OPEC+, including Russia.

OPEC+ is experiencing increases of as much as 400,000 barrels a day on a monthly basis, signaling a lingering surge in costs.

Barrick Gold, Pakistan to restart the Reko Diq project, waiving $11bn penalty

Barrick Gold, Pakistan to restart the Reko Diq project, waiving $11bn penalty
Getty Images
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

Barrick Gold, Pakistan to restart the Reko Diq project, waiving $11bn penalty

Barrick Gold, Pakistan to restart the Reko Diq project, waiving $11bn penalty
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Canada-based mining company Barrick Gold Corporation and Pakistan have agreed to restart the Reko Diq project in the country’s Balochistan province, waiving an $11 billion penalty against the South Asian country. 

The project, one of the region’s largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, was suspended in 2011 due to a dispute over the legality of its licensing process, the company said in a statement. 

The mining company and Pakistan stakeholders will each hold 50 percent of the project. 

Barrick will be the operator of the project, which will be offered a mining lease, exploration licence, surface rights and a mineral deal, stabilizing the fiscal regime applicable to the project for a specified period. 

“In addition to local employment and skills development, local procurement, infrastructure upgrades and improved medical and education systems, Reko Diq could also be the springboard for further exploration and other mineral discoveries along the highly prospective Tethyan Metallogenic Belt,” Barrick’s CEO, Mark Bristow, said. 

The deal will also bring $10 billion in investment in Pakistan, Reuters reported, citing the finance minister, Shaukat Tarin. 

Saudi insurer Allianz Saudi Fransi back into profit in 2021

Saudi insurer Allianz Saudi Fransi back into profit in 2021
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi insurer Allianz Saudi Fransi back into profit in 2021

Saudi insurer Allianz Saudi Fransi back into profit in 2021
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. swung from losses into a profit in 2021, after a fall in net claims.
The Saudi-based firm turned a loss of SR17.6 million ($4.7 million) in 2020 into a profit, before Zakat, of SR16.5 million in its annual financial results, according to a bourse filing.
The result was mainly due to a decline of 19.8 percent in net claims and other benefits, along with a 14.3 percent decline in general and administrative expenses.
Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. has been in business since 2007.

