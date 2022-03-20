ThePlace: Rock Art in Al-Ghada, a memory of ancient civilizations in the Arabian Peninsula

Rock art in Ghada, Unaizah governorate, has always attracted local residents as a tourist destination. It is located amid golden sands within Ghada Park on the southwestern side of the governorate, about 21 kilometers away on the so-called Dhala Road.
Explorers have discovered that the rock art, which is featured on rectangular black mound about one kilometer long extending from east to west, dates back to the ancient period. It includes both animal and human elements. Petrified wood was also used for carving, and explorers have found part of a column one meter long with a 42-centimeter diameter.
The site of the rock art is protected by a fence under the permanent control of the Heritage Authority.
The authority said that the site in Ghada Park is an “archaeological spatial memory of ancient civilizations” that documented their history and experiences in the Arabian Peninsula.
Updated 21 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
Updated 21 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Designers are “flourishing” in the Kingdom amid a “cultural renaissance” of creativity, Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja has said.
The well-known fashion figure was speaking at Huna Takhassusi, a creative hub in Riyadh, at a talk titled “Building a fashion brand in an ever-changing Kingdom.”
Khoja, of the ready-to-wear luxury label HINDAMME, said that doors have been traditionally closed to Saudi creatives in the past, but are now opening up.
“Saudi Arabia has mainly been addressed in relation to its purchasing power, but rarely for its creativity, and this is now changing,” he said.
“We’re fortunate to be living in such an opportune time in Saudi Arabia that truly feels like a cultural renaissance.
“So many incredible initiatives and projects are starting to flourish, and we’re now really seeing all the inspiring creative potential of the Kingdom and region increasingly taking place.”

The session was moderated by influential creative consultant Anum Bashir, better known by her social handle, Desert Mannequin.
Khoja stressed that a historical lack of manufacturing capability in the Kingdom is “now being increasingly addressed” through the help of buyers and retailers who “invest in our local designers.”
He noted the importance of opening communication channels and creating collaborations that are meaningful and authentic.
Khoja is inspired by telling stories through wearable works of art, resulting in a luxe and contemporary approach to ready-to-wear clothing that is inspired by the concept of “East meets West” and his own experiences.
His designs often blend elements of Saudi heritage, with his debut collection integrating contemporary interpretations of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri patterns. He also combines his love of contemporary art, film and music into high fashion-influenced pieces. Some of his clothes, due to their cultural and historical significance, have been collected by prestigious institutions such as the Victoria & Albert Museum in the UK and the National Museum of World Cultures in the Netherlands.
More recently, he has expanded into creating furniture and collectible objects, with his first client being Emaar’s soon-to-be-launched hotel in Obhur, Jeddah.
He said at the event: “I often utilize fashion as medium to tell a story and I’m fortunate enough that some of these pieces were considered to be worthy enough to be collected and exhibited by museums.”
Khoja added that he is “confident and envisions an extremely bright future for the Saudi and regional design industry. I feel that we will probably achieve our anticipated goals quicker than we imagine.
“My hope is that we have a more established framework that allows designers to thrive, and more structure that will help designers know how to start and how to progress, and grow both creatively and businesswise.”
Bashir told Arab News: “I’m here to help be a component of change and togetherness through my consulting work. I’d love to play a part in helping to foster a robust creative community by also strengthening individual brands and people. Together, we’re actually far more capable of achieving bigger things via collaborative experiences.
“We’re all about community and engagement, so that’s why it is such a pleasure to align with the Huna Takhassusi team. By creating these sessions, we want to facilitate discussions of all kinds and help push initiatives further.”
Updated 21 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture is hosting an event to let the Kingdom’s youth interact with the customs and traditions of the Bedouin across the Arabian Peninsula.
“The Sadu Tale” is running from March 16-20 at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
Sadu, a traditional embroidered Bedouin fabric weaved from camel hair, goat hair, or sheep’s wool, is a common feature in traditional clothing across the Arabian Peninsula.
It is also used in the construction of the Bait Al-Sha’ir, the Bedouin tent which protects those inside from the heat of the sun and the cold of the desert.
Raef Bukhari took part in the exhibition with his family business, Desert Designs, bringing along home pieces like couches and chairs made in the Al-Sadu style.
“All the Sadu that we use is natural from camels hair and sheep wool. We implement them in the pieces in a modern way. Before Sadu became a trend, it was always our style in Desert Design to mix different kinds of Sadu together in one piece.”
The unique exhibition features a variety of activities that emphasize Sadu and its ties to the Kingdom’s history — from its beginnings to its UNESCO designation as containing intangible cultural heritage.
When entering the event, visitors will find hologram arts explaining that Sadu is known in countries as wide-ranging as Mali, India, UAE, Romania and Mexico.
There are five main sections in the exhibition: Sadu Across Continents, Sadu Weaving Exhibition, Art Exhibitions, Sadu Fashion Exhibition and Saudi Sadu in the Eye of the World.
There are also accompanying events from Saudi designers, with craftsmen and musicians taking part to create a culturally enriching experience for visitors.
Lujain Al-Zuaby, a fashion designer who took part in the event, said: “This event tells everything about our business. We make leather pieces mixed with Sadu art and what is amazing is that you are carrying a piece of art that was there for 300 years.”
Umm Fahad, a Sadu craftswoman at the exhibition who makes handbags, belts and wall pieces, also took part in Dubai Expo 2020, and said that the Ministry of Culture supported her “financially and morally.”
She said: “I started knitting when I was 13 years old with my mother, and in our time it was a necessity because we needed this craft to make tents and Bait Al-Sha’ir. We bring sheep wool and we color it to make amazing shapes.”
The exhibition also features a corner for children, who can take part in “The Legacy of Generations,” an interactive educational game.
The Kingdom is hosting cultural events to preserve heritage and customs. Recent efforts include Founding Day, Diriyah events, the Made in Saudi Expo and the AlUla Design Award.
Updated 20 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The 2022 Saudi Cup has been recognized with a Guinness World Record for holding the largest prize fund in the world for a single horse race, coming in at $20 million.
“We are happy with this achievement and I would like to stress that the successive achievements of the club would not have been possible without the constant support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman,” Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, the CEO of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said.
During the award ceremony on Saturday, the club was recognized by the Guinness World Records for the race held on Feb. 26 at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh.
Al-Olayan received the award from Ahmed Bujairi, official judge of the Guinness World Records.
“I would like to extend my thanks to Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, for his constant guidance to me and my colleagues in the club, and I also congratulate all my colleagues in the club for their great efforts in achieving all the achievements of the club,”Al-Olayan said.
The 2022 Saudi Cup featured 240 horses from 16 countries that competed for a total of $35.1 million.
Prince Saud bin Salman Abdul Aziz’s horse, Emblem Road, came in first and took home the $20 million purse.
The previous award holder for the world’s largest prize fund for a single horse race was the Dubai World Cup held at the Meydan Racecourse in March 2010.
“We are very pleased with the club’s successive achievements. There is no doubt that everyone appreciates the great status of the Guinness World Records with its great history. We want to tell the world that we have a lot in Saudi Arabia to offer to serve the whole world, and that what happened in horse racing is a success added to the successes of Saudi Arabia,” Al-Olayan said.
“On myself and my colleague’s behalf, we extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to our leadership for the generous and continuous support that equestrian sport finds. The club is working under the leadership and directives of Prince Bandar ... and we still aspire for more under the directives of His Highness, me and the rest of my colleagues at the club, whom I congratulate on this award and thank for their efforts.
“(The record) was a signal to us that we are on the right path, but the journey is still long and we are always challenging ourselves to provide the best in what we are heading toward. You may notice the upward development in the Saudi Cup between 2020 and 2022 at all levels, and this means that we are determined to continue achieving success.
“We see Saudi Arabia succeed in several areas, whether it is the economy or culture,” he continued. “We just want the world to see the true picture of Saudi Arabia as it is; on the other hand, we need to put together an international race that is able to attract people from across the world. What makes us very happy is that we see this reflected in the rest of the jockey club season, which is now being influenced a lot by what is happening in the Saudi Cup, which means upgrading the whole race experience.”
Updated 21 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi
Updated 21 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The Saudi Data and AI Authority has released a data and artificial intelligence glossary of key technical terms in Arabic in an effort to promote language unity in the region’s technology industry.
The rapid pace of change in the data and artificial intelligence industry means new methods and techniques are being discovered regularly. Even outside the Arab world, there is a lack of agreement over definitions for AI and Data science concepts.
The SDAIA teamed up with the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language to create the glossary, which can be used as a standard reference both locally and internationally.

“The work of creating the glossary followed a methodology consisting of stages that started with collecting terms and definitions from reliable sources according to specific criteria, then translating the terms and definitions from English to Arabic. After that, we reviewed the technical accuracy of the definitions, and ensured the linguistic correctness of these terms and definitions,” Majid Al-Shehry, project manager of the glossary, told Arab News.
Using simplified scientific language, the SDAIA hopes the glossary will become an essential reference for understanding common terms in the fields of data and AI.
“This glossary will help data scientists, AI practitioners, researchers, technical writers, college students, media professionals and those interested in the field,” Al-Shehry added.
In line with Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision objectives, SDAIA, an authority mandated to drive the national data and AI agenda, is working to enrich the Arabic language by unifying concepts and terms, aiming to position Saudi as a global leader in the elite league of data-driven economies.
SDAIA has highlighted some challenges facing the sector, such as the lack of specialized Arabic sources, translations agreed upon by experts and specialists, and the lack of agreed global standards in defining data and AI terms.
“We are considering adding more terms, and we are open to collaborating with others to incorporate more languages,” Al-Shehry said.
The glossary was published on the SDAIA website on March 19.
Updated 20 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
Updated 20 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The GCC is developing a joint mechanism for women’s issues, secretary-general Nayef Al-Hajraf has said.
It comes as Saudi Arabia exceeded its 2030 target for the female labor market participation rate.
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that the Saudi women’s labor market participation rate has risen to more than 32 percent, exceeding the 30 percent target.
During the inauguration on Sunday of the “Gulf Women: Leadership for a Sustainable Tomorrow” forum, Al-Rajhi said that the Kingdom’s achievements in women’s empowerment resulted from a “comprehensive policy and methodology.”
GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf said that the body was in the process of organizing a virtual roundtable to develop a vision for a joint action mechanism among GCC countries on women’s issues in the region.
The two-day virtual forum aims to shed light on Gulf women’s participation in priority issues and exchange experiences among GCC states to achieve common goals. It also aims to achieve coordination, integration and interdependence in women’s empowerment among GCC states.
The forum features three main sessions, the first of which focused on the role of Gulf women in environmental sustainability.
It and was attended by Hala Al-Tuwaijri, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council in Saudi Arabia; Dr. Sabah Al-Junaid, professor of geographic information systems at Arabian Gulf University; Dr. Thuraya Said, assistant director-general for Nature Conservation at Oman’s Environment Ministry; and Najat Al-Abdullah, director of the Family Affairs Department at Qatar’s Ministry of Social Development and Family.
The second session is titled “Gulf Women and Economic Empowerment,” while the third will cover the role of Gulf women in security cooperation.
Al-Tuwaijri said that the Kingdom is achieving the highest level of women’s participation and rights in the region, adding that GCC countries are among those economically empowering women at the fastest pace.
Hoda D. Al-Dulaijan, vice dean of Graduate Studies at King Faisal University, told Arab News that sustainable development standards are a framework for agreement among UN member states. She said that gender equality and equal opportunities for men and women in civil societies are important standards to uphold.
“I took the initiative to support and encourage Gulf women in the journey of empowerment in society by preparing a vision of development goals and procedural enablers to be ahead of the competition with men in international competitions to achieve societal achievements,” she added.
She said that the strengthening of the educational system is leading Gulf women to venture into new fields, whether in higher education, scientific research, manufacturing, innovation or finance.
Al-Dulaijan added that Gulf women “managed to participate in the development of the labor market in a short period of time in terms of supply and demand.
“Women have achieved efficiency in the public and private sectors with Gulf capital, practical initiatives and strategic experiences, which helped women play more energetic and pivotal roles in Gulf societies while preserving national identity, traditions and social norms.”