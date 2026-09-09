RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed a decision by the UN’s nuclear watchdog to end an investigation into historical, Assad-era secret nuclear projects in Syria. On Wednesday, the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency unanimously adopted a resolution that wrapped up an investigation dating back to 2011 that found Syria, under the regime of its former president, Bashar Assad, to be in noncompliance with its nonproliferation obligations after failing to declare nuclear activities. The resolution was submitted to the agency for a vote by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Morocco. The Saudi Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for all efforts to enhance Syria’s security, stability and sovereignty, and for its national institutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision “represents an important diplomatic and legal achievement for Syria” after the new, transitional authorities in the country took the initiative by disclosing the nuclear activity, sites and materials discovered after the Assad regime fell in December 2024 in the face of an opposition offensive after almost 14 years of civil war. It added that the new authorities in Syria had adopted a policy of transparency, cooperation and respect for international obligations, in contrast to the “policies of concealment, denial and evasion” under Assad, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported. The new authorities led IAEA inspectors to key nuclear sites, including one in Deir Ezzor where a near-complete nuclear reactor had been built in secret, but was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in 2007. Rafael Grossi, the agency’s director general, said on Monday it was “obvious that the previous government was pursuing a number of clandestine” activities. He commended the new government for its “courageous decision” to report previously undisclosed sites.