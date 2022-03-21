You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

At least six dead in overnight bombing of Kyiv mall

At least six dead in overnight bombing of Kyiv mall
Firefighters search the debris of a shopping center following Russian shelling in Kyiv. (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Press Service via AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

At least six dead in overnight bombing of Kyiv mall

At least six dead in overnight bombing of Kyiv mall
  • The burnt-out mall was still smoking on Monday morning
  • Kyiv has been hit by a series of strikes over the past week
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: At least six people were killed in the overnight bombing of a shopping center in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, an AFP journalist said Monday, with rescuers combing the wreckage for other victims.
Six bodies were laid out in front of the Retroville shopping mall in the northwest of Kyiv, according to the journalist.
The 10-story building was hit by a powerful blast that pulverized vehicles in its car park and left a crater several meters (yards) wide.
The burnt-out mall was still smoking on Monday morning. All of its south side had been destroyed, as well as a fitness center in its car park.
Twisted bits of metal and other debris were strewn across the area for hundreds of meters, as firefighters and soldiers searched the devastation for victims.
In the night, AFP journalists said a huge blast shook the city and fires could be seen blazing in the mall.
“Enemy shelling” had caused fires on several floors and set several cars ablaze, emergency services said on Facebook.
They released security camera footage showing a massive explosion and a mushroom cloud, followed by a series of smaller blasts.
Firefighters pulled at least one man covered in dust from the twisted debris, according to more video released by the emergency services.
Soldiers cordoned off the site and told journalists to move back, warning of danger from unexploded munitions without elaborating further.
Neighbours in a housing block whose windows were shattered by the blast said they had seen a mobile rocket launcher near the mall for several days previously.
Kyiv has been hit by a series of strikes over the past week, with one on an apartment block earlier Sunday wounding five people.
Russia’s advance on Kyiv has however largely stalled. Moscow’s forces engage in sporadic fighting to the northwest and east but have barely moved for two weeks.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

France's COVID-19 infections spike week-on-week following easing of restrictions

France’s COVID-19 infections spike week-on-week following easing of restrictions
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

France’s COVID-19 infections spike week-on-week following easing of restrictions

France’s COVID-19 infections spike week-on-week following easing of restrictions
  • 7-day moving average now at 89,002, compared with just over 60,000 average new cases one week earlier
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
PARIS: France reported an average of close to 90,000 new coronavirus infections over the last seven days, marking a 36 percent rise from one week ago when most COVID-19 health protocol measures were lifted by the government just ahead of the country’s elections.
New cases over the previous 24 hours published on Sunday stood at 81,283, pushing a 7-day moving average to 89,002, compared with just over 60,000 average new cases one week earlier. The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants also reached their highest value level since Feb. 18.
The government of French President Emmanuel Macron, who will stand for re-election in less than three weeks time followed by legislative elections later this year, decided to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on March 14, citing a positive trend.
This means people in France no longer have to wear COVID-19 face masks indoors, except for public transport, hospitals and other medical facilities. The government also lifted its COVID-19 vaccine pass requirement in places such as bars and cinemas.
New hospital admissions — seen as a key indicator by France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran — decreased by only 1.7 percent week-on-week, the slowest decline since early February, potentially indicating a reversal of the previous trends.
The recent rise in new infections was particularly strong in France’s eastern Alsace region, one of the zones that suffered most during the start of the pandemic, where authorities recorded well over 1,000 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
In Germany, new cases have also risen in recent days, reaching a new record of around 220,000 average new cases over the last 7 days, according to data compiled by the Robert-Koch-Institut.

US President Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis: White House

US President Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis: White House
Updated 21 March 2022
AFP

US President Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis: White House

US President Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis: White House
  • Biden’s trip will come after a visit to Belgium to meet with leaders from NATO, the G7 and the EU
Updated 21 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Sunday.
“The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
The statement added that Biden’s trip will come after a visit to Belgium to meet with leaders from NATO, the G7 and the European Union.
“The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Psaki said of Biden’s trip to Europe.
“But there are no plans to travel into Ukraine,” she added.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, along with the Czech and Slovenian prime ministers, traveled to Kyiv to visit the besieged capital last week after Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbor last month.
US Vice President Kamala Harris also met with Duda in Warsaw earlier this month, with both condemning Russia’s military action, especially against civilians.
That meeting came shortly after the United States rejected a Polish offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US air base — an offer which caught US officials off guard — saying the proposal raised “serious concerns” for the entire NATO alliance.
The United Nations has estimated around 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, with roughly one-third of them going abroad, mostly to Poland.

Topics: US Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April

Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April
Updated 21 March 2022
AFP

Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April

Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April
  • US, Britain, France and Australia among the nine countries on the list
Updated 21 March 2022
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will resume international flights from nine countries including the United States and Britain in April, city leader Carrie Lam said Monday.

After the highly transmissible omicron variant emerged in January, authorities quickly put in place flight bans from eight countries deemed high-risk — including the United States, Britain, France and India — and in February added a ninth, Nepal.

But infections climbed rapidly within the finance hub despite tightening social distancing measures, and in three months Hong Kong recorded more than a million cases and 5,600 deaths.

“The circuit-breaker ... is inopportune now,” she said during a press conference.

“The epidemic situations in those countries are not worse than Hong Kong’s, and most arrivals did not have serious symptoms. To extend the circuit-breaker will add to concerns and anxieties of Hong Kong residents stranded there.”

Lam’s administration has been pummeled for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, for putting out unclear messages about proposed mass testing and lockdown measures.

Fear of being caught in a sudden lockdown fueled panic — causing residents to strip supermarket shelves bare — and led to a record high exodus of both foreign and local residents.

By mid-March, Hong Kong recorded a net outflow of more than 134,000 people leaving the city.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks

EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks
Updated 21 March 2022
Reuters

EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks

EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks
  • Biden due for EU, NATO, G7 summits Thursday in Brussels
  • EU has sanctioned 685 Russians, Belarusians in March
Updated 21 March 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with US President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West’s response to Moscow.
Seeking to force a military withdrawal from Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the EU — along with Western allies — has already imposed a panoply of punishing sanctions including a freezing of the assets of the Russian central bank.
“We are working on a fifth round of sanctions and many new names are being proposed,” a senior EU diplomat said on condition of anonymity because the discussions are not public.
EU governments will take up the discussion among foreign ministers on Monday, before Biden arrives in Brussels on Thursday for summits with NATO’s 30 allies, as well as the EU and in a Group of Seven (G7) format including Japan.
The Kremlin has so far not been moved to change course in Ukraine by four rounds of EU sanctions imposed over the past three weeks, including on 685 Russians and Belarusians and on Russian finance and trade.
That leaves the bloc with the economically toughest choice of whether to target Russian oil, as the United States and Britain have done but not the 27-nation EU, given its dependence on Russian gas for energy.
Diplomats told Reuters that Baltic countries including Lithuania are pushing for an embargo as the next logical step, while Germany is warning against acting too quickly because of already high energy prices in Europe.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin has called Russia’s actions a “special operation” meant to demilitarize Ukraine and purge it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an aggressive war of choice.

France says 'no taboos' on sanctions
Moscow has warned that EU sanctions on Russian oil could prompt it to close a major gas pipeline to Europe. The EU relies on Russia for 40 percent of its gas, with Germany among the most dependent of the EU’s large economies.
Germany is also the largest EU buyer of Russian crude.
Bulgaria, which is almost completely dependent on gas supplies from Russia’s Gazprom, has said it might seek an opt-out. Bulgaria’s sole oil refinery is owned by Russia’s LUKOIL and provides over 60 percent of the fuel used in the Balkan country.
All EU sanctions decisions require consensus. France, which heads the EU’s six-month presidency, will likely prove crucial.
President Emmanuel Macron has said that if the situation worsens in Ukraine — where thousands have been killed, over 5 million people have been displaced and some cities devastated by shelling — there should be no “taboos” in terms of sanctions.
“These sanctions are meant to force President Putin into a new calculation,” a French presidency official said. “Among our partners and among the countries trading with Russia, there are some who are more sensitive on the issue of oil and gas. Nevertheless, the president (has) said, there is no taboo.”
Diplomats said a Russian chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, or a heavy bombardment of the capital Kyiv, could be a trigger for an energy embargo.i

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian oil Lukoil

A green island turns red: Madagascans struggle through long drought

Tarira and her son Avoraza, 4, walk through a field covered with red sand in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
Tarira and her son Avoraza, 4, walk through a field covered with red sand in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 March 2022
Reuters

A green island turns red: Madagascans struggle through long drought

Tarira and her son Avoraza, 4, walk through a field covered with red sand in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • More than a million people in southern Madagascar currently need food handouts from the WFP, a United Nations agency
Updated 21 March 2022
Reuters

ANJEKY BEANATARA, Madagascar: With precious few trees left to slow the wind in this once fertile corner of southern Madagascar, red sand is blowing everywhere: onto fields, villages and roads, and into the eyes of children waiting for food aid parcels.
Four years of drought, the worst in decades, along with deforestation caused by people burning or cutting down trees to make charcoal or to open up land for farming, have transformed the area into a dust bowl.
“There’s nothing to harvest. That’s why we have nothing to eat and we’re starving,” said mother-of-seven Tarira, standing at a remote World Food Programme (WFP) post near Anjeky Beanatara, where children are checked for signs of malnutrition and given food.

Locals stand next to a tree in a field covered with red sand in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)

More than a million people in southern Madagascar currently need food handouts from the WFP, a United Nations agency.
Tarira had brought her four-year-old son Avoraza, who has been struggling to put on weight, to collect sachets of a peanut-based product known as Plumpy, used to treat malnourished children.
“There are seven, so there wasn’t enough food. The Plumpy wasn’t enough for him,” she said, holding Avoraza by his thin arm.
(Open https://reut.rs/3KQ90Tj to see a picture package)
Like many others in the region, Tarira and her family have sometimes been reduced to eating a type of cactus known locally as raketa, which grows wild but provides little nutritional value and gives stomach pains, she said.

A woman holds part of a dead corn plant in a field covered with red sand, in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)

The world’s fourth largest island and one of its most diverse ecosystems, with thousands of endemic species of plants and animals such as lemurs, Madagascar projects the image of a lush natural paradise. But in parts of it, such as its far southern regions, the reality on the ground has changed.
“We used to call Madagascar the green island, but sadly now it is more of a red island,” said Soja Lahimaro Tsimandilatse, governor of the southern Androy region.

PRAYING FOR RAIN
The food crisis in the south built up over a period of years and has interconnected causes including drought, deforestation, environmental damage, poverty, COVID-19 and population growth, according to local authorities and aid organizations.
With a population of 30 million, Madagascar has always known extreme weather events, but scientists say these will likely increase in frequency and severity as human-induced climate change pushes temperatures higher.

Children and their mothers sit under a tree as they wait to be examined at a children's malnutrition post run by the World Food Programme in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)

The United Nations’ IPCC climate change panel says increased aridity is already being observed in Madagascar and forecasts that droughts will increase. At the height of the food crisis in the south, the WFP warned the island was at risk of seeing “the world’s first climate change famine.”
A study by international research collective World Weather Attribution said models indicated a small shift toward more droughts caused by climate change in southern Madagascar, but said natural variability was the main cause for the second one-in-135-year dry event since 1992.
Theodore Mbainaissem, who runs WFP operations in the worst-hit areas in southern Madagascar, said once-regular weather patterns had changed beyond recognition in recent years and elders in the villages could no longer figure out the best time to plant or harvest.
Mbainaissem said that after months of intervention by the WFP, other aid organizations and the local authorities, the worst of the food crisis was over. He said rates of severe malnutrition among children had dropped from about 30 percent a few months ago to about 5 percent now.
“When you look in the villages, you see children running left and right. That wasn’t the case before,” he said.
Communities and aid groups are already trying to move past the emergency phase and focus on forward-looking projects, such as a large-scale effort in the coastal town of Faux Cap to stabilize sand dunes by planting.
But in rural areas where people live in dire poverty, some of the trends that contributed to the crisis are still present.
For recently married Felix Fitiavantsoa, 20, who was burning down a wooded area to start cultivating it, the long-term consequences of deforestation were a secondary concern.
His urgent need was to grow food to feed his young wife, and his main worry was whether it would finally rain so he could get started.
“If there’s no rain, I don’t know what we’ll do. We’ll pray to God,” he said.

Topics: Madagascar A green island turns red

