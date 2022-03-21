Contractors’ forum showcases nearly 3,000 projects worth $213bn

RIYADH: The Saudi Contractors Authority, in partnership with a number of government and private entities, launched the Future Projects Forum in Riyadh on Sunday.

It is showcasing nearly 3,000 projects worth more than SR800 billion ($213 billion). The forum aims to provide opportunities to 40 government and private entities to present their projects to contractors and those interested in the contracting sector.

Through the forum, the authority seeks to present investment opportunities available in the contracting sector.

The Future Projects Forum 2022 seeks “to deepen integration between project owners, contractors, manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders to highlight the size of opportunities and projects and what the Kingdom needs from the contracting sector, as it is the executive arm of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said Zakariya Al-Abdulqader, chairman of the board of directors of the SCA.

The SCA chief said the two-day forum indicates a boom in the Kingdom’s contracting sector.

“One of the objectives of the forum is to create an appropriate environment in which contractors of different specializations meet in order to exchange experiences and viewpoints,” Al-Abdulqader said.