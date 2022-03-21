You are here

Apple's Steve Wozniak, Netflix's Randolph to inspire entrepreneurship in Riyadh

One of the most apparent indicators of the burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom was the recent arrival of several global venture capital funds, including California’s Plug and Play Tech Center. Shutterstock
One of the most apparent indicators of the burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom was the recent arrival of several global venture capital funds, including California's Plug and Play Tech Center. Shutterstock
George Charles Darley

Apple’s Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s Randolph to inspire entrepreneurship in Riyadh

Apple’s Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s Randolph to inspire entrepreneurship in Riyadh
  Global Entrepreneurship Congress to focus on making it easier for entrepreneurs to start, scale a business
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s first CEO Marc Randolph, and a successful star cast of serial businessmen will soon be visiting Riyadh to steer entrepreneurs through the onslaught of the business and health issues that have impaired the global economy.
Called Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2022, or GEC, the event will be held between March 27 to March 30 and will focus on making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and scale a business. 
“We need entrepreneurs to help solve the world’s growing problems,” said Steve Wozniak in a GEC statement, while adding that the need to rethink how entrepreneurs could drive through the global pandemic, tackling climate change or cyber vulnerabilities.
Sharing his views, Netflix’s Mark Randolph said there is a need for entrepreneurs to come together and share their hard-earned lessons from the pandemic and connect with investors and policymakers who are critical to their success.
“Entrepreneurship is not easy. You will be told ‘no’ and that your ideas are impossible countless times,” said Randolph in a statement.
The GEC 2022 will be organized by the Washington-based Global Entrepreneurship Network, or GEN, and hosted by Monsha’at, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises.
“We believe there is a sincere and aggressive effort in the Kingdom to allow new value creation and economic growth potential from entrepreneurship and innovation to flourish,” GEN founder and serial entrepreneur Jonathan Ortmans told Arab News while explaining his choice of holding the GEC 2022 in Saudi Arabia.
One of the most apparent indicators of the burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom was the recent arrival of several global venture capital funds, including California’s Plug and Play Tech Center, the world’s largest early-stage investment fund, and another California-based early-stage investor, 500 Global.
“It’s extraordinary to see what has happened in Saudi Arabia in the last two years alone in terms of the level of sophistication of entrepreneurs and investors and also the support the ecosystem provides,” said Ortmans, while pointing to the crucial role of the Kingdom’s government in leading the economic transformation, especially the efforts of Saleh Al-Rasheed, governor of Monsha’at.
“Several years ago, Mr. Al-Rasheed joined our Startup Nations Ministerial Steering Committee, in which government actors from around the world meet to discuss regulatory issues, particularly around innovation. We are here because of him. He is the one that thought of it and was committed to it,” added Ortmans.
Al-Rasheed was equally enthusiastic about the event. “To regenerate our economies, we need to invest to unlock innovation nationally, regionally, and globally,” he said in the event’s press release. “The only place you can see how the pandemic has transformed the world’s entrepreneurial ecosystem landscape is at GEC 2022,” he added.
The GEC is held annually, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be taking place for the first time since 2020. The event will include the Startup Nations Summit and the Startup Nations Ministerial, two cabinet-level forums to discuss regulations and policy, with the theme “A New Business Plan for the Global Economy.”
Ortmans is optimistic about the broader outlook for entrepreneurship in the Kingdom. “To people in Saudi Arabia, I would say, ‘you are lucky because this is a very important moment to be in the Kingdom; there is an extraordinary commitment on behalf of everyone.”
Ortmans further added: “You have the support of the infrastructure and a critical mass of peers who genuinely believe that they are part of a new renaissance and at the beginning of an extraordinary economic revolution.
“Whether you’re a builder or backer or an enabler, it is a great time to be in the Kingdom.”

Remittances from Egyptians living abroad hit $31.5bn in 2021

Remittances from Egyptians living abroad hit $31.5bn in 2021
Updated 6 sec ago
Yassin Mohammad

Remittances from Egyptians living abroad hit $31.5bn in 2021

Remittances from Egyptians living abroad hit $31.5bn in 2021
Updated 6 sec ago
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad reached $31.5 billion in 2021 as compared to $29.6 billion in 2020.

Egypt’s Information and Decision Support Center said the remittances witnessed an unprecedented increase of 72 percent between 2015 and 2021.

It said the remittances amounted to around $26.8 billion and $18.3 billion in 2019 and 2015 respectively.

According to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the total number of Egyptians living abroad has reached around 9 million.

The data showed that the majority of Egyptians residing abroad are concentrated in the Arab countries mostly in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE.

Head of Vitol joins Aramco CEO on seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil

Head of Vitol joins Aramco CEO on seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil
Updated 20 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Head of Vitol joins Aramco CEO on seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil

Head of Vitol joins Aramco CEO on seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil
Updated 20 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

The head of Vitol, the world's largest energy trader, is joining Aramco's CEO in seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil demand.

The global energy trader’s chief executive sees oil demand in 2022 outpacing the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, with energy prices likely to remain elevated for some time.

“Twelve months ago, the worst horrors of COVID appeared to be over. As life in many societies began to get back to normal, so oil demand rebounded, with all products apart from jet fuel seeing strong growth,” CEO Russell Hardy said in a statement on Monday on the group’s 2021 results.

Hardy's comments come a day after Amin Nasser, CEO of Aramco, stating similar outlook. Nasser told reporters following the company's annual results that he sees oil demand exceeding 100 million barrels per day this year while supply is lagging behind.

“Whilst we anticipate oil demand falling in the long term, demand is likely to continue to grow for the next decade. Given limited investment in production, we expect a ‘demand gap’ to widen over the next few years,” Hardy said.

Vitol said its revenue leapt to $279 billion in 2021, from $140 billion in 2020, and it delivered 7.6 million barrels a day (mbpd) of crude oil and products last year compared with 7.1 mbpd in 2020.

Hardy said rising oil demand coupled with restrained growth in production caused stocks to draw 2 mbpd to multi-year lows, adding that physical energy markets were already tight before the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Earlier this month, oil prices soared to their highest level since 2008 as the United States and European allies discussed a Russian oil import ban over the invasion of Ukraine, raising tight supply fears.

Gas and power markets experienced unprecedented volatility in the early European autumn and December due to fears of shortages, brought about by an unseasonably cold and late spring and subsequent failure to replenish European stocks over the summer, Hardy said.

(with input from Reuters)

Saudi Arabia seeks to raise port occupancy rate to 70% by 2030: Port Authority

Saudi Arabia seeks to raise port occupancy rate to 70% by 2030: Port Authority
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia seeks to raise port occupancy rate to 70% by 2030: Port Authority

Saudi Arabia seeks to raise port occupancy rate to 70% by 2030: Port Authority
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is planning to raise its port occupancy rate to 70 percent by 2030, CNBC reported citing the head of the Saudi Ports Authority.

This comes as the transshipment rate at the Saudi ports grew by more than 35 percent in 2021, Omar bin Talal Hariri disclosed.

Goals also include increasing market share regionally by 45 percent by 2030.  To achieve this goal, the authority is working on more than 160 projects, he revealed.

Mawani also plans to have smart ports by implementing 5G technology, he said. This will help increase productivity of the current manual coastal cranes from 30 containers per hour to 38 containers per hour, he added.

These plans, he said, will also create several job opportunities for Saudis.

Ma’aden ships first ammonia consignment via new berth in Ras Al-Khair

Ma'aden ships first ammonia consignment via new berth in Ras Al-Khair
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Ma’aden ships first ammonia consignment via new berth in Ras Al-Khair

Ma’aden ships first ammonia consignment via new berth in Ras Al-Khair
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, on Monday exported its first ammonia consignment via a purpose-built new berth in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City.

The consignment was shipped on one of the four new vessels that were recently added to the company’s shipping fleet.

Ma’aden’s maritime ammonia fleet now consists of seven vessels that will leverage its ammonia shipping capacity of 2 million metric tons per year, enabling the company to meet the growing global demand.

Hassan Al-Ali, senior vice president of Ma’aden’s Phosphate and Industrial Minerals business, said: “These new ammonia vessels will strengthen Ma’aden’s logistics capabilities and enable us to best serve our customers in a timely, safe and cost-effective manner.”

“Ma’aden’s ammonia business is an integral part of our broader phosphate portfolio and expanding our ammonia fleet will help us deliver on our ambition to protect global food security by providing farmers with optimized fertilizer products to enhance crop yields.” 

Binance commits to discontinue cryptocurrency trading services in Ontario: Crypto Moves

Binance commits to discontinue cryptocurrency trading services in Ontario: Crypto Moves
Updated 21 March 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Binance commits to discontinue cryptocurrency trading services in Ontario: Crypto Moves

Binance commits to discontinue cryptocurrency trading services in Ontario: Crypto Moves
Updated 21 March 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Binance, the largest crypto exchange, has notified the Ontario Securities Commission it is committed to stopping the opening of new accounts for Ontario residents and terminating some services to comply with strict regulations.

In March 2021, the province demanded crypto-asset trading platforms make contact with the OSC to ensure the companies were complying with rules around security.

Binance reacted by withdrawing its services from Ontario in June last year, telling its users that they would need to close all active positions by December 31, 2021.

However, on December 29, Binance notified Ontario customers that it was allowed to proceed its operations there.

In new development, Binance has vowed to cease opening new Ontario accounts, stop trading in existing Ontario accounts, with exceptions to protect investors, and will wind down its businesses in certain products. 

In a letter to the OSC, Binance acknowledged that: “Regardless of the representations made to OSC workers and buyers, Ontario buyers had been capable of proceed to commerce after the restrictions had been supposedly in place.”

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 0.92 percent to $41,316 at 2:55 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,911, up by 0.31 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news

Prince Philip of Serbia and Yugoslavia says that bitcoin is freedom, noting that “we need to take the money away from the state.”

Philip added: “We need to have hard money again. We need to have good quality money that’s not subject to inflation.”

He is currently working with a global asset manager in London, according to the Royal Family of Serbia’s website.

“I work in finance,” he confirmed on a Serbian TV show.

He added: “I analyze and mainly tell clients what happens with the market, what’s going on with their portfolios, and I speak with a lot of other analysts and a lot of other portfolio managers within the company. We help to make decisions … It’s a great experience to be an analyst. I learn a lot.”

“Bitcoin is freedom, and this is something I want for everyone,” Philip said.

