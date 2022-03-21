You are here

  Financial crisis in Lebanon escalates as banks begin two-day strike

Financial crisis in Lebanon escalates as banks begin two-day strike

Financial crisis in Lebanon escalates as banks begin two-day strike
A view shows a closed branch of Bank of Beirut on the first day of a two-day banks strike in Beirut, Lebanon March 21, 2022. (Reuters)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Financial crisis in Lebanon escalates as banks begin two-day strike

Financial crisis in Lebanon escalates as banks begin two-day strike
  • Bank authorities are unhappy at the judicial decisions issued against them; meanwhile judiciary decides to prosecute central bank governor and his brother
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese banks on Monday declared a two-day strike in protest against judicial decisions issued against Fransabank, Credit Bank, Banque du Liban et d’Outre Mer, Bank of Beirut, Societe Generale, Bankmed, and Aoudi Bank.

The banks condemned the rulings as arbitrary, noting that some lawsuits filed by depositors are related to their requests to recover US dollar funds that have been withheld by the banks for more than two years.

The strike puts the banks on a collision course with the judiciary. The banks and the political elite are now awaiting the outcome of meetings between Minister of Justice Henry Khoury and the heads of the judiciary, as ordered by Prime Minister Najib Mikati based on the principle of separation or powers.

The situation was exacerbated on Monday after Judge Ghada Aoun, the public prosecutor of appeal in Mount Lebanon, ordered the temporary seizure of real estate properties belong to Rajah Salameh — the brother of Riad Salameh, the governor of the Banque du Liban — who was detained on Friday in connection with activities involving the public treasury “which was proven to have been wasted according to the preliminary investigations.”

Judge Aoun said she has now referred Rajah Salameh to prosecutors after having previously referred him to the first investigating Judge in Mount Lebanon, Nicolas Mansour.

Riad Salameh, meanwhile, on Monday failed to show up for a session during which he was scheduled to appear before a judge. As a result, Judge Aoun filed charges against him, businesswoman Anna Kozakova, and a number of companies on charges of “illicit enrichment and money laundering,” and referred the cases Mansour.

In response to the allegations against him, Riad Salameh told Reuters: “I ordered an audit and it was proven that public money was not the source of my wealth.”

Judge Aoun’s preliminary investigations were carried out in response to a lawsuit filed by activist group Rouwwad Al-Adalah, which translates as Pioneers of Justice.

The Union of Bank Employees, which supported the banks in their strike, said it hoped that “the judiciary deals objectively with the crisis with the banks, because the last judiciary decisions did not only affect the concerned banks but bypassed them to touch all the banking sector, noting that its results will be disastrous for the sector abroad.”

The political and legal debate sparked arguments about the legality and illegality of procedures and the economic effects of targeting the banks. There are fears that the banks might escalate their action, which might include an indefinite strike in protest against decisions by the judiciary in favor of depositors.

The Association Des Banques du Liban called on “political authorities to take the necessary steps to stop the legal violations against the banks, and stop the scandalous infringements of some parties, especially the judiciary, in violating the laws and continuing the arbitrary and barbaric practices that would result in a judicial chaos.”

The private banks blame the political authorities and BDL for the deposits crisis, as a result of continuing to take out loans and failing to pay them off, noting that banks continued lending money to the state despite knowing that it would not be paid back because of corruption.

The Federation of Unions of Bank Employees called for the public to be informed “about the reasons which led to the evaporation of the banks’ deposits and to the aggravation of the crisis between depositors and the banks,” and said that “successive governments continued their borrowing policies and kept on spending money without any monitoring until the country fell into the crisis.”

It also queried the role of “the Supreme Judicial Council and the Judicial Inspection Authority in monitoring the work of judges, and the extent to which some judges adhere to the principles of judicial work, especially with regards to the banking sector.”

On Monday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Lebanese pound further increased in light of the bank strike, raising fears among the public that prices will increase again. Workers in the public and private sectors and pensioners expressed anger about not being able to withdraw their salaries and pensions from the banks.

Sarkhat Al-Moudiin, which translates as Depositors Outcry, and other activists’ groups threatened “in the upcoming days to expand their efforts to determine criminal and financial responsibilities that led to the current financial crisis, in preparation to hold the politicians responsible, and in order for everyone to get what they deserve.”

Topics: Lebanon financial crisis

CAIRO: The Egyptian government has condemned the Houthis’ attack on economic and civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, describing the actions as flouting international law.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt slammed “in the strongest terms, the Houthi militia’s continuation of its despicable terrorist attacks (on) the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the latest of which was (on) economic and civil(ian) facilities at dawn on Sunday, with drones and ballistic missiles.”

The statement stressed that this was a “great escalation” and violated international law. Egypt reaffirmed its support for the Kingdom.

The attacks took place on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Houthi actions come ahead of GCC-sponsored peace talks between Yemeni factions that the militia said they would not attend. The talks are due to take place from March 29 in Riyadh. 

Topics: Middle East Egypt Saudi Arabia Houthis aramco attacks

CAIRO: Egyptian goods have begun reentering Sudan in recent days after a disruption due to protests in Khartoum.

Egyptian exporters had complained about the disruption of cargo to Sudan due to the Sudanese demonstrations on the Sharyan Al-Shamal road linking the cities of Halfa and Khartoum.

Sudanese farmers took to protesting against the government’s decision to raise the price of electricity for agricultural consumption from 1.6 ($.004) to 9 Sudanese pounds since the beginning of this year.

Wagih Besada, a member of the Export Council for Building Materials, said that the last two weeks witnessed a breakthrough in the crisis that stopped the transportation of goods to Sudan, and the situation is now returning to normal.

In statements to local newspapers, Besada explained that Sudan is one of the most important markets receiving construction materials from Egypt and that Egyptian companies are keen to continue exporting to it despite challenges.

According to previous statements, more than 600 Egyptian trucks had stopped on the border between Egypt and Sudan, extending for a distance of about 30 km inside Egyptian territory as they waited for the road to open.

Walid Gamal El-Din, head of the Export Council for Building Materials, said that Sudan is among the top 10 importing countries of building materials from Egypt, ranking ninth last year.

He revealed that the sector’s exports to Sudan recorded $141 million during 2021, compared to $130 million in 2020, a growth of 9 percent.

Egyptian exports to Sudan include finished products, chemicals, foodstuffs, building materials, machinery and equipment. In return, Egypt imports live animals, sesame, groundnuts and cotton from Sudan.

Topics: Egypt Sudan

CAIRO: During a reception on Sunday for Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Raï, Maronite patriarch of Antioch and all the East, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi praised the “constructive and essential role played by the cardinal in order to support Lebanon and restore its stability,” according to the president’s official spokesperson.

El-Sisi affirmed his country’s pride at the depth of the close relations between Egypt and Lebanon, and Egypt’s keenness on its safety, security and stability. He stressed the importance of achieving Lebanese national interests and sparing it from the dangers of conflicts in the region.

For his part, the cardinal affirmed Lebanon’s keenness to strengthen the historical relations between the two brotherly countries. He expressed his nation’s appreciation for the Egyptian effort to support Lebanon in all fields, as well as its role as a pillar and guarantor for maintaining stability in both Lebanon and the Arab region as a whole.

The cardinal affirmed that the Egyptian president was “ready to support the Lebanese cause.”

In an interview with MTV LEBANON, the cardinal said of his visit: “Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi loves Lebanon and the Lebanese. I thanked him for the air bridge that he established after the port explosion, which expresses his love, and for opening the doors of Egypt to the Lebanese, and for his supportive positions always for Lebanon, and for the mediation with the Gulf countries.

“We discussed Lebanon’s internal issues, and El-Sisi expressed his regret for the situation Lebanon has reached. I told him that Lebanon is sick and we need to treat its disease, which is the failure to implement the Taif Agreement, and the solution is to declare neutrality.

“We regret that Lebanon has become isolated from the world, and the Egyptian president is ready to support the Lebanese cause, and he confirmed this. I told him that the solutions are not in the hands of the Lebanese alone to implement them, but there is a role for the Arabs and the international community.”

In the context of talking about the upcoming parliamentary elections in Lebanon, El-Sisi said that they “must happen, and we care about this in order to preserve the constitutional benefits, and voters must participate massively and make better choices.”

Topics: Egypt Lebanon Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

CAIRO: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrived in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday to meet Egypt's president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Emirates News Agency reported.

The two leaders “discussed ways to further boost our deep ties and areas of continued cooperation to benefit our two nations,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

“Our talks also covered the latest international developments,” he added.

Topics: UAE Egypt Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Egypt's president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett travelled to Egypt on Monday for a previously unannounced visit and will hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Israeli media said.
There was no immediate official confirmation of the visit from either Israel or Egypt.
Last week, Bennett pointed to what he described as mounting cooperation between Israel and Egypt, saying closer ties would contribute to regional security. The two countries signed a peace treaty in 1979.
Israel and Egypt agreed last week to expand their aviation ties with a new direct route between Tel Aviv and the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh that is expected to launch next month.
Last September, Bennett visited Egypt and discussed bilateral relations, security and the economy with El-Sisi, in the first official trip by an Israeli head of government to the country in a decade.

Topics: Israel Egypt Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

