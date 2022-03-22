You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Aramco joins Rice University’s Carbon Hub with $10mn commitment 

Saudi Aramco joins Rice University’s Carbon Hub with $10mn commitment 

Saudi Aramco joins Rice University’s Carbon Hub with $10mn commitment 
Aramco has joined Carbon Hub with a $10 million, five-year sponsorship commitment.
Short Url

https://arab.news/pcgd6

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco joins Rice University’s Carbon Hub with $10mn commitment 

Saudi Aramco joins Rice University’s Carbon Hub with $10mn commitment 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Aramco has joined Rice University’s Carbon hub, an initiative to accelerate the energy transition by developing sustainable uses of hydrocarbons.

Aramco has joined Carbon Hub with a $10 million, five-year sponsorship commitment.




Ahmad Al Khowaiter

“With this collaboration, there is great potential in the coproduction of hydrogen and carbon-based materials from hydrocarbons, aiming to significantly reduce the carbon intensity of energy systems and infrastructures worldwide,” said Ahmad Al Khowaiter, Aramco’s chief technology officer.

Launched in 2019, Carbon Hub supports a zero-emissions future where clean hydrogen energy and advanced carbon materials are coproduced efficiently and sustainably from hydrocarbons.

Aramco in partnership with Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, or SABIC, and other Carbon Hub members plan to develop carbon materials to potentially displace emissions-intensive materials across broad industry sectors.

 

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative Aramco Oil sustainability

Markets update — Yen fell, Mining stocks gain, wheat rises, corn and soybean ease

Markets update — Yen fell, Mining stocks gain, wheat rises, corn and soybean ease
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Markets update — Yen fell, Mining stocks gain, wheat rises, corn and soybean ease

Markets update — Yen fell, Mining stocks gain, wheat rises, corn and soybean ease
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gains in banks, energy, and mining stocks lifted Asian equities slightly higher on Tuesday as investors braced for aggressive US rate hikes and war disrupting oil supplies.

The yen fell through the psychological 120 level against the dollar for the first time since 2016, and Treasuries extended losses after the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday flagged a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent, led by gains in Australia’s miner-and-bank heavy index, which hit a two-month high.

Gold prices steady

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as US Treasury yields hit multi-year highs following an aggressive inflation stance by the Federal Reserve chairman, while an intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine supported bids for the safe-haven metal. 

Spot gold was flat at $1,936.82 per ounce by 0347 GMT. 

US gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,937.30.

Supply worries: Wheat up, corn and soybean ease

Chicago wheat futures rose more than one percent on Tuesday. The market gained a second session as expectations of a protracted Russia-Ukraine war heightened concerns over global supplies.

Corn and soybeans ticked lower, giving up some of the last session’s substantial gains.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade added 1.5 percent to $11.36 a bushel, as of 0053 GMT, having climbed more than 5 percent on Monday.

Corn lost 0.3 percent to $7.54-1/4 a bushel, and soybeans percent gave up 0.2 percent to $16.87-3/4 a bushel. 

Russia exports more wheat via the Black Sea

Russia is exporting more wheat via its Black Sea ports as Azov Sea routes remain restricted, analysts said on Monday, while domestic prices for the grain rose last week because of the weakening rouble.

“Exports are active. If the weather permits - it is currently unstable in the Black Sea due to strong wind - Russia will export more than 2 million tons of wheat in March,” said Dmitry Rylko, the head of the IKAR agriculture consultancy.

IKAR said prices for wheat with 12.5 percent protein content from the Black Sea ports were at $390 per ton free on board, although Rylko noted there were few new deals in recent days.

Fed to raise more rates aggressively 

On Monday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move “expeditiously” to raise rates and possibly “more aggressively” to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched.

In remarks that sent financial markets scrambling to recalibrate for a higher probability of the Fed lifting interest rates by a half-percentage point at one or more of its remaining meetings this year, Powell signaled an urgency to the central bank’s inflation challenge that was less visible than just a week ago, when the Fed delivered its first rate hike in three years.

“The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high,” Powell told a National Association for Business Economics conference. 

“There is an obvious need to move expeditiously to return the stance of monetary policy to a more neutral level and then move to more restrictive levels if that is required to restore price stability.” 

 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil energy Markets

Bitcoin, Ether rise despite US regulatory shakeups — Crypto moves

Bitcoin, Ether rise despite US regulatory shakeups — Crypto moves
Updated 14 min 2 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Bitcoin, Ether rise despite US regulatory shakeups — Crypto moves

Bitcoin, Ether rise despite US regulatory shakeups — Crypto moves
Updated 14 min 2 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising 5.27 percent to $43,025.36 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,029.08, up by 6.44 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Powell hints tougher monetary policy, dollar strengthens

After comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that opened the door for the central bank to take a more aggressive monetary policy path, the dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies on Monday.

Early in the day, the currency fluctuated between gains and losses before slipping slightly after comments by Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic.

Because of his concerns over the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the U.S. economy, he took a more dovish stance where he sees six rate hikes this year and two in 2023,

Nonetheless, the dollar strengthened after Powell said it is necessary for the central bank to act “expeditiously” to combat inflation, and will if needed, use higher interest rates than usual.

Crypto sector posts outflows for the second consecutive week

On Monday, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed net outflows from cryptocurrency investment products and funds for the second straight week, demonstrating concerns on regulation and the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Crypto asset outflows came amid ongoing regulatory efforts. In a recent executive order, President Joe Biden asked the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a digital dollar from a central bank, as well as other crypto-related issues.

The largest outflow was $33 million from Bitcoin, the report showed, following an outflow of 70 million the week before.

 

Topics: Crytpo cryptocurrency

Tadawul to unveil largest enhancements in Saudi capital market’s history

Tadawul to unveil largest enhancements in Saudi capital market’s history
Updated 24 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Tadawul to unveil largest enhancements in Saudi capital market’s history

Tadawul to unveil largest enhancements in Saudi capital market’s history
Updated 24 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tadawul Group, operator of the Saudi exchange, said it intends to unveil the largest enhancements in the history of the Kingdom’s capital market.

This bundle of measures will be used to develop the post trade services infrastructure to be implemented on Apr. 3, the group said in a statement.

Tadawul didn’t provide more details on the measures to be taken. 

The move comes as it “intends to provide investors with increased investment opportunities and access to a diverse range of financial instruments and new products,” it added.

Launched in collaboration with the securities clearing center Muqassa and the securities depository center, known as Edaa, the enhancements will contribute to reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a globally attractive investment destination.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Oil update — EU splits on Russian embargo, Brent opens higher on Saudi attacks

Oil update — EU splits on Russian embargo, Brent opens higher on Saudi attacks
Updated 30 min 2 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil update — EU splits on Russian embargo, Brent opens higher on Saudi attacks

Oil update — EU splits on Russian embargo, Brent opens higher on Saudi attacks
Updated 30 min 2 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil futures extended gains on Tuesday morning on news that some European Union members are considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil and as attacks on Saudi oil facilities sent jitters through the market.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.20, or 1.96 percent, to $114.32 a barrel.

Brent futures were up $3.18, or 2.75 percent, to $118.80 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange at 0440 GMT.

Both contracts had settled up more than seven percent on Monday as the potential for more supply disruptions weighed on the market.

EU members split over Russian energy ban

Meanwhile, EU member countries are split over the ban on Russian energy as their dependence on energy imports from Russia varies.

As the EU foreign ministers met at the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels on Monday, the member states failed to reach a consensus over sanctions against energy imports from Russia.

Foreign ministers from countries including Lithuania and Ireland called on to intensify sanctions against the Russian energy sector and have the embargo on Russian oil included in the bloc’s fifth package of sanctions.

Yet, the proposal was rejected by Germany and the Netherlands, which are heavily reliant on energy imports from Russia.

Overall, the EU is heavily reliant on Russian energy, which takes up a significant proportion of the EU annual imports.

Indian shares fall 

Indian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged by heavyweight banking and consumer stocks, with a continued rise in crude oil futures denting sentiment further. 

By 0410 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.34 percent at 17,061.15, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.38 percent to 57,076.89. 

The indexes gained about 4 percent last week, helped by falling oil prices, signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, and further easing of local COVID-19 restrictions amid an expanded vaccination drive. 

However, a lack of material progress in the peace talks amid continued fighting and a possible energy embargo against Russia by the European Union have sent oil prices soaring again. 

 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil energy

Fitch raises forecast for oil prices; seeing Brent at $100/barrel in 2022

Fitch raises forecast for oil prices; seeing Brent at $100/barrel in 2022
Updated 23 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Fitch raises forecast for oil prices; seeing Brent at $100/barrel in 2022

Fitch raises forecast for oil prices; seeing Brent at $100/barrel in 2022
Updated 23 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings agency raised its forecast for oil prices in 2022 and 2023 on supply risks.

The agency said on Tuesday that it now expects Brent to average $100 this year, up from $70, while WTI will trade at $95 compared to $67 in previous estimates.

 

Topics: Oil energy

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco joins Rice University’s Carbon Hub with $10mn commitment 
Saudi Aramco joins Rice University’s Carbon Hub with $10mn commitment 
‘Catalogue of a Private Life’: Eight ordinary stories with extraordinary insight
‘Catalogue of a Private Life’: Eight ordinary stories with extraordinary insight
Japan protests Russia move to drop peace talks over Ukraine
Japan protests Russia move to drop peace talks over Ukraine
Markets update — Yen fell, Mining stocks gain, wheat rises, corn and soybean ease
Markets update — Yen fell, Mining stocks gain, wheat rises, corn and soybean ease
Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences to China’s president after plane crash
Saudi Arabia’s leaders offer condolences to China’s president after plane crash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.