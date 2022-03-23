You are here

Venture capital firm Shorooq Partners launches second $150m seed stage fund

Shane Shin and Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partners, Shorooq Partners (Supplied)
RIYADH: Venture capital firm Shorooq Partners has launched the second edition of its seed stage focused fund, coming in at $150 million.

The Bedaya Fund II will be mostly directed on pre-seed, seed, pre-series A, and series A rounds for fintech, software, and other tech sector startups.

The firm has made over 80 investments in over 50 companies with an equity value of $1.5 billion, and the new fund currently has investors from the wealth funds, corporates, institutions, and family offices.

Topics: Shorooq Partners VENTURE CAPITAL

Saudi Arabia launches smart city project for light industries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a new smart city project for light industries and car maintenance in Jeddah.

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal inaugurated the first two phases of the city, with the second containing a 500,000 square meters labor city.

Located on Jeddah University Road, the Smart City project spans a total area of 5 million square meters. 

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the city is characterized by an integrated infrastructure and the use of digital and smart applications and technologies to provide automated services to customers.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Smart city

TASI up 0.49% as relief floods market: Closing bell

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose on Wednesday as relief flooded the financial sector, despite the fact that attacks on Ukraine continue to rage.

The main index, TASI closed 0.49 percent higher to reach 12,944, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.15 percent to 24,478.

In the energy market, Brent crude oil hovered at $118.93 per barrel, while WTI crude oil reached $112.43 per barrel, at 3:14 p.m. Saudi time.

In its second day of trading, Nahdi Medical Co. was the biggest gainer, rising 5.60 percent, while Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the biggest faller, sliding 4.16 percent.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. rose 1.76 percent, after posting profits of SR14 million ($3.7 million) in 2021, up from a loss of SR335 million a year earlier.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. closed the session down 0.72 percent, despite being among the gainers in early trading.

Among the financial sectors, Alinma Bank climbed 2.26 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 1.42 percent.

Shares in Aramco ended today’s trading down 1.16 percent.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul TASI NOMU Oil

Cypher Capital launches $100m digital asset fund: Crypto Moves

RIYADH: Dubai-based venture capital company, Cypher Capital, is launching a $100 million seed fund aimed at investing in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

The fund, financed by the company’s founder, Bijan Alizadeh, will also invest in decentralized finance platforms, blockchain applications, and cryptocurrency gaming, according to Reuters.

“It’s going to be 100 percent digital assets,” Alizadeh told Reuters.

Cypher, which has $10 million in assets under management, plans to deploy on average $2 million to $5 million each month. It will focus on investing in the Middle East and North Africa and South Asia regions, and will also invest elsewhere.

The company, which may raise capital in the future for new investment funds, aims to manage $1 billion in assets within three years.

Cypher is also planning to open a crypto, blockchain, and digital asset hub in Dubai, to offer a workspace where startups can pitch their ideas to potential investors, Alizadeh said.

They would also be offered mentoring, legal advice and technical advice, he said, hoping to develop the hub into an industry-focused networking community.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 2.21 percent to $41,959 at 3:21 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,945, down by 2.10 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

IPO

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck revealed on Tuesday its plan to go public in the US.

It plans to merge with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a $1.25 billion deal, which is expected to close in the second half of this year.

The combined entity will be called Coincheck Group NV. It is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ‘CNCK’, Bitcoin.com reported.

SPACs are publicly listed shell companies that carry out initial public offerings to raise funds for acquiring a private entity at a later date.

Tokyo-headquartered Coincheck operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and digital asset exchanges in Japan.

The company is regulated by the Financial Services Agency, the largest financial regulator in Japan.

The platform has about 1.5 million verified customers, according to Bitcoin.com.

Topics: Cypher Capital bitcoin

UAE-based Carasti set to launch in Saudi Arabia after raising $2m

RIYADH: The UAE-based car subscription service, Carasti, has raised $2 million in a bridge round funding by venture firms Net Ventures and Rua Growth.

Providing its customers with a range of new and used cars on a monthly fee, Carasti is planning its launch in the Kingdom as it prepares for another series A round.

“I’ve been visiting and doing business in Saudi Arabia for many years, and I can safely say that no country in the world is transforming as quickly or building for the future in the way that Saudi Arabia is,” Carasti CEO Claudio Esposito-Aiardo said.

Carasti will use its acquired funds to support its launch in the Kingdom by allowing its customers to subscribe to an all-inclusive fee that allows access to new and used cars between one and 24 months.

The startup is also launching a Ramadan offer for Saudi customers by giving 50 percent off on the first month for subscribers.

Topics: UAE Carasti funding expansion

PIF-owned ACWA Power, Schneider to cooperate on R&D

JEDDAH: ACWA Power signed an initial deal with Schneider Electric Co. on Wednesday in relation to research & development and collaboration for data measurement.

The signing took place during the KAUST Innovation Day 2022, where business executives, innovators, researchers and academics from the Kingdom and across the world are meeting.

The event is being held at the research university’s campus in Thuwal to highlight the development of solar energy, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and seawater desalination.

ACWA Power, which operates power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants, is co-hosting the two-day event with KAUST, formally known as the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

KAUST and Acwa Power signed an initial deal in 2019 to launch the KAUST-Acwa Power Center of Excellence for Desalination and Solar Power.

Topics: ACWA Power King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST)

