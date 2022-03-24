You are here

Here's what you need to know before Thursday trading on TASI

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on TASI
(Shutterstock)
Updated 26 sec ago
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on TASI

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on TASI
  • Saudi stocks recorded gains on Wednesday, with oil prices back on the rise
Updated 26 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks recorded gains on Wednesday, with oil prices back on the rise and most global markets ending in the green despite ongoing geopolitical woes.

TASI, the main index, extended gains by 0.5 percent to 12,944 points, and the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.2 percent to 24,478.

All fellow GCC bourses were up, but the Omani index bucked the trend as it dropped 0.9 percent.

Stock exchanges in Bahrain, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi led the session’s gains, up 1 percent or higher.

Apart from the Gulf, Egypt’s index EGX30 closed 0.7 percent higher in its seventh consecutive session in the green.

In the energy market, Brent crude rose to $120.93 per barrel, while WTI crude oil reached $113.89 per barrel at 08:00 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • National Shipping Co., known as Bahri, awarded a contract to Riyadh-headquartered Haif Co. as it sets up a SR413 million ($110 million) grain project
  • National Gas and Industrialization Co. saw its annual profits jump 47 percent to SR202 million
  • Profits of Saudi insurer Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. fell by 45 percent to SR21 million during 2021
  • Saudi-listed insurance firm Gulf Union Alahlia widened losses before Zakat by 254 percent to SR139 million in 2021 due to an increase in claims incurred
  • Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance recorded a decline of 31 percent in net profit before Zakat to SR72.7 million in 2021
  • Saudi Ground Services narrowed losses by 44 percent to SR254 million in 2021 as revenues surged 28 percent
  • PIF-owned digital security business Elm Co.’s board proposed full-year cash dividends of SR3 per share in its first post-listing payout
  • Raoom Trading Co.’s board recommended a capital increase of 25 percent to SR62.5 million to enhance the company’s solvency and strengthen its capital
  • Shareholders of Raoom Trading are set to receive SR1.25 per share in dividends for the second half of 2021
  • The board of Tanmiah Food Co. recommended a cash dividend payout of SR0.51 per share for 2021
  • Amlak International for Real Estate Finance Co.’s board proposed cash dividends of SR0.85 per share for 2021

Calendar

March 27, 2022

  • Start of Saudi Home Loans' IPO subscription

March 28, 2022

  • Albilad MSCI US Equity ETF will be listed on the Saudi exchange by fund manager Albilad Capital
  • March 29, 2022
  • End of Saudi Home Loans' IPO subscription

 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

DEWA eyes $2.2bn in Dubai's first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity

DEWA eyes $2.2bn in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DEWA eyes $2.2bn in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity

DEWA eyes $2.2bn in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, or DEWA, plans to raise up to $2.2 billion in Dubai’s first-ever initial public offering of a state-owned entity, Bloomberg reported.

As Dubai’s main supplier of water and electricity, DEWA is seeking to float 3.25 million shares, or a 6.5 percent stake, at 2.25-2.48 dirhams ($0.6-0.7) in what is expected to be Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years.

The IPO comes as part of countrywide plans to list ten state-owned companies in a bid to revive activity on its stock market.

The retail offering subscription will run from March 24 until April 2, while the qualified investor offering period will be from March 24 to April 5.  

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, Emirates NBD Bank are among the banks selected to manage the initial public offering process.

Topics: Finance Dubai

Bitcoin rises 2%; El Salvador seeks Binance help – Crypto Moves

Bitcoin rises 2%; El Salvador seeks Binance help – Crypto Moves
Updated 16 min 49 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Bitcoin rises 2%; El Salvador seeks Binance help – Crypto Moves

Bitcoin rises 2%; El Salvador seeks Binance help – Crypto Moves
Updated 16 min 49 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising 2.40 percent to $42,864.29 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,021.55, up by 3.08 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

El Salvador asks Binance for help

El Salvador has sought the support of cryptocurrency exchange Binance after the country implemented bitcoin as a legal tender and issued bitcoin bonds, reported Milena Mayorga, El Salvador’s ambassador to the United States, on Wednesday.

Binance Chief Executive Officer Chanpeng Zhao, known as CZ, told reporters that he is visiting El Salvador Thursday and meeting President Nayib Bukele and ambassador Mayorga told reporters.

“Bukele’s presidency would be remembered in heroic terms for its bold bet on the future,” said CZ while praising the country for taking on such a pivotal role in adopting bitcoin.

 

Topics: CRYPTO

Oil updates — Brent up ahead of NATO meeting; Suez Canal raises transit fees

Oil updates — Brent up ahead of NATO meeting; Suez Canal raises transit fees
Updated 21 min 9 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil updates — Brent up ahead of NATO meeting; Suez Canal raises transit fees

Oil updates — Brent up ahead of NATO meeting; Suez Canal raises transit fees
Updated 21 min 9 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices extended their gains on Thursday due to growing fears of further sanctions on Russia that could hit already narrowed supplies.

Brent futures were up about 45 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $122.05 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate futures were up about 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $115.07 a barrel.

NATO meeting holds the key

Amid looming uncertainties surrounding oil prices, all eyes are now on NATO meetings in Brussels today, where Joe Biden and other world leaders will discuss punishing Moscow with further sanctions for invading Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the EU is still debating on a possible Russian oil embargo.

Suez Canal hikes transit fee for oil tankers

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said on Tuesday it will temporarily increase a surcharge levied on laden crude oil tankers and petroleum products tankers transiting the canal in both directions to 15 percent of normal dues from 5 percent, effective May 1.

It said that ballast crude oil tankers and petroleum products tankers transiting the Canal in both directions are still required to pay a surcharge of 5 percent of normal transit dues.

The surcharge levied on laden and ballast liquefied petroleum gas tankers, chemical tankers and other liquid bulk tankers will be also increased to 20 percent of normal transit dues, from 10 percent previously.

Union workers at Chevron’s Los Angeles refinery ratify the contract

Union workers at Chevron Corp’s Los Angeles refinery in El Segundo, California, ratified the US oil producer’s last, best, and final contract offer on Wednesday, a local union official of United Steelworkers, or USW, said.

The ratification at the southern California refinery comes as USW members at the company’s San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Richmond remained on strike for a third day after twice rejecting a similar contract proposal.

“We have negotiated in good faith for months to reach a mutually acceptable agreement with our employees who are represented by the USW Local 675,” Chevron spokesperson Tyler Kruzich said, adding the company was pleased by the ratification.

Indonesia, Malaysia commit to biodiesel mandates

Top palm oil producers Indonesia and Malaysia remain committed to their mandatory biodiesel programs despite higher prices of the feedstock to reach green energy goals, senior officials said on Thursday.

Indonesia and Malaysia use palm oil as a blending for biodiesel, with Indonesia since early 2020 using a mandatory B30 — a biodiesel variant containing 30 percent of palm-based fuel — the highest mandatory mix in the world, to slash imports of diesel fuel.

Indonesia’s palm-based fuel program “will not stop at B30,” Coordinating Minister for Economic Affair Airlangga Hartarto, told a virtual industry conference.

He said Indonesia was working to use palm oil in its diesel fuel, gasoline, and jet fuels.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: Oil energy

Saudi non-oil exports increase by 27.5% in January

Saudi non-oil exports increase by 27.5% in January
Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi non-oil exports increase by 27.5% in January

Saudi non-oil exports increase by 27.5% in January
Updated 31 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi non-oil exports increased by 27.5 percent in January from a year ago, official data showed.

The exports rose to SR24.1 billion ($6.4 billion) from SR18.9 billion a year ago, according to Saudi General Authority for Statistics, or Gastat.

On a monthly basis, however, non-oil exports fell down by SR5.5 billion or 18.5 percent from December.

Topics: economy

TASI-listed GASCO's pays out $15m in dividends as annual profit surges

TASI-listed GASCO’s pays out $15m in dividends as annual profit surges
Updated 51 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

TASI-listed GASCO’s pays out $15m in dividends as annual profit surges

TASI-listed GASCO’s pays out $15m in dividends as annual profit surges
Updated 51 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed National Gas and Industrialization Co. saw its profits soar 47 percent in 2021 even as sales edged lower

In line with profits, the company’s board proposed a half-year cash dividend payout of SR56 million ($15 million) or SR0.75 per share.

Profits of the Riyadh-based gas firm hit SR202 million, compared to SR137 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

This came despite a drop in revenue of 3 percent year-on-year to reach SR1.9 billion.

The company attributed the improved figures to higher operational efficiency that led to lower costs as well as increased income from investments.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

