Egypt has no wheat tender plans until mid-May, supply minister says

OPEC officials tell EU of unease about proposed ban on Russian oil, sources say
One of the OPEC sources said the group’s concerns were made clear to the EU
Updated 15 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON : OPEC officials believe a possible European Union ban on oil from its partner Russia over the invasion of Ukraine would hurt consumers and the group has conveyed its concerns to Brussels, OPEC sources said.
Major OPEC members, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have tried to navigate a neutral course between the West and Moscow, while OPEC+, a grouping that includes Russia, has steered clear of the Ukraine issue in its policy meetings.
The EU, which relies heavily on Russian crude, has already imposed tough sanctions on Russia, including freezing its central bank’s assets. The bloc has been discussing whether and how to put sanctions on Russia’s energy industry.
OPEC officials including Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo met EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson on March 16 to discuss the “extraordinary times” for the energy market, Simson said on Twitter.
One of the OPEC sources said the group’s concerns were made clear to the EU. “They are very well informed,” said the source, declining to be identified.
Asked for comment on the March 16 meeting, an EU official said: “OPEC presented their analysis of the oil market situation and informed us of their plans in terms of oil production.”
“As we have consistently said, nothing is off the table in terms of future sanctions,” the EU official said.
OPEC’s headquarters in Vienna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ACWA Power suspends investments for fossil fuel power as focus shifts to renewables
Updated 20 min 21 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
JEDDAH: ACWA Power is steadily working toward achieving the Kingdom’s mission of reaching net zero carbons by 2060, as the company has decided not to invest in oil- or coal-fired power plants going forward.
“When we did the IPO, we had a coal-fired power plant and were developing another one, (but) we have stopped that and reserved the cost of this development,” ACWA Power CEO Paddy Padmanathan told Arab News.
The company has sold one of its coal-fired power plants and is now working on converting the other one into a gas-fired power plant, he added, on the sidelines of the Innovations Days, held on March 23 at KAUST.
Saudi Arabia has set a clear target to generate 50 percent of its total energy supplies by 2030 through renewable energy sources, with the other half from natural gas, as announced by its ministry of energy.
PIF-owned ACWA Power has sold its 32-percent stake in a Shuqaiq Water and Electricity Co. at SR391.5 million ($105 million), it said in a bourse filing.
The move is part of the utility giant’s capital recycling strategy, bringing it a step closer to 50-percent lower carbon intensity by 2030, compared to 2020 levels.
ACWA Power plans to continue to invest in gas-fired plants; however, as the world does need more of this energy source, Padmanathan said their focus of investment would be in renewables.
“We have made a commitment that by 2030 the carbon intensity of our portfolio will be less than half of what it was in 2020,” he said.
Padmanathan stated that the world has signed up to reach net-zero by 2050, but the question of how has only been raised recently.
“It’s only now the world is starting to look at how to phase it,” he added.
KAUST Partnership
ACWA Power and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, KAUST, are currently hosting the Innovation Days 2022, from March 23-24, 2022.
In 2019, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, for launching the KAUST- ACWA Power Center of Excellence for Desalination and Solar Power.
KAUST invents in areas that can actually go into practice, whereas ACWA Power as operators can execute those practices on the ground. “It’s a powerful partnership between theory and practice,” he said.
Russia’s Avtovaz to make new car models after Renault suspends Moscow plant
Avtovaz partially halted production at its plants in Togliatti and Izhevsk earlier this month over shortages of electronic parts
Updated 24 March 2022
Reuters
Top Russian carmaker Avtovaz said on Thursday it would manufacture new models with reduced exposure to imported components and do its best to restore supply chains, a day after Renault said it was suspending its Moscow factory.
Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault, said it had done all it could to save the jobs of 40,800 employees and that it aimed to meet all of its obligations, including export contracts.
“Active work is underway to substitute some critical imported components with alternative solutions,” Avtovaz said in a statement, without naming the components.
“The company is also preparing special versions of some LADA models with reduced exposure to imported components. These will be available to our customers in the coming months,” it said.
Avtovaz partially halted production at its plants in Togliatti and Izhevsk earlier this month over shortages of electronic parts and was forced to bring forward its corporate vacation in order to stockpile more components.
Renault’s decision to suspend its Moscow factory came amid mounting pressure over the French company’s continued presence in Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged Renault and other French firms to quit the Russian market, and Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for a global boycott of Renault.
Renault derives 8 percent of its core earnings from Russia, according to Citibank, mainly through its 69 percent stake in Avtovaz, which owns the Lada car brand.
Saudi marketplace Sary leads Pakistani Jugnu’s $22.5m series A round
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Pakistan-based e-commerce startup, Jugnu, raised $22.5 million in a series A round, led by Saudi Arabia’s B2B marketplace, Sary.
Sary has now expanded into Pakistan through its investment in Jugnu. This follows its second expansion this year after Sary’s acquisition of Egypt-based marketplace Mowarrid.
CEO and Co-Founder of Jugna, Sharoon Saleem, said in a statement: “Our new alliance with Sary will be a great boost for Jugnu. Sary will help us accelerate the development of our platform to connect producers and businesses.”
Founded in 2019, Jugnu is an e-commerce startup that supports small business. It will use its newly acquired funds to grow its team, tech, product offerings, and expand geographically.