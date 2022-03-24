Iraq looking to gas and solar power, oil minister tells conference with GE Gas Power

RIYADH: Iraq is looking to increase development of gas and solar power in a bid to embrace a lower carbon energy future, its oil minister has told a conference with GE Gas Power.

"Iraq has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing carbon emissions through investments in the gas sector, the development of gas fields, and by leveraging solar power,” the country’s oil minister said.

“Several contracts have been signed with specialized international companies, such as France’s Total, Norway’s Scatec, and UAE’s Masdar,” Ihsan Abdul Jabbar added.

The power generation company presented a roadmap to support Iraq’s energy transition, focusing on using flared gas for power generation, conversion of simple cycle assets to combined cycle, and using hydrogen for power generation, as well as deployment of post combustion carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies.

At the conference, which was themed ‘Pathways for a Lower Carbon Future for Iraq’, the ministry partnered with GE Gas Power to address the country’s energy trilemma.

The discussion focused on how Iraq could balance the need for more reliable, affordable and sustainable energy, while continuing to meet increasing demand.