Leading an investments portfolio with focus on future growth sectors

RIYADH: Rayan Qutub is the chairman of Nama Al-Baraka Holding, a global multimillion dollar investments portfolio company with interests in logistics, mobility solutions, SaaS, e-commerce development, and specialized advisory services.
He has over 25 years of diverse experience in investments, economic development, logistics, and real estate with some of the leading companies, including Emaar Properties, Unilever and Savola Group.
As the chairman of Nama Al-Baraka Holding, Qutub leads an investment portfolio focusing on future growth sectors such as logistics, real estate, e-commerce, e-learning, and general trading.
BIO
Qutub graduated with a degree in business administration in 1995 with honors and attended several top universities such as Harvard, Stanford, Oxford and Harris.
He was part of the founding team of Emaar, King Abdullah Economic City, where he successfully led the establishment, development and execution of various sectors, including real estate, logistics, and infrastructure. As CEO of King Abdullah Port and the chairman of Specialized Marine Services, Qutub led the development and operation of the SR10 billion ($2.67 billion) port, the GCC region's first privately-owned facility.
