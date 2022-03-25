You are here

  • Home
  • Australian SAS ‘incentivized’ to kill Afghan prisoners, minister admits

Australian SAS ‘incentivized’ to kill Afghan prisoners, minister admits

Andrew Hastie, 39, is a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister. (Screenshot/ABC News)
Andrew Hastie, 39, is a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister. (Screenshot/ABC News)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pyyqh

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Australian SAS ‘incentivized’ to kill Afghan prisoners, minister admits

Andrew Hastie, 39, is a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister. (Screenshot/ABC News)
  • Serving minister ‘no longer proud’ of decorated Aussie soldier accused of atrocities
  • Andrew Hastie was subpoenaed to the defamation trial brought by Ben Roberts-Smith against two papers that accused him of executions
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A senior Australian minister has admitted that the country’s special forces were “incentivized” to execute detained Afghans because suspected insurgents were being released within days of capture.

Andrew Hastie, 39, a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister, told a Sydney court that the Australian military’s “catch and release” policy, in which insurgents captured on operations were often freed after three days by Afghanistan’s judicial system, had “incentivized extrajudicial killing” by coalition troops.

Hastie, who was deployed several times to Afghanistan as a SAS captain, made the comments while giving evidence as part of defamation proceedings raised by Ben Roberts-Smith — Australia’s most decorated living soldier — in response to media allegations that he was involved in extrajudicial killings of Afghans.

Roberts-Smith is suing Australian papers The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, and Hastie was subpoenaed to testify.

An official Australian Defence Force inquiry reported in late 2020 that there had been 39 suspected unlawful killings by Australian special forces in Afghanistan. The report is expected to result in criminal prosecutions and compensation payments to the families of those who died.

Hastie, now Australia’s assistant minister for defense, also said it was a “fairly well-established rumor” that Roberts-Smith had kicked an unarmed prisoner off a cliff. He heard that allegation from “multiple people.”

Hastie entered parliament in 2016 and is considered a potential future leader of the governing Liberal Party.

Asked on his views on Roberts-Smith himself, the minister said: “I pity him. I pity this whole process. I don’t want to be here; I was subpoenaed for this.

“That’s how I feel about this because this is terrible for our country, it’s terrible for the SAS, it’s terrible for the army, it’s touched a lot of lives, no one wants to see this. But until we deal with it, we can’t move forward.”

Hastie said that he “started from a very high regard for Roberts-Smith” but that he was “no longer proud” of him.

He explained that he had previously raised concerns that the “catch and release” policy incentivized killing rather than capturing alleged Taliban insurgents, because prisoners were released quickly “if you don’t have evidence to put into (the) Afghan judicial system.”

Roberts-Smith, 43, denies any wrongdoing and maintains that any killings in Afghanistan in which he was involved were carried out lawfully in the heat of battle.

The trial continues.

Topics: Australia Afghanistan Ben Roberts-Smith

Related

People who fled Afghanistan waiting for another flight at the air base of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi as part of the operation "Apagan". (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
US diplomat apologizes to thousands of Afghans stuck in UAE
Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful
World
Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Updated 25 March 2022
AP

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
  • Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park
  • The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year
Updated 25 March 2022
AP

ORLANDO: A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district.
Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff’s officials said. No additional details about the teen or the incident were immediately released.
A video aired by NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning appears to show passengers on the ride discussing issues with a seat restraint Thursday night. The ride then began its trek up the tower before someone is later seen falling from the ride.
“We are absolutely saddened and devastated by what happened, and our hearts go out this young man’s family,” John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group which owns the ride, told The Associated Press on Friday morning.
The Free Fall ride and an adjacent ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely, Stine said. His company operates the two rides at Icon Park.
“We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened,” Stine said.
Stine said there had been no issues reported previously with the Free Fall ride, which opened over the holidays.
The Florida Department of Agriculture, which oversees amusement ride inspections with the exception of the state’s largest theme parks, has launched an investigation and inspectors were at the site Friday, spokesperson Caroline Stoneciper said in an email.
The ride stands 430-feet (131-meters) tall, and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park’s website.
The ride holds 30 passengers as it rises in the air, rotates around the tower and then tilts to face the ground before free falling at more than 75 mph (120 kph), the website said.
The ride has over-the shoulder restraint harnesses, with two hand grips at the chest level, that riders pull down and then they are released automatically at the end of the ride.
In 2021, a maintenance technician who was not properly hooked up to a safety device plunged 225 feet (68.5 meters) to his death at a neighboring ride at the park, the 450-foot-tall (137-kilometer-tall) StarFlyer swing ride.

Topics: orlando amusement park Slingshot free-fall

Related

Casualities reported at London’s Queen Elizabeth Park after gas incident
World
Casualities reported at London’s Queen Elizabeth Park after gas incident
Divers search park after remains found in gator’s mouth
Offbeat
Divers search park after remains found in gator’s mouth

Former Iran detainee criticizes UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release

Former Iran detainee criticizes UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Former Iran detainee criticizes UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release

Former Iran detainee criticizes UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release
  • Anoosheh Ashoori was released from detention last week, after 5 years behind bars
  • ‘He did not expend even five minutes to give a telephone call to my family … Now he’s eager to see us. How would you interpret that?’
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Iranian dual national recently released from a lengthy detention in Iran has criticized British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for only getting in touch with him after his release.

Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, was held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison for five years, allegedly for spying on behalf of the Israeli government.

He returned to the UK last week alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a fellow British-Iranian national.

Ashoori told Sky News that he felt let down by the British leader, but praised the “fantastic job” that civil servants had done behind the scenes.

In 2020, he had managed to record an audio message while behind bars pleading for Johnson’s help.

“I risked my safety but I managed to convey that message to him,” said Ashoori.

“Unfortunately he did not expend even five minutes to give a telephone call to my family.” 

However, on Monday, Ashoori received an invitation to meet with the prime minister.

He told Sky News: “Now he’s eager to see us. How would you interpret that?

“I think that there’s a bit of opportunism involved in it.”

Asked if he would meet with the prime minister, Ashoori said: “I’m not sure.”

Though both London and Tehran deny it, it is thought that the release of Ashoori and Zaghari-Ratcliffe was contingent upon the payment of a historic debt owed to Iran worth around $530 million.

Ashoori said: “That was not a ransom, that was a debt that the British government owed and it should have been paid. And if it had been paid, none of this would have happened.”

He also revealed that his family had to pay a £27,000 ($35,000) fine for his release — and that they received no assistance from the Foreign Office on this, instead being forced to max out credit cards.

A crowdfunder established to help the family pay has now raised more than £38,000, leaving Ashoori “bowled over by the generosity, support, and absolute kindness of strangers.”

The remaining money will be used by the family to help campaign for those who remain in Evin prison to be released, including Morad Tahbaz, a British-US national who Ashoori knows personally.

Ashoori told Sky that he feels a responsibility to help Tahbaz — whose plight was also raised by Zaghari-Ratcliffe — having witnessed prison conditions that include bed bugs, the smell of open sewers, and dental care from a dentist known for “pulling 10 teeth in 10 minutes.” 

A government spokesperson told Sky News: “From the prime minister down, this government has been committed to securing the release of Anoosheh Ashoori.

“It was always entirely in Iran’s gift to do this, but UK ministers and diplomats were tireless in working to secure his freedom and are delighted that he is now home.

“Our consular team were in close regular contact with Anoosheh’s family, with officials available to them at any time throughout his ordeal.”

Topics: Anoosheh Ashoori Iran UK Boris Johnson

Related

Freed British-Iranian woman says UK could have had her released sooner
World
Freed British-Iranian woman says UK could have had her released sooner
Family of jailed British-Iranian speak of ‘struggle’ for media attention
World
Family of jailed British-Iranian speak of ‘struggle’ for media attention

Hong Kong government to resume services as city logs lowest COVID-19 cases in a month

Hong Kong government to resume services as city logs lowest COVID-19 cases in a month
Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

Hong Kong government to resume services as city logs lowest COVID-19 cases in a month

Hong Kong government to resume services as city logs lowest COVID-19 cases in a month
  • Announcement signals that many of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents will return to offices in line with civil servants’ guidelines
Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will gradually resume public services from April 1, the government said on Friday, with the global financial hub posting its lowest number of daily infections in about a month.
Government departments will return to normal service by April 21, it said in a statement, part of a broader easing of strict coronavirus measures which have created widespread frustration for residents and businesses.
Leader Carrie Lam this week announced the lifting of measures including a ban on dining in restaurants after 6 p.m., and the reopening of most public venues and sports facilities.
Schools are also due to resume face to face classes by April 19.
Many people in the Chinese ruled territory have been working from home since February when a wave of the highly transmissible omicron variant swept through the city.
The government’s announcement signals that many of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents will return to offices in line with civil servants’ guidelines.
Health authorities reported 10,405 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 13,074 the previous day. The city hit a record high of over 58,000 infections on March 9. Hong Kong has officially stuck to a “dynamic zero” coronavirus strategy, which aims to curb outbreaks as they occur with contact tracing, testing and isolation. The policy largely protected it from the virus until the beginning of this year.
However the latest wave came as large numbers of elderly remained unvaccinated, causing a spike in infections with Hong Kong registering the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks.
Since the pandemic began in 2020, Hong Kong has recorded more than 1.1 million infections and more than 6,700 deaths — most of them in the past month.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

Related

Update Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April
World
Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April
Hong Kong leader says plans to review COVID-19 restrictions on Monday
World
Hong Kong leader says plans to review COVID-19 restrictions on Monday

Russian strikes kill four at Kharkiv medical facility: police

Russian strikes kill four at Kharkiv medical facility: police
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

Russian strikes kill four at Kharkiv medical facility: police

Russian strikes kill four at Kharkiv medical facility: police
  • The strikes targeted a medical center in the Osnovyansky district of the city, police said
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

KYIV: Russian strikes killed four civilians and wounded several others while targeting a medical facility in Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.
“This morning, following a bombardment on civilian infrastructure from several rocket launchers, seven civilians were injured, four of them died,” said police in the eastern city near Russia’s border.
The strikes targeted a medical center in the Osnovyansky district of the city, police said.
It said investigators were working on the site of the strike.
“Police are documenting this crime against the Ukrainian people and are gathering all material evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city that lies near the Russian border, has seen heavy fighting and vast destruction since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack launched late last month.
Kyiv says Moscow is targeting civilian areas in its offensive.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kharkiv medical facility

Related

Google also bars ads that capitalize on sensitive events and has applied that policy to the war. (AFP)
Media
Google to pause ads that exploit or dismiss Russia-Ukraine war
At least six dead in overnight bombing of Kyiv mall
World
At least six dead in overnight bombing of Kyiv mall

US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas

US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas

US, EU create task force to wean Europe off Russian gas
  • Germany said Friday it was drastically slashing its energy purchases from Russia
  • The EU announced ambitious plans to slash its imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: The US and EU announced a task force Friday aimed at reducing Europe’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels in the face of Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
The initiative being unveiled by President Joe Biden and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will see the US work with partners to strive to supply Europe with an extra 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas this year, a statement said.
The push comes as EU member states wrangle over calls for the bloc to ban Russia’s key energy exports to punishment President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.
The Baltics and Poland are urging counterparts to pull the trigger but others, including economic powerhouse Germany, remain reluctant to impose a sudden rupture given their reliance on Russian gas imports.
Germany said Friday it was drastically slashing its energy purchases from Russia amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with oil imports to be halved by June and coal deliveries to end by the autumn.
The EU has already announced ambitious plans to slash its imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year and eliminate imports entirely before the end of the decade.
As part of the task force the EU’s executive said it will work with member states “toward the goal of ensuring, until at least 2030, demand for approximately 50 bcm/year of additional US LNG.”
“This Task Force for Energy Security will be chaired by a representative from the White House and a representative of the President of the European Commission,” the statement said.
“It will work to ensure energy security for Ukraine and the EU in preparation for next winter and the following one while supporting the EU’s goal to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.”
Europe faces a major task in substituting supplies of Russian gas, with Moscow supplying around 150 billion cubic meters of gas each year.
US gas supplies to the EU accounted for 6.3 percent in first half of 2021, the bloc’s statistics agency says.

Topics: US Russia gas Europe

Related

Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe
Business & Economy
Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe
Europe will run out of gas in six weeks if Russian imports blocked: Wood MacKenzie
Business & Economy
Europe will run out of gas in six weeks if Russian imports blocked: Wood MacKenzie

Latest updates

Australian SAS ‘incentivized’ to kill Afghan prisoners, minister admits
Andrew Hastie, 39, is a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister. (Screenshot/ABC News)
Houthi crimes highlighted at European Parliament
The special conference in Brussels, highlighting the atrocities perpetrated by the Houthi militia in Yemen, is in progress. (Supplied)
British embassy in Lebanon ‘deeply concerned’ at bank account closures
British embassy in Lebanon ‘deeply concerned’ at bank account closures
Iraq stun the UAE: 5 things we learned from the battle for the AFC’s World Cup playoff spot 
Iraq stun the UAE: 5 things we learned from the battle for the AFC’s World Cup playoff spot 
Israeli and Palestinian mothers gather for peace by Dead Sea
Israeli and Palestinian mothers gather for peace by Dead Sea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.