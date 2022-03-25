You are here

  • Home
  • Offering instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises
Global Entrepreneurship Congress
Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Offering instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises

Offering instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises
Osama Al-Raee
Short Url

https://arab.news/mkun6

Updated 25 March 2022
Ousama Habib

Offering instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises

Offering instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises
Updated 25 March 2022
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: Osama Al-Raee has been the co-founder and CEO of Riyadh-based fintech firm Lendo since July 2019. Lendo offers instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through its Shariah-compliant lending platform. The offering helps SMEs manage their immediate cash flow. Lendo offers loans by connecting SMEs with investors in its marketplace.

He is also the co-founder and adviser at Salasa since May 2016. Furthermore, Al-Raee was the executive manager of Misk Innovation from February 2017 till June 2020. He was also an associate at McKinsey & Company from 2016 till 2017. In addition, he was a senior product manager at Amazon in 2015 in Greater Seattle Area.

BIO

• Osama Al-Raee studied at Stanford University in Venture Capital Unlocked Program and Duke University where he earned an MBA.

• He has been the co-founder and CEO of Riyadh-based fintech firm Lendo since July 2019.

• He is also the co-founder and adviser at Salasa since May 2016.

• Al-Raee was the executive manager of Misk Innovation from February 2017 till June 2020.

• He was also an associate at McKinsey & Company from 2016 till 2017.

• He was a senior product manager at Amazon in 2015 in the Greater Seattle area.

Among the positions that he held were data strategist at National Net Ventures, N2V, in Riyadh, consultant at Booz & Company in Dubai and IT consultant at Ernst & Young.

Osama studied at Stanford University in Venture Capital Unlocked Program and Duke University where he earned an MBA.

Invoice financing is a popular short-term borrowing tool for businesses in different markets around the world.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Related

Providing an enhanced shopping experience for customers
Business & Economy
Providing an enhanced shopping experience for customers
Providing the power you need to charge your phone, wherever you go
Business & Economy
Providing the power you need to charge your phone, wherever you go

Saudi Arabia’s rise as global startup hub attracts Egyptian entrepreneurs

Saudi Arabia’s rise as global startup hub attracts Egyptian entrepreneurs
Updated 26 March 2022
NOUR ELSHAERI  

Saudi Arabia’s rise as global startup hub attracts Egyptian entrepreneurs

Saudi Arabia’s rise as global startup hub attracts Egyptian entrepreneurs
  • The GEC event in Riyadh will open new opportunities for innovative ideas to flourish
Updated 26 March 2022
NOUR ELSHAERI  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a global hub for startups and entrepreneurs as the Kingdom continues to undertake massive diversification activities under Vision 2030, throwing open new opportunities for innovative ideas and businesses to flourish.

The Global Entrepreneurship Congress, or GEC, which opens next week on March 27 in Riyadh, is one of those platforms that young talents and rising entrepreneurs from across the world will be gathering on to tap into the Kingdom’s burgeoning startup market.

Saudi Arabia was chosen to host the event as it ranked first out of 45 countries, with Riyadh ranking one of the top five regional cities based on startup ecosystem performance, according to startup ecosystem research firm Startup Genome.

The four-day event will host 150 speakers comprising top policy makers, investors, business founders and CEOs, including Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple and Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix.

Startup ecosystem

Entrepreneurs from across the world are eyeing Saudi Arabia as the country is witnessing a major shift in its economy, driving the Kingdom’s startup ecosystem.

Saudi Arabia has seen a 54-percent increase in startup funding deals in 2021 compared to 2020 and accounted for 23 percent of all funding in the MENA in 2021, according to a report by data platform MAGNiTT.

One of the countries to have successfully unlocked these funding deals with Saudi Arabia is Egypt, as both the nations share immense market opportunities for the startup ecosystem.

“Technology is the driver of the world, and Saudi Arabia is already one of the largest potential markets in MENA in terms of ICT,” said Egyptian entrepreneur and founder of tech startup DevisionX, Mahmoud Abdelaziz, in an interview with Arab News.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi Arabia was chosen to host the event as it ranked first out of 45 countries, with Riyadh ranking one of the top five regional cities based on startup ecosystem performance, according to startup ecosystem research firm Startup Genome.

• The four-day event will host 150 speakers comprising top policy makers, investors, business founders and CEOs, including Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple and Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix.

He will be attending the GEC to connect with investors and build partnerships.

“There will be a huge contribution from the Saudi Vision 2030 as well to lead the digital transformation in the region by supporting deep tech startups through investment and market opportunities,” Abdelaziz added.

As Egypt is taking major steps under its 2030 initiatives, the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem performance has been witnessing growth over the past years.

This puts local entrepreneurs in a better position to explore opportunities within Egypt and other regional countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-Egypt startup deals

Egyptian entrepreneurs have been heading to Saudi Arabia for funding and expansion plans, whereas many Saudi-based companies are doing the same in Egypt.

For instance, Egypt-based logistics startup Bosta recently announced its expansion plans in Saudi Arabia after raising a series B funding.

“Being a focal area with a large economy and high e-commerce activity, the Saudi freight and logistics market’s attractiveness is gaining the attention of startups and investors,” Co-founder of Bosta Mohamed Ezzat said in a statement.

The sentiment is also echoed by many other logistics startups like Trella, who are executing expansion plans in the Kingdom.

Cairo-based digital freight marketplace Trella, which started operations in Egypt back in 2018, expanded its operation into the Kingdom and then raised $42 million in its last funding round that was co-led by Saudi-based venture capital Raed Ventures.

“Trella is extremely optimistic and committed to the future of Saudi Arabia,” the founder Omar Hagrass told Arab News, adding that “the Kingdom’s economy is diversifying and seeking to use the latest technologies.”

He said that major international companies are investing large amounts of capital in the Kingdom’s market.

“All of this complements the Saudi 2030 Vision to fuel business growth and attract investment; this all bodes well for entrepreneurship in the country,” added Hagrass. Founder partner at Raed Ventures, Omar Al-Majdouie, said in a statement that Trella’s growth is a combination of the founders’ experience and a “booming freight sector.”

While the Kingdom’s freight sector is witnessing growth with fresh startups from Egypt entering the market, other sectors such as e-commerce are also recording increased activity with acquisitions happening across both countries.

Saudi Arabia’s B2B e-commerce marketplace, Sary, has recently announced the acquisition of Egypt-based e-commerce platform, Mowarrid.

The acquisition is part of Sary’s expansion plan into the North African market, starting with Egypt, the second-largest economy in Africa.

“Egypt is a strategic market for us and has a huge synergy with the Saudi and GCC markets,” Mohammed Al-Dossary, CEO and co-founder of Sary, said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt share the stage of the entrepreneurial ecosystem as both countries recorded the highest number of investment deals in the MENA region, with 15 and 11 deals, respectively, in January 2022.

Saudi Arabia startups raised $219 million in February alone, accounting for over half of the total $375 million funding raised in the MENA region, according to a report by Wamda.

As it looks like the sky is the limit for startups and entrepreneurs eyeing the Saudi market, deal sizes are only expected to rise in the coming days, with regional countries like Egypt set to ride on the entrepreneurial bandwagon.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Related

Connecting businesses with Middle East consumers
Business & Economy
Connecting businesses with Middle East consumers
Offering instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises
Business & Economy
Offering instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises

Connecting businesses with Middle East consumers

Connecting businesses with Middle East consumers
Updated 25 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Connecting businesses with Middle East consumers

Connecting businesses with Middle East consumers
  • Webedia has proven to be a leading media and technology company, says chairman
Updated 25 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Kaswara Al-Khatib is a serial entrepreneur and the chairman of Webedia Arabia, a media production and distribution company with offices in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dubai, Beirut, Cairo and Belgrade.

Al-Khatib was awarded a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz University and subsequently worked in the marketing division of the multinational Procter & Gamble.

In April 2002, Al-Khatib went on to found FullStop, an independent communication agency established to fill a gap in the local ad industry, followed by Made in Saudi Films, a production and post-production house in 2009, both based in Jeddah.

FASTFACTS

• Kaswara Al-Khatib is a serial entrepreneur and the chairman of Webedia Arabia.

• In 2002, he went on to found FullStop, an independent communication agency established to fill a gap in the local ad industry, followed by Made in Saudi Films, a production and post-production house in 2009.

• In June 2010, Al-Khatib launched UTURN Entertainment. This online entertainment network provides Saudis, particularly young people.

• He has been a marketing and communications consultant for both Jeddah Season and Riyadh Season.

Finally, in June 2010, Al-Khatib launched UTURN Entertainment. This online entertainment network provides Saudis, particularly young people, with creative, edgy, relevant and high-quality content that speaks directly to their social needs and aspirations. He built the company to become the leading Arabic multi-channel network with nearly 31 million followers and subscribers. In July 2018, UTURN merged with Webedia Group, a French digital media company, and Al-Khatib became chairman of the newly formed Webedia Arabia. Since then, the firm has, according to Al-Khatib, “proven to be a leading media and technology company effectively and efficiently connecting businesses with Middle East consumers through strategic, culturally-driven and creative solutions.”

Al-Khatib has been a marketing and communications consultant for both Jeddah Season and Riyadh Season. He has received numerous awards, including 2014 World Entrepreneur of the Year by the auditing firm Ernst & Young and Saudi Arabia’s ‘No. 1 Entrepreneur’ by Forbes Middle East.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Related

Catering to corporates, retailers and direct customers
Business & Economy
Catering to corporates, retailers and direct customers
Creating a community of art enthusiasts, blockchain advocates
Business & Economy
Creating a community of art enthusiasts, blockchain advocates

Catering to corporates, retailers and direct customers

Catering to corporates, retailers and direct customers
Updated 25 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Catering to corporates, retailers and direct customers

Catering to corporates, retailers and direct customers
Updated 25 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Hatem Kameli is the founder and CEO of Resal, a Jeddah-based digital gifting service provider that caters to corporates, retailers and direct customers.

Kameli was awarded a bachelor’s degree in information technology from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz University and an MBA in marketing from Al-Faisal University in Riyadh. He completed additional academic programs at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, MIT and Stanford University.

He worked as an IT specialist with Saudi British Bank and Saudia Airlines and as a digital marketing manager with Gulf International Bank, among other roles, before launching a succession of startups, including iCLICK, a digital consulting agency; Lucidya, AI-powered social media analytics and intelligence consultancy; and Resal in September 2016.

SPEEDREAD

• Resal describes itself as ‘a digital gift cards and rewards solution’ with a mission “to simplify the gifting experience by providing a collection of gifts and eGift Cards that can be bought and sent from its online store.’

• In addition to his role as Resal CEO, Hatem Kameli serves as a board member of Oqal, the Kingdom’s first angel investor network, and works as a mentor at the Qimam Fellowship Program.

Resal describes itself as “a digital gift cards and rewards solution” with a mission “to simplify the gifting experience by providing a collection of gifts and eGift Cards that can be bought and sent from its online store.”

In addition to his role as Resal CEO, Kameli serves as a board member of Oqal, the Kingdom’s first angel investor network, and works as a mentor at the Qimam Fellowship Program, which “aims to identify, develop, and empower the most promising and distinguished university students in and from Saudi Arabia to achieve their full potential.”

He is also a startup consultant with SIRB Angel Investors network, which was established by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology “to finance and support entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia” via a network of angel investors.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Related

Creating a community of art enthusiasts, blockchain advocates
Business & Economy
Creating a community of art enthusiasts, blockchain advocates
Offering instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises
Business & Economy
Offering instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises

Creating a community of art enthusiasts, blockchain advocates

Creating a community of art enthusiasts, blockchain advocates
Updated 25 March 2022
Ousama Habib

Creating a community of art enthusiasts, blockchain advocates

Creating a community of art enthusiasts, blockchain advocates
Updated 25 March 2022
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: Salwa Radwi is currently the CEO of Nuqtah NFT, Saudi’s first non-fungible token market.

Crypto specialists define NFT as a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and generally encoded with the same underlying crypto software.

Radwi spotted this opportunity and founded her company last year. Nuqtah allows artists to register and trace their artwork with full details available on a public ledger that cannot be manipulated.

She describes it as “a place with a passion and vision to create a real community of art enthusiasts, blockchain advocates, and passionate individuals.”

FASTFACTS

• CEO Salwa Radwi says they are ‘bringing NFTs to the Saudi region to breed a new line of art investors and enable creators toward the wildest opportunities.’

• According to industry reports, her company received pre-seed investment from venture capital firm Shorooq Partners. The startup will use the money to grow its network across the MENA region.

• Before launching Nuqtah NFTs, Radwa worked with the Governorate of Jeddah for two years. She is also an alumna of Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

“We are bringing NFTs to the Saudi region to breed a new line of art investors and enable creators toward the wildest opportunities,” said Radwi.

According to industry reports, her company received pre-seed investment from venture capital firm Shorooq Partners.

The startup will use the money to grow its network across the MENA region.

“We will soon expand to become the region’s leading space for the rarest and most valuable NFTs,” she said.

Before launching Nuqtah NFTs, Radwa worked with the Governorate of Jeddah for two years. She is also an alumna of Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Related

Offering instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises
Business & Economy
Offering instant invoice financing to small and medium enterprises
Leading an investments portfolio with focus on future growth sectors
Business & Economy
Leading an investments portfolio with focus on future growth sectors

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President
Updated 25 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President

GCC ‘a place of energy innovation’: Wärtsilä Energy President
Updated 25 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: As the UAE and Saudi Arabia envisige achieving net-zero by 2050 and 2060, the Gulf Cooperation Council region is a place of innovation, said Global President of Wärtsilä Energy Sushil Purohit in an interview with Arab News.

Due to the addition of nuclear and solar power to the national grid, the UAE is expected to meet more than 50 percent of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2050. 

“It is quite ambitious, but it is possible because the UAE has pretty good weather conditions to achieve that,” Purohit said.

It is extremely important for organizations to put their investments into this project, he told Arab News. Additionally, Purohit suggested that governments should prepare the power systems to utilize renewable energy efficiently.

He also recommended that, in addition to renewable energies, people should invest in energy storage and flexible balancing capacity to ensure that future systems will be as efficient as possible.

Purohit also emphasized that the GCC has a lot of potential, particularly in terms of hydrogen. Investing in and producing hydrogen, hydrogen-based fuel, ammonia, or synthetic gas are some of the things that can be done in the region, Purohit said.

The region has a competitive advantage since it is the location that innovates energy, Purohit said when asked about the GCC’s innovative and attractive aspects.

As for the weather conditions, he noted that both solar and wind power are excellent sources of renewable energy in the region. He added that the government’s willingness to invest in, and create an industry based on renewable energy, green hydrogen, and hydrogen-based fuels is what puts the GCC at an advantage.

“I think that political willingness is important, which I think you also have. You have the infrastructure, you know how to produce energy and export. Clearly, this is a place where things can happen,” Purohit added.

According to Purohit, the GCC market offers Wärtsilä Energy a lot of interesting opportunities, and the company is continuously investing in resources, competence, and facilities here.

 

Topics: Wärtsilä Energy GCC Green Energy

Related

Transformation is key to sustained business growth: GCC survey
Business & Economy
Transformation is key to sustained business growth: GCC survey

Latest updates

World condemns Houthis as US says Iran ‘clearly enabled’ Jeddah oil attack
World condemns Houthis as US says Iran ‘clearly enabled’ Jeddah oil attack
Female foreign ministers press Taliban on girls’ education
Female foreign ministers press Taliban on girls’ education
How would those accused of Ukraine war crimes be prosecuted?
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard near a burning warehouse hit by a Russian shell in the suburbs of Kyiv on March 24, 2022. (AFP)
North Korea says new ICBM will curb ‘dangerous’ US; Washington seeks new sanctions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) walking near a new type inter-continental ballistic missile before its test launch in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP file photo)
Telegram joins program from Brazil’s Electoral Court to fight fake news
Telegram joins program from Brazil’s Electoral Court to fight fake news

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.